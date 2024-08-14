Find your link to local heritage during European Heritage Open Days 2024

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, right, with Paul Price from DfC’s Historic Environment Division and Ulster Aviation Society Chairman Ray Burrows MBE.

The Department for Communities is encouraging the public to visit somewhere new this autumn and explore Northern Ireland’s historic landmarks and hidden heritage as part of European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) 2024.

Now in its 27th year, more than 250 buildings, venues and sites will be opening free of charge on September 14 and 15 in a weekend long celebration of local architecture, history and culture.

Launching this year’s event at the Ulster Aviation Society, which will open its authentic Second World War aircraft hangars during EHOD 2024, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “European Heritage Open Days is a fantastic opportunity to visit our local heritage and try out new experiences, all of which are free to explore.

“It’s a showcase for the diversity of our heritage, encouraging people to seek out hidden gems and discover unique historic buildings, monuments and landmarks, many of which aren’t normally open to visitors.

“This year’s event offers access to over 250 properties and events so there is something for everyone, from stately homes and gardens to industrial heritage and guided walks round some of our historical towns and villages.

“The theme is ‘Routes, Connections and Networks – links in our heritage’ and the programme offers the chance to bring people together to celebrate their shared heritage, community and history.”

Mr Lyons adds: “There really is something for everyone, from self-guided visits and family adventures to walk and talk interactive experiences. I am pleased to see the growing popularity of EHOD and the success year on year is thanks to the drive and enthusiasm of wide range of communities, individuals and volunteers. Plan your weekend adventure by downloading the WebApp or e-brochure and visit somewhere new.”

Highlights this year include:

A guided tour of the Northern Ireland Regional War Rooms in Belfast, a nuclear bunker dating from the Cold War period;

Discover the fascinating history of the new UNESCO site in Gracehill and explore the Gracehill Moravian Church in County Antrim;

Tour the Primate’s Palace, Armagh, a beautiful neo-classical building dating from 18th century;

Visit Portaferry during Heritage Fest from September 13-15 celebrating the built, cultural and natural heritage of Portaferry and Strangford Lough;

Explore Tully Castle near Enniskillen, a wonderful example of a 17th century fortified house and bawn;

Join a walking tour of Ebrington Barracks with DfC's Principal Conservation Architect Manus Deery as he examines the development of the site and its fortifications over 162 years.

A digital brochure, including a list of venues and events, can be found at www.communities-ni.gov.uk/articles/european-heritage-open-days.

For further information email [email protected]