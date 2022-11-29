Fire Safety Tips as cost of farm fires climbs over £95m, with arson attacks cause for concern

Although there was a reduction in the cost of farm fire claims in Northern Ireland last year, they still came to around £11.5m.

Electrical faults were the biggest known cause of blazes across the UK last year, and large-scale farm arson attacks worryingly shot up from £4.7m in 2020 to £8.4m in 2021.

Biomass boiler fires also continued to increase last year and as many installations begin to age, people are being urged to carry out regular maintenance.

Leading rural insurer NFU Mutual is urging farmers to be prepared and have fire control plans in place as the cost of farm fires reached £95.6m in 2021.

Five fire safety tips from NFU Mutual Risk Management Services:

Have a plan in place – Put people at the heart of your fire plan and ensure everyone on site knows what to do in the event of a fire. The biggest priority in the event of a fire is to evacuate everyone safely, including people working in or living around the premises, taking special care to assist any vulnerable persons.

Don’t mess with electrics - Electrical faults are a major cause of fire whilst electric shock can cause death or severe injury. Don’t try and attempt electrical work yourself and always use a qualified and competent electrician for work and inspections. DIY modifications, poor environmental conditions (such as wet, damp or acidic atmospheres), rodents, overloaded sockets and simple wear and tear are common causes of electrical fires on farms.

Suppress the risk – suppression systems are a major game changer for the industry and play a critical role in detecting, containing and extinguishing fire. Whether you have a biomass boiler or a combine harvester, working in hot, dry conditions, fire suppression systems can save lives and property.

Keep on top of your housekeeping – Good housekeeping is absolutely essential to ensure materials and machinery are stored correctly and to eliminate dust and debris. The build-up of waste and materials not only adds to the fuel that can burn in a fire, but can block escape routes and cause trip hazards in an emergency.

Control hot work – Welding, cutting or grinding equipment, along with blow lamps and blow torches can produce sparks which can turn into fires if they hit a combustible material. If work can’t be done outside, ensure you are in a clear, open area and far away from combustible materials (including combustible building structures). Anyone carrying out hot works on your farm should be subject to a strict ‘Permit to Work’ system.

If a fire breaks out:

- Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay.

- Make sure everyone is made aware of the fire and evacuate people to a safe location as per your emergency plan.

- Only attempt to fight the fire if it is safe to do so and using the correct and maintained extinguishers.

- Prepare to evacuate livestock, but only if safe to do so if the fire spreads.

- Prepare to use farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service, but only on their instruction.

- Ensure you can direct emergency services to the exact location of the fire e.g. download the what3words app which pinpoints specific 3m x 3m locations

- Send someone to meet and direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire.

