Fine agricultural holding for sale with circa 67 acres of land plus dwelling, yard and outbuildings

Mourne View is on the market in Northern Ireland through Shooter Property Services for £995,000.

This sale presents an “extremely rare opportunity” to acquire a substantial agricultural holding with circa 67 acres of excellent quality farm land in Katesbridge, County Down.

Mourne View comprises two contiguous blocks of quality grass land, lying to both the east and west of the Church Hill Road and surrounding the steading. The lands enjoy good road frontage on to the Ardbrin Road and the Church Hill Road.

The excellent quality agricultural land is currently in grass and is suitable for grazing, cutting and arable activities. The fields benefit from a mains water supply.

The detached two storey dwelling house is in need of renovation. The dwelling is served by a concrete lane with gardens to the front and side and is situated in close proximity to the yard and outbuildings. The property enjoys uninterrupted rural views.

There is a concrete yard with livestock handling facilities and a silage pit. The range of farm outbuildings comprises a stone built barn to the front with a natural slate roof, a terrace of three stone built farm stores with natural slate roof, a block built machinery store with corrugated sheet metal roof, a block built open sided cattle house with corrugated metal roof, three link steel framed sheds (two round roof and one lean-to) with block walls and corrugated metal cladding.

A sale in two lots may be considered and the closing date for offers is Friday 2 June 2023 at 5pm.

You can view the advert in full here or contact Shooter Property Services, Banbridge, on Tel. 028 4066 2206.

