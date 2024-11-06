Chair of the NI Food to Go Awards judging panel Joris Minne with NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson.

A DIVERSE range of food to go businesses across Northern Ireland have been listed as finalists for the 2024 NI Food to Go Awards, in association with Henderson Foodservice.

The awards ceremony will take place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday, November 19, and will be hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay. The independent judging panel have agreed that the finalists paint a picture of a thriving food to go scene across Northern Ireland.

The awards will recognise and celebrate the excellence and variety of food to go establishments in the Province. These are the first awards of their kind to be professionally and independently judged in Northern Ireland and are organised by the NI Food to Go Association.

Hundreds of entries from food to go business were received across 23 categories, ranging from Sustainable Food to Go Business of the Year, Best Coffee to Go, Best Burger to Go to Catering Truck of the Year.

Celebrating the continued growth of the industry, judges were delighted to receive the largest number of entries for Newcomer of the Year, showing the future of the industry is in great hands. Due to the volume of outstanding entries, the category has been split into two further subcategories to include Specialist Newcomer of the Year and Coffee Newcomer of the Year.

The esteemed judging panel of industry experts was led by restaurant reviewer and food writer Joris Minne, who commented: “It has been a pleasure for all of us as judges to dive into the thriving food to go scene here in Northern Ireland.

“Not only has the judging panel discovered new and exciting businesses in our local communities, but we have tasted dishes inspired by flavours from the Philippines to Philadelphia, local favourites cooked extremely well and a range of exciting plates of food that are thinking outside the box. We look forward to honouring all finalists and winners on the 19th November.”

Joris was joined by Into Media Group business editor Gary McDonald; CEO of Food NI Michele Shirlow; business editor and food columnist John Mulgrew; chef, entrepreneur and food columnist Paula McIntyre; Reach PLC journalist Sophie McLaughlin; chef Geoff Baird from the award’s title sponsor Henderson Foodservice; managing director from Evolve HR Solutions, Claire Loftus; manager of Ulster University’s Food and Drink Business Department Dr Lynsey Hollywood; Emily McCorkell from Legenderry Food Group; head of sustainability at Zeus Packaging Declan Breen; and Media Huis deputy editor in chief Martin Breen.

NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson commented: “The NI Food to Go Association was thrilled to receive such a significant number of entries for our first ever awards.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our vast array of food to go businesses across Northern Ireland. It is important to acknowledge the entrepreneurial flair, dedication and contribution of these businesses to the local economy. Thank you to everyone who entered and thank you to our judges for taking the time to read and taste-test all entries. We look forward to celebrating on the night.”

The NI Food to Go Awards are proudly supported by title sponsor Henderson Foodservice, alongside category sponsors Smartpay, Riada NI, Towergate Insurance, Flipdish, Délifrance, Stephens Catering Equipment, Evolve HR, Pro-Active Accounting, Eat Local, Frylite, Coca Cola Hellenic, BIOPAX, Zeus Packaging, Makro Belfast/Booker Wholesale UK and Stack Field Solutions UK.

The awards will also raise funds and awareness for charity partner Friends of the Cancer Centre.

A limited number of tickets are available at https://www.foodtogoawards.co.uk/