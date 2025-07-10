Fine turnout of sheep at Armoy Mart, ewes and lambs to £294
Fat ewes sold to £236 in a super trade.
Store lambs were in demand with many customers looking for stores.
Ewes and lambs sold to £294.
Leading prices
Lambs
B and R McCollum, Cloughmills, 28kgs £168.50. Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, 23kgs £158. D and F Kinney, Cushendun, 27kgs £157.50. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, 25kgs £152.50. TE and AG Irwin, Colerain, 22.5kgs £140. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 23kgs £140. Graham Christie, Claudy, 19.5kgs £140. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, 23kgs £139.50. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £139.50. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 22.5kgs £139.50. Claudy farmer, 19kgs £132.50. S McShane, Ballintoy, 21kgs £129. Robert Hodges, Armoy, 20kgs £129. B McCollum, Loughguile, 21kgs £130.50.
Store lambs
Portglenone farmer, 14 Texel, £120, 10, £114. R McAuley, Ballymena, 10 Crossbreds £101.
Fat ewes
Conaire Blair, Loughguile, Dorset, £236. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £230. Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, Suffolk, £228. Gary McFadden, Armoy, Suffolk, £214. TG Irwin, Coleraine, Texel, £204. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £198. William McKinley, Armoy, Texel, £190. B Doey, Stranocum, Dorset, £186. G McCloskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £180. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Suffolk, £180. K O’Hara, Cushendun, Cheviot, £178. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £180.
Breeding sheep
N McFarland, Claudy, Cheviot ewe with lamb, £294.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.