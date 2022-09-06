Fine trade for annual wether lamb sale at Armoy
The annual wether lamb sale held in Armoy Mart met with a fine trade Ballyvoy annual sale (Saturday 3rd September).
Leading prices
Trevor Butler, 200 Mules, £92.50, 100, £86.50, 60, £83.00, 60, £81.50. Sean McBride, Fairhead, 95, Suffolk, £91.00. E Duncan, 50, Suffolk, £86.50, 47, £88.00. Sean Gillan, Ballyvoy, 108 Suffolk, £86.50. Sean McCambridge, 59 Texel, £89.50, 30, £87.50, 62, £86.50. V and C Butler, 50 Texel, £85.00, 65, £84.00. A and O Devlin, Armoy, 60, Suffolk, £88.50. Ronnie Duncan, 87, Texel, £85.00, 23, £86.00. Randal McDonnell, 48, Suffolk, £89.50. Ian Duncan, 19 Texel, £93.00, 25 Suffolk, £86.00.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
A smaller show of 130 head of cattle met with a fantastic trade on Monday last.
Steers sold to £1,890, heifers to £1,260 and suckler outfits sold to £1,400.
Leading prices
Vincent McNeill, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 760kgs £1,890, 710kgs £1,840, 740kgs £1,820, 800kgs £1,820, 790kgs £1,800, 690kgs £1,760, 490kgs £1,730, 700kgs £1760, 730kgs £1,770. Daniel McAlister, Cushendall, Charolais, 600kgs £1,450, 605kgs £1,430, 605kgs £1,420, 620kgs £1,430, 530kgs £1,400, 540kgs £1,30, 500kgs £1,340, 505kgs £1,310. Sam Gaston, Dunloy, Charolais, 620kgs £1,420, 600kgs £1,320. John Todd, Ballycastle, Shorthorn, 630kgs £1,380, 660kgs £1,430, 580kgs £1,360, 640kgs £1,410. Vincent McNeill, Ballycastle, Charolais, 700kgs £1,660, 720kgs £1,640, 680kgs £1,580, 730kgs £1,660, 650kgs £1,650. M and J Carson, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,200. Sam Petticrew, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,150. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 490kgs £1,100. Robt Currie, Ballymoney, Hereford, 510kgs £1,110. Robt Montgomery, Dervock, Limousin, 610kgs £1,390, 560kgs £1,200. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Fres, 550kgs £1,100, 560kgs £1,060, 555kgs £1,120, 580kgs £1,150.
Heifers
Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 580kgs £1,260. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 430kgs £1,000, 490kgs £1,100, 540kgs £1,210, 540kgs £1,150. Richard Mathews, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 440ks £890. John Todd, Ballycastle, Shorthorn, 540kgs £1,140, 500kgs £1,090, 530kgs £1,120. Robt Montgomery, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,160, 515kgs £1,040.
Sucklers
D Steele, Glenarm, aged cow/heifer calf, £1,420.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.