Firm demand at Clogher Mart with beef bred cows selling to £2847

A massive entry of 1366 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 6th September returned a very strong demand as the autumn sales get underway.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 306 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2847 for a 730kg Belgian Blue to £390 per 100kg with a 770kg Limousin to £2879 to £374 per 100kg and a 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £2641-20 at £372 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to a top of £404 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin to £2504-80 with a 640kg Shorthorn to £400 per 100kg to £2560 and a 630kg British Blue sold to £394 per 100kg to £2482-20.

Fleshed cows sold to £2233 for a 770kg to £290 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £334 per 100kg for a 960kg Charolais to £3206-40 to a top of £3780 per head for a 1260kg Charolais to £300 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 700kg Charolais to £2772 with an 820kg Limousin to £394 per 100kg to £3230-80.

Fat heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £2340 with a 670kg Charolais to £380 per 100kg to £2546.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3400 for an 855kg Charolais (£398) a 785kg Charolais sold to £3300 (£420) with a 750kg Charolais to £3180 (£424).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward steers sold to £2650 for a 570kg Charolais (£465) with a 510kg Limousin to £2580 (£506).

Medweight steers sold to £2470 for a 470kg Limousin (£526) with a 465kg Limousin to £2460 (£529).

Heavy heifers sold to £2920 for a 740kg Limousin (£395) a 615kg Limousin sold to £2840 (£462) with a 640kg Limousin to £2730 (£427).

Forward heifers sold to £2570 for a 590kg Simmental (£436) with a 515kg Charolais to £2310 (£449).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medweight heifers sold to £2530 for a 480kg Charolais (£527) a 425kg Limousin made £2300 (£541) with a 415kg Charolais to £2160 (£520).

Smaller heifers sold to £1740 for a 395kg Limousin (£441) with a 390kg Charolais to £1690 (£433).

Weanling males sold to £2300 for a 555kg Charolais (£414) a 440kg Charolais to £2220 (£505) with a 415kg Charolais to £2140 (£516).

Lightweight males sold to £2120 for a 370kg Charolais (£573) with a 360kg Limousin to £2050 (£569).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling heifers sold to £2060 for a 430kg Limousin (£479) selling to a high of £628 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £1820 with a 270kg Limousin to £1600 (£593).

Breeding bulls sold to £2100 for a young pedigree registered Shorthorn.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £4070 and £3900.

Springers sold to £2220.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £5280 for second calver with bull calf and £4400 for heifer with bull calf.

Incalf heifers sold to £2930 twice.

Bull calves sold to £1430, £1380, and £1300 for Charolais (four weeks and under).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifer calves sold to £1350 and £1290 for Charolais (four weeks and under).

Reared male lumps sold to £1720, £1620 and £1590 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £1410 and £1210 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers

Omagh producer 620kg Limousin to £404 (£2504-80) Augher producer 640kg Shorthorn to £400 (£2560) Omagh producer 630kg British Blue to £394 (£2482-20) Omagh producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £390 (£2847) Newtownbutler producer 610kg Limousin to £380 (£2318) Coalisland producer 770kg Limousin to £374 (£2879) Derrylin producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £372 (£2641-20) Ballygawley producer 690kg Limousin to £362 (£2497-80) Rosslea producer 400kg Charolais to £356 (£1424) Crossmaglen producer 670kg Limousin to £356 (£2385-20) Gortin producer 650kg Limousin to £354 (£2301) Strabane producer 670kg Limousin to £354 (£2371-80) Omagh producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £354 (£2478) Middletown producer 650kg Limousin to £350 (£2275) Sixmilecross producer 630kg Limousin to £350 (£2205) Dungannon producer 730kg Charolais to £350 (£2555) Coalisland producer 530kg Simmental to £350 (£1855) and 590kg Limousin to £350 (£2065) and Dungannon producer 690kg Charolais to £350 (£2415).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £348 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £310 to £326 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £356 to £404 per 100kg.

Fleshed cows sold to £2233 for a 770kg to £290 per 100kg.

Main trade from £254 to £278 per 100kg.

Plainer Coloured and cows sold from £220 to £242 per 100kg.

The poorest type cows sold from £182 to £210 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Enniskillen producer 960kg Charolais to £334 (£3206-40) Rosslea producer 890kg Charolais To £326 (£2901-40) Eglinton producer 1020kg Limousin to £324 (£3304-80) Fivemiletown producer 1140kg Charolais to £320 (£3648) Brookeborough producer 1180kg Charolais to £310 (£3658) Maguiresbridge producer 1000kg Aberdeen Angus to £300 (£3000) Fivemiletown producer 1260kg Charolais to £300 (£3780) Omagh producer 870kg Charolais to £288 (£2505-60) Rosslea producer 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £282 (£2030-40) Beragh producer 990kg to £278 (£2752-20) and Ballygawley producer 780kg Limousin to £274 (£2137-20).

Fat steers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limousin steers sold to £3399-80 for an 890kg to £382 per 100kg and to £394 per 100kg for an 820kg to £3230-80. Charolais steers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2772. Belgian Blue steers sold to £366 per 100kg for a 550kg to £2013. Simmental steers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 620kg to £2145-20. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2244.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2340. Charolais heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2546. Hereford heifers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1926-40. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £342 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2086-20. Friesian heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1624.

Store bullocks (292 lots)

A very steady demand for a lot of strong steers on offer with a top price of £3400 for an 855kg Charolais (£398) a 785kg Charolais sold to £3300 (£420) with a 750kg Charolais to £3180 (£424) and a 760kg Limousin to £3190 (£420).

Several other pens of strong steers sold from £394 to £419 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward steers sold to a top of £2650 for a 570kg Charolais (£465) for Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher with a 510kg Limousin to £2580 (£506) a 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £2560 (£479) with a 520kg Charolais to £2450 (£471) for R A Elliott Dungannon who sold a batch of quality lots averaging 520kg to £2450 (471) with a 545kg Charolais from J Holland Dungannon sold to £2580 (£468).

Several other quality lots sold from £414 to £465 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Moore Brothers Victoria Bridge 850kg Charolais to £3400 (£400)855kg Charolais to £3400 (£398) 845kg Charolais to £3330 (£394) 785kg Charolais to £3300 (£420) 775kg Limousin to £3250 (£419) 770kg Charolais to £3220 (£418) 780kg Charolais to £3220 (£413) 760kg Charolais to £3200 (£421) 765kg Charolais to £3200 (£418) 815kg Charolais to £3200 (£393) 760kg Limousin to £3190 (£420) 750kg Charolais to £3180 (£424) 750kg Charolais to £3160 (£421) 785kg Charolais to £3140 (£400) and 760kg Limousin to £3110 (£409) a total of 15 top quality steers averaged 787kg to £3233 to £411 per 100kg. N O'Neill Coleraine 895kg Charolais to £3210 (£359) T A Willis Dungannon 770kg Charolais to £3180 (£413) and E Currie Dungannon 745kg Limousin to £3110 (£417).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2650 for a 570kg Charolais (£465) 590kg Charolais to £2500 (£424) and 520kg Charolais to £2450 (£471) for Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher. J A Holland Dungannon 595kg Charolais to £2610 (£439) 595kg Charolais to £2590 (£435) and 545kg Charolais to £2550 (£468) R A Elliott Dungannon 510kg Limousin to £2580 (£506) 560kg Limousin to £2570 (£459) 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2560 (£479) 555kg Limousin to £2480 (£447) and 520kg Limousin to £2420 (£465) J Jordan Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £2510 (£465) 580kg Charolais to £2490 (£429) and 565kg Charolais to £2460 (£435) N Morrow Caledon 595kg Charolais to £2500 (£420) M McClean Cookstown 575kg Limousin to £2440 (£424) 580kg Limousin to £2430 (£419) and 585kg Limousin to £2420 (£414) P McGleenan Armagh 580kg Limousin to £2410 (£416) and J W and C R Brown Newtownbutler 575kg Charolais to £2410 (£419).

Medweight steers 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very firm demand in this section with quality steers selling to £2470 for a 470kg Limousin (£526) and a 465kg Limousin to £2460 (£529) for R A Elliott Dungannon.

Several other quality steers sold from £400 to £501 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R A Elliott Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £2470 (£526) with a 465kg Limousin to £2460 (£529) J Jordan Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £2400 (£480) and 485kg Limousin to £2350 (£485) J Holland Dungannon 485kg Charolais to £2350 (£485) R Leonard Magheraveely 465kg Limousin to £2280 (£490) and 425kg Limousin to £2130 (£501) G T Cowan Banbridge 500kg Charolais to £2230 (£446) D Park Ballyclare 500kg Limousin to £2110 (£422) A O'Gara Cookstown 460kg Limousin to £2100 (£457) 455kg Limousin to £2060 (£453) and 455kg Limousin to £2040 (£448) S Molloy Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £2080 (£462) J D Noble Fivemiletown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £2030 (£410) M Mimnagh Omagh 495kg Belgian Blue to £1970 (£398) 500kg Belgian Blue to £1940 (£388) and 500kg Hereford to £1910 (£382) R J Crawford Augher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£394) A Hayes Portadown 480kg Limousin to £1920 (£400) and A Jones Newtownhamilton 495kg Belgian Blue to £1900 (£384).

Store heifers (223 lots)

A larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to a top of £2920 for a 740kg Limousin (£395) with a 615kg Limousin to £2840 (£462) and a 640kg Limousin to £2730 (£427).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several other quality lots sold from £369 to £418 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £2570 for a 590kg Simmental (£436) with a 590kg Charolais to £2560 (£434) a 530kg Charolais sold to £2370 (£447) and a 515kg Charolais made £2310 (£449) other quality lots sold from £386 to £429 per 100kg.

Leading prices

C Molloy Dungannon 740kg Limousin to £2920 (£395) 735kg Charolais to £2870 (£390) and 640kg Limousin to £2730 (£427) N O'Neill Coleraine 750kg Charolais to £2900 (£387) 680kg Charolais to £2710 (£399) 660kg Charolais to £2600 (£394) and 600kg Charolais to £2440 (£407) F O'Rourke and 640kg Limousin to £2730 (£427) N O'Neill Coleraine 750kg Charolais to £2900 (£387) 680kg Charolais to £2710 (£399) 660kg Charolais to £2600 (£394) and 600kg Charolais to £2440 (£407) M Robinson Benburb 615kg Limousin to £2840 (£462) and 635kg Limousin to £2460 (£387) F O'Rourke Rosslea 710kg Limousin to £2800 (£394) R D Sommerville Trillick 705kg Limousin to £2780 (£394) and 715kg Charolais to £2640 (£369) W J Grey Trillick 720kg Limousin to £2740 (£381) 730kg Charolais to £2680 (£367) and 325kg Charolais to £2540 (£350) A Graham Armagh 640kg Charolais to £2670 (£417) and 600kg Limousin to £2510 (£418) M Rutledge Castlederg 710kg Charolais to £2670 (£376) and J Kearns Rosslea 620kg Charolais to £2490 (£402).

Forward heifers sold to £2570 (£436) for a 590kg Simmental for S C Mitchell Eskra. D Williamson Portadown 590kg Charolais to £2560 (£434) 530kg Charolais to £2370 (£447) 550kg Charolais to £2360 (£429) 550kg Charolais to £2340 (£425) 550kg Charolais to £2320 (£422) 530kg Charolais to £2260 (£426) and 530kg Charolais to £2240 (£423) J H Keys Fivemiletown 565kg Charolais to £2390 (£423) P Brown Loughgilly 550kg Charolais to £2350 (£427) A McKenzie Dungannon 510kg Limousin to £2320 (£455) S Owens Kinawley 550kg Limousin to £2310 (£420) 560kg Charolais to £2290 (£409) 580kg Limousin to £2250 (£388) and 545kg Limousin to £2230 (£409). D McCabe Carrickmore 515kg Charolais to £2310 (£449) A Graham Armagh 535kg Charolais to £2280 (£426) and C Keys Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £2280 (£386).

Medweight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2530 for a 480kg Charolais (£527) a 425kg Limousin sold to £2300 (£541) with a 415kg Charolais selling to £2160 (£520).

Several other quality lots sold from £408 to £506 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P Flanagan Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £2530 (£527) 485kg Charolais to £2290 (£472) 415kg Charolais to £2160 (£520) 460kg Charolais to £2140 (£465) 465kg Charolais to £2120 (£437) and 435kg Charolais to £2020 (£464) P Hughes Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £2380 (£506) 480kg Limousin to £2130 (£444) 480kg Limousin to £2110 (£440) 455kg Limousin to £2060 (£453) 430kg Limousin to £2050 (£477) and 450kg Limousin to £2020 (£449) A Lockhart Aughnacloy 495Kg Shorthorn beef to £2100 (£424) and 480kg Charolais to £1960 (£408) H Macauley Ballyclare 500kg Charolais to £2100 (£420) and 485kg Charolais to £2040 (£421) A Condy Aughnacloy 425kg Limousin to £2090 (£492) and G T Cowan Banbridge 490kg Charolais to £2010 (£410) and 480kg Charolais to £1980 (£413).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1740 for a 395kg Limousin (£441) with a 390kg Charolais to £1690 (£433).

Leading prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C A Dobson Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1740 (£441) 375kg Limousin to £1590 (£424) and 335kg Limousin to £1390 (£415) A Boyd Tempo 390kg Charolais to £1690 (£433) and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£406) A Condy Aughnacloy 395kg Charolais to £1660 (£420) and 375kg Limousin to £1450 (£387) R Little Newtownbutler 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£400) 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£400) 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£387) 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£408) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 (£382) 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£394) and 350kg Shorthorn to £1400 (£400) L S and D McNeill Caledon 375kg Saler to £1520 (£405) and 390kg Saler to £1410 (£362) F Rafferty Aughnacloy 395kg Limousin to £1500 (£380) 375kg Belgian Blue to £1420 (£379) and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£356) and M Rafferty Aughnacloy 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£374).

Weanlings (212 lots)

Demand remains very firm in this section with strong males selling to £2300 for a 555kg Charolais (£414) and selling to a £516 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £2140 with a 440kg Charolais to £2220 (£505).

Lightweight males sold to £2120 for a 370kg Charolais (£573) with a 360kg Limousin to £2050 (£569).

Weanling heifers sold to £2060 for a 430kg Limousin (£479) to a high of £628 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £1820 with a 270kg Limousin to £1600 (£593).

Leading prices

Strong males

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Lagan Magherafelt 555kg Charolais to £2300 (£414) A McCarney Seskinore 440kg Charolais to £2220 (£505) N Adams Lisburn 545kg Limousin to £2200 (£404) 540kg Charolais to £2170 (£402) 470kg Charolais to £2120 (£451) 555kg Charolais to £2110 (£380) and 520kg Charolais to £2050 (£394) M McVeigh Dungannon 455kg Charolais to £2200 (£484) and 420kg Charolais to £2060 (£490) S and H Wilson Clogher 485kg Limousin to £2180 (£449) 475kg Limousin to £2180 (£459) and 540kg Limousin to £2040 (£378) J Primrose Fivemiletown 415kg Charolais to £2140 (£516) and 440kg Charolais to £2100 (£477) D Lester Armagh 445kg Speckle Park to £2120 (£476) and C Kelly Dungannon 415kg Charolais to £2080 (£501).

Lightweight males

D Simpson Aughnacloy 370kg Charolais to £2120 (£573) and 360kg Limousin to £2050 (£569) P McCallan Carrickmore 385kg Charolais to £2060 (£535) and F Rooney Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £2050 (£526).

Weanling heifers

I Henderson Lisbellaw 430kg Limousin to £2060 (£479) P M Cullen Coalisland 450kg Charolais to £1850 (£411) C Kelly Dungannon 415kg Charolais to £1780 (£429).

Lightweight heifers

M Robinson Benburb 385kg Limousin to £1910 (£496) and 365kg Limousin to £1840 (£504) A and D McCooey Keady 360kg Limousin to £1880 (£522) R Woods Lisbellaw 335kg Limousin to £1840 (£549) and 380kg Limousin to £1740 (£458) D Rafferty Carrickmore 290kg Limousin to £1820 (£628) and 270kg Limousin to £1600 (£593) P Cox Enniskillen 305kg Charolais to £1720 (£564) T McKeaney Garrison 345kg Charolais to £1720 (£499) and 295kg Charolais to £1660 (£563) P Flynn Rosslea 320kg Charolais to £1710 (£534) and 285kg Charolais to £1620 (£568) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 295kg Charolais to £1640 (£556) C McConville Ballygawley 340kg Limousin to £1630 (£479) G McVeigh Dungannon 290kg Limousin to £1610 (£555) and W Hogg Fivemiletown 355kg Charolais to £1600 (£451).

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very brisk demand in this section with calved heifers selling to a high of £4070, £3560 and £2820 for a Fivemiletown producer. Dungannon producer £3900, £3540, £3470 and £3280 for calved heifers. Aghagallon producer £3600 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £3380 and £3260 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2920 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £2620 for calved heifer. Ballinamallard producer £2340 for second calver. Craigavon producer £2250 for calved heifer (three teater).

Others sold from £1900, Dromore (Co Down) producer £2220 for springing heifer (four months incalf).

Breeding bulls

Lisnaskea producer £2100 for young pedigree registered Shorthorn.

Suckler cows and calves

A very keen demand for quality outfits with M and R Kennedy Clogher selling a Shorthorn bred second calver with Limousin bull calf to £5280. C Daly Benburb £4400 for heifer with bull calf. J Patterson Lisnaskea £3850 for second calver with bull calf. D Colton Omagh 2960 for heifer with heifer calf. R McDowell Fivemiletown £2920 for 2015 cow with bull calf and £2610 for 2019 cow with bull calf. H P Colton Omagh £2900 for heifer with bull calf. Lisnaskea producer £2300 for heifer with heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2930 twice for D Capper Portdown. J Morgan Tynan £2740 for heifer. D McCabe Carrickmore £2380 for heifer. A McDonagh Fintona £2270 for heifer. A selection of Hereford maiden from P Donnelly Irvinestown sold £1690, £1650, £1640, £1440, £1390 and £1200.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (276 lots)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large turnout this week sold easily to a very sharp demand with bull calves (four weeks and under) selling to £1430, £1380, £1300, and £1200 for Charolais to M/S W and J Bryson Dundrod. J Scott Maguiresbridge £970 for Charolais; T McKernan Middletown £870 for Limousin; E and A Thompson Tempo £840, £810, and £705 for Herefords. Hamilton Morrison Brookeborough £800, £770, £680 and £640 for Herefords. D McKenna Fintona £775 for Aberdeen Angus; P Devlin Coagh £689 and £645 for Charolais; R Hoy Drumcose £600 and £545 for Aberdeen Angus; R Little Newtownbutler £545 for Aberdeen Angus and M Hall Fivemiletown £545 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (four weeks and under)

M/S W and J Bryson Dundrod £1350, £1290 and £1220 for Charolais; G Hazelton Brookeborough £920 for Charolais; C J McNamee Cookstown £770 for Limousin; M/S E and A Thompson Tempo £755 and £745 for Herefords. D McKenna Fintona £675, £635 and £600 for Limousins; H Morrison Brookeborough £570 and £540 for Herefords. R Little Newtownbutler £510 and £440 for Aberdeen Angus and R Hoy Drumcose £500, £455, £440, £435, £410 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

Paul Brankin Aghalee £1720, £1620, £1590, £1500 x 2 for Charolais £1340 and £1310 for Limousins; Howard McFarland Trillick £1580 and £1040 for Limousins; D Clarke Maguiresbridge £1570 for Charolais; M/S B and A J O'Neill Pomeroy £1470 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £1440 and £1240 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £1260 for Aberdeen Angus; Dungannon producer £1250 for Limousin and £1110 for Charolais; D Parks Dungannon £1250 for Limousin; G Feely Lisnaskea £1250 for Charolais; K Brady Maguiresbridge £1170 for Limousin and J Bradley Cookstown £1090 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

Paul Brankin Aghalee £1410 and £1210 for Charolais; Howard McFarland Trillick £1320, £1200, £980 and £960 for Limousins; K Moore Augher £1270 and £1180 for Charolais; T Simpson Ederney £1120 and £820 for Limousins; K and A Clarke Tynan £1000 for Simmental; K Kelly Omagh £1000 for Charolais; R Kelly Pomeroy £950 for Limousin; D McKenna Fintona £920 for Limousin; A Armstrong Broughshane ££900 and £810 for Limousins; W Cranston Newtownhamilton £900 for Hereford; E and A Thompson Tempo £840 for Hereford; Dungannon producer £820 for Shorthorn beef and A Maguire Lisbellaw £810 for Hereford.