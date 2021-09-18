Finvoy YFC have had a busy few months over the summer

Members from Finvoy YFC at the Co Antrim competiton day

A great night was had and allowed all members to reflect on the success of the club over the last year during difficult times.

Then Finvoy YFC moved into July, planning for their annual treasure hunt.

Club members had a great night’s craic with plenty of cars looking for clues on the Finvoy Road and proceeds from the night were donated to the club’s chosen charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Members of Finvoy YFC who took part in the rounders

Next, club members put their trainers on and headed to Magherafelt High School with a junior and senior team to take part in the YFCU tag rugby heats.

On that occasion Finvoy YFC’s teams weren’t placed but enjoyed a good night’s fun anyway.

Next, members travelled to Ballymena Livestock Market to take part in Co Antrim competition day.

Members took part in a variety of competitions including farm safety, tractor handling and the digger challenge.

Members of Finvoy YFC who received the Queen's Award for voluntary service at Lissanoure Castle

Well done to all Finvoy YFC members who were placed in these competitions.

August was a jam-packed month.

Firstly, members headed to Lissanoure Castle to attend the presentation of The Queen’s Award.

This was for voluntary service in Northern Ireland to celebrate the success of the Ballymoney Show.

Members from Finvoy YFC who took part in the tag rugby

The club have been actively involved with Ballymoney Show for many years and were delighted to attend the event.

Finvoy YFC then put their trainers on again and headed to Ballymena Rugby Club with a senior and junior team to take part in the YFCU rounders competition.

Finvoy YFC also had a senior and junior girls team travel to Mallusk playing fields in Belfast to take part in the YFCU girl’s football competition,

Unfortunately Finvoy YFC weren’t placed in any of these competitions, but a good night’s fun and exercise was had.

Members from Finvoy YFC who took part in the girls football competition