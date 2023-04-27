Fine show of breeding sheep at Armoy, saw prices top at £200 for hoggets
A smaller show of 706 head of sheep on Wednesday met with a fine trade for all types and breeds.
Spring lambs sold to £147, fat hoggets to £143 in a very sharp trade, fat ewes made up to £186. A fine show of breeding sheep sold to a top price of £200 paid for hoggets with single lambs.
Leading prices
Springs
W Elliott, Ballycastle, 23kgs £145. G Millen, Coleraine, 22kgs £140. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, 22kgs £139. A Kane, Ballycastle, 21kgs £136. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 21kgs £134.
Hoggets
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 26kgs £147. Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, 28kgs £143. Maynard Cousley, Ballymoney, 28kgs £141. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs £137. G McDoughal, Bushmills, 25kgs £137. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 24kgs £135.50. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 26kgs £134. A Boyd, Cloughmills, 25kgs £132. G Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs £130. G Black, Armoy, 22kgs £122. I McLean, Bushmills, 22kgs £112. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, 24kgs £125. T Mulholland, Loughguile, 25kgs £127.
Breeding sheep
Liam McKinley, Bushmills, 3 hoggets, 3 lambs, £200. Martin Delargy, Cushendall, 4 aged ewes, 8 lambs, £188, 4 and 8 £176. J Cassley, Armoy, 3 ewes, 6 lambs, £160. I Lynn, Armoy, 1 Blackface ewe, 1 lamb, £136. Alex McMullan, Glenariffe, 6 aged ewes, 6 lambs, £130. Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, 2 B/M ewes, 2 lambs, £134, 2 and 2 £130.
Fat ewes/rams
JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, Charollais, £186. A Kane, Ballycastle, Charollais, £182. Graham Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £182. R Hodges, Armoy, Texel, £180. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £174. J S and JK Lyons, Coleraine, Suffolk, £170. H Chambers, Bushmills, Charollais, £160. Rob Hartin, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £154. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Dorsets, £144. Liam McKinley, Bushmills, Crossbreds £142. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Texel, £140. R McGill, Ballycastle, Charollais, £134. G Millen, Coleraine, Texel, £133.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.