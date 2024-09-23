The deal was signed at a special event attended by Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Secretary of State Hilary Benn and Minister for Finance Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

There was a warm welcome in the Strabane business community for news that the Financial Deal for Derry and Strabane has been successfully signed at the Guildhall.

The deal was signed at a special event hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, and attended by First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Secretary of State Hilary Benn and Minister for Finance Dr Caoimhe Archibald, as well as project partners and project teams.

The Derry-Londonderry and Strabane City Region City Deal will unlock in excess of £290m of investment in health, life science, digital, regeneration and tourism projects, and help bring about transformational changes and benefits to the region.

It represents the single largest investment by the UK Government and NI Executive in this region, and among the many strategic projects to benefit will be the Strabane Town Centre Regeneration project.

Centred in and around the Canal Basin and Derry Road Area, this £102m project consists of a new Northwest Regional College campus, relocated within the Canal Basin site, a Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) primary care health hub, leisure centre, new footbridge and associated public realm and environmental improvements.

The area of influence of the revised plans now extends from Derry Road to the riverside walk adjacent to the car park at the end of John Wesley Street.

Speaking after the event, Kieran Kennedy, Chair of Strabane BID, acknowledged all the work that had gone into reaching the milestone.

“This is a momentous day for Strabane as we see the official signing of the City Deal which will result in the largest investment in Strabane town centre in our lifetime,” he declared.

“The investment stands to improve infrastructure and connectivity within the town and will see the heart of the town centre be re-established as a hub for economic activity and growth.

“I would like to personally thank John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Leo Murphy, Chief Executive of Northwest Regional College, and all the project partners for their commitment and dedication to driving the project forward to this historic moment.

“I also look forward to continuing to work together, through Strabane BID, to shape, direct and implement the project as a key economic driver for our Strabane business community.”

To find out more about the Financial Deal go to www.derrystrabane.com/about-council/city-deal

There was also more good news for Strabane town as the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, announced funding for the Strabane Public Realm scheme.

The £7 million of capital investment will be channelled into the scheme which will improve the streetscape, lighting, footpaths and traffic flow within the town, with support from the department in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mr Kennedy said: “This investment will improve the aesthetics of our town centre, making it a more attractive place to visit, work and stay.

“This project has been in the pipeline for many years and it is fantastic to see it finally approved for delivery. Strabane BID has worked closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council to drive this project forward and support the business case by communicating with our local businesses and reflecting their voice and needs throughout.

“The project will attract increased footfall to the town and encourage increased dwell time in the town centre, which will go a long way to boosting economic growth of our existing businesses and encouraging new investment.”

The council is leading on the delivery of the project, which will see significant works carried out in Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street.

The works will include improvements to footpaths, carriageways, street lighting and street furniture, along with planting of semi-mature trees and the installation of public artwork.

It will also see enhancements to the junctions at Railway Street/Abercorn Square/Derry Road/Canal Street, as well as the junctions at Market Street/Butcher Street/Church Street and Main Street/Market Street/Bridge Street, resulting in a realignment of traffic flows and the creation of new public space in Abercorn Square on the opposite side of the street to where it is currently located.

A procurement process to identify and appoint an Integrated Supply Team to deliver the construction works will now be taken forward by DCSDC. Subject to the successful completion of this process, it is anticipated that construction works will commence in Spring 2025 and finish by late 2026.