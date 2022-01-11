Final Texel in lamb sale of the season heads to Ballymena venue

Garngour Edge.

Last year’s sale saw 95% of gimmers sold to a gross average of £971.35.

Many lots were purchased online and there were females on offer to meet all budgets.

This year once again online bidding will be available via marteye. Similar to last year transport is available to Southern Ireland for all online purchases.

Lot 27

The sale will once again consist of the well-known local flocks of Crawfordsland (David & James Boyd), Drumadowney (Stephen McNeilly), Findrum (Neil Watson), Poseyhill (Peter Boyd) and Templepark (W & J Herdman) and the renowned Milnbank flock, owned by Robbie Wilson.

In addition to this strong line up the sale also welcomes for the first time the Blackstown flock of Andrew Moses and Jim Wilson.

The Blackstown flock is well known for producing quality females over the years with most recently a Knock Classic daughter winning the female championship at the 2021 NI Premier Texel Sale and then going on to realize top price of 3,800gns on the day. This success follows quick on the heels of the 5,000gns gimmer sold at Lanark in 2020 of an Auldhouseburn Black Magic daughter to the Sportsmans flock.

The Sportsmans flock quickly recouped their outlay, when selling a ram lamb from the ewe for 14,000gns at Lanark 2021. These bloodlines will be throughout the consignment offered from the Blackstown Flock of 12 in lamb gimmers and six ewe lambs including full sisters the 3,800gns gimmer.

3,800gns Blackstown Gimmer

The six ewe lambs brought forward by Blackstown flock won the NI Texel Breeders Ewe Lamb competition held recently (medium flock) and represent an opportunity for buyers to secure the very best of genetics.

As with last year the Crawfordsland flock will be showing six gimmers and represent some of their best bloodlines. These gimmers are all naturally reared from Texel ewes and come in lamb mainly to the 4,600gns Hairstone Cool Kid and Alderview Emporio – stock ram at Poseyhill purchased in 2021.

The Milnbank flock based in Aberdeen will again be showing. Their lot 12 topped the sale in 2021 realizing 3,800gns.

This year’s consignment are all by Knock Yardsman and come in lamb to the exciting Hairstone El Dorado and offer similar quality once again.

Milnbank Ed Shearing

Drumadowney texels of Stephen McNeilly offers once again some top quality females, 14 in total. These ewes are in the main bred from Auldhouseburn Crackerjack and Auldhouseburn Call Me Sam who have made a real mark in the flock.

The main service sire for the flock is Milnbank Ed Shearing, purchased for length, height and topline. Lot 27, pictured, is from the Drumadowney flock

The County Tyrone based Findrum Texels of Neil Watson is again exhibiting at the sale. All of the gimmers come in lamb to the privately purchased Garngour Edge. This is a Proctors Chumba Wumba son bred off a full sister of the £30k Teiglum Crackerjack.

The Poseyhill flock will be offering 14 Gimmers. These gimmers are bred from well know sires and come in lamb to the much admired Alderview Emporio. Emporio was purchased for 3,

Harestone Cool Kid 4600gns

600gns at the NI Premier sale for his style, length and very solid end and went on to grow into a tremendous sheep.

The Templepark offering includes genetics from some of their top families. These come mainly in lamb to the new stock ram Milnbank Ed Shearingand one of their best retained lambs Templepark Eye Candy.

For anyone wanting any further information on the sale please contact one of the consignors or contact the Ballymena Babes Facebook Page.

For online bidders please remember to register with Ballymena Livestock Market in advance.

The sale will be live on the Marteye app.

Contact: David 07795554949 or Stephen 07828175092.

Alderview Emporio