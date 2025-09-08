Firm demand at Clogher Mart with beef bred cows selling to £2847
In the fatstock ring 306 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2847 for a 730kg Belgian Blue to £390 per 100kg with a 770kg Limousin to £2879 to £374 per 100kg and a 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £2641-20 at £372 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to a top of £404 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin to £2504-80 with a 640kg Shorthorn to £400 per 100kg to £2560 and a 630kg British Blue sold to £394 per 100kg to £2482-20.
Fleshed cows sold to £2233 for a 770kg to £290 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £334 per 100kg for a 960kg Charolais to £3206-40 to a top of £3780 per head for a 1260kg Charolais to £300 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 700kg Charolais to £2772 with an 820kg Limousin to £394 per 100kg to £3230-80.
Fat heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £2340 with a 670kg Charolais to £380 per 100kg to £2546.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3400 for an 855kg Charolais (£398) a 785kg Charolais sold to £3300 (£420) with a 750kg Charolais to £3180 (£424).
Forward steers sold to £2650 for a 570kg Charolais (£465) with a 510kg Limousin to £2580 (£506).
Medweight steers sold to £2470 for a 470kg Limousin (£526) with a 465kg Limousin to £2460 (£529).
Heavy heifers sold to £2920 for a 740kg Limousin (£395) a 615kg Limousin sold to £2840 (£462) with a 640kg Limousin to £2730 (£427).
Forward heifers sold to £2570 for a 590kg Simmental (£436) with a 515kg Charolais to £2310 (£449).
Medweight heifers sold to £2530 for a 480kg Charolais (£527) a 425kg Limousin made £2300 (£541) with a 415kg Charolais to £2160 (£520).
Smaller heifers sold to £1740 for a 395kg Limousin (£441) with a 390kg Charolais to £1690 (£433).
Weanling males sold to £2300 for a 555kg Charolais (£414) a 440kg Charolais to £2220 (£505) with a 415kg Charolais to £2140 (£516).
Lightweight males sold to £2120 for a 370kg Charolais (£573) with a 360kg Limousin to £2050 (£569).
Weanling heifers sold to £2060 for a 430kg Limousin (£479) selling to a high of £628 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £1820 with a 270kg Limousin to £1600 (£593).
Breeding bulls sold to £2100 for a young pedigree registered Shorthorn.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £4070 and £3900.
Springers sold to £2220.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £5280 for second calver with bull calf and £4400 for heifer with bull calf.
Incalf heifers sold to £2930 twice.
Bull calves sold to £1430, £1380, and £1300 for Charolais (four weeks and under).
Heifer calves sold to £1350 and £1290 for Charolais (four weeks and under).
Reared male lumps sold to £1720, £1620 and £1590 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1410 and £1210 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers
Omagh producer 620kg Limousin to £404 (£2504-80) Augher producer 640kg Shorthorn to £400 (£2560) Omagh producer 630kg British Blue to £394 (£2482-20) Omagh producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £390 (£2847) Newtownbutler producer 610kg Limousin to £380 (£2318) Coalisland producer 770kg Limousin to £374 (£2879) Derrylin producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £372 (£2641-20) Ballygawley producer 690kg Limousin to £362 (£2497-80) Rosslea producer 400kg Charolais to £356 (£1424) Crossmaglen producer 670kg Limousin to £356 (£2385-20) Gortin producer 650kg Limousin to £354 (£2301) Strabane producer 670kg Limousin to £354 (£2371-80) Omagh producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £354 (£2478) Middletown producer 650kg Limousin to £350 (£2275) Sixmilecross producer 630kg Limousin to £350 (£2205) Dungannon producer 730kg Charolais to £350 (£2555) Coalisland producer 530kg Simmental to £350 (£1855) and 590kg Limousin to £350 (£2065) and Dungannon producer 690kg Charolais to £350 (£2415).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £348 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £310 to £326 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £356 to £404 per 100kg.
Main trade from £254 to £278 per 100kg.
Plainer Coloured and cows sold from £220 to £242 per 100kg.
The poorest type cows sold from £182 to £210 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Enniskillen producer 960kg Charolais to £334 (£3206-40) Rosslea producer 890kg Charolais To £326 (£2901-40) Eglinton producer 1020kg Limousin to £324 (£3304-80) Fivemiletown producer 1140kg Charolais to £320 (£3648) Brookeborough producer 1180kg Charolais to £310 (£3658) Maguiresbridge producer 1000kg Aberdeen Angus to £300 (£3000) Fivemiletown producer 1260kg Charolais to £300 (£3780) Omagh producer 870kg Charolais to £288 (£2505-60) Rosslea producer 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £282 (£2030-40) Beragh producer 990kg to £278 (£2752-20) and Ballygawley producer 780kg Limousin to £274 (£2137-20).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £3399-80 for an 890kg to £382 per 100kg and to £394 per 100kg for an 820kg to £3230-80. Charolais steers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2772. Belgian Blue steers sold to £366 per 100kg for a 550kg to £2013. Simmental steers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 620kg to £2145-20. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2244.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2340. Charolais heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2546. Hereford heifers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1926-40. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £342 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2086-20. Friesian heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1624.
Store bullocks (292 lots)
A very steady demand for a lot of strong steers on offer with a top price of £3400 for an 855kg Charolais (£398) a 785kg Charolais sold to £3300 (£420) with a 750kg Charolais to £3180 (£424) and a 760kg Limousin to £3190 (£420).
Several other pens of strong steers sold from £394 to £419 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to a top of £2650 for a 570kg Charolais (£465) for Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher with a 510kg Limousin to £2580 (£506) a 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £2560 (£479) with a 520kg Charolais to £2450 (£471) for R A Elliott Dungannon who sold a batch of quality lots averaging 520kg to £2450 (471) with a 545kg Charolais from J Holland Dungannon sold to £2580 (£468).
Several other quality lots sold from £414 to £465 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Moore Brothers Victoria Bridge 850kg Charolais to £3400 (£400)855kg Charolais to £3400 (£398) 845kg Charolais to £3330 (£394) 785kg Charolais to £3300 (£420) 775kg Limousin to £3250 (£419) 770kg Charolais to £3220 (£418) 780kg Charolais to £3220 (£413) 760kg Charolais to £3200 (£421) 765kg Charolais to £3200 (£418) 815kg Charolais to £3200 (£393) 760kg Limousin to £3190 (£420) 750kg Charolais to £3180 (£424) 750kg Charolais to £3160 (£421) 785kg Charolais to £3140 (£400) and 760kg Limousin to £3110 (£409) a total of 15 top quality steers averaged 787kg to £3233 to £411 per 100kg. N O'Neill Coleraine 895kg Charolais to £3210 (£359) T A Willis Dungannon 770kg Charolais to £3180 (£413) and E Currie Dungannon 745kg Limousin to £3110 (£417).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2650 for a 570kg Charolais (£465) 590kg Charolais to £2500 (£424) and 520kg Charolais to £2450 (£471) for Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher. J A Holland Dungannon 595kg Charolais to £2610 (£439) 595kg Charolais to £2590 (£435) and 545kg Charolais to £2550 (£468) R A Elliott Dungannon 510kg Limousin to £2580 (£506) 560kg Limousin to £2570 (£459) 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2560 (£479) 555kg Limousin to £2480 (£447) and 520kg Limousin to £2420 (£465) J Jordan Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £2510 (£465) 580kg Charolais to £2490 (£429) and 565kg Charolais to £2460 (£435) N Morrow Caledon 595kg Charolais to £2500 (£420) M McClean Cookstown 575kg Limousin to £2440 (£424) 580kg Limousin to £2430 (£419) and 585kg Limousin to £2420 (£414) P McGleenan Armagh 580kg Limousin to £2410 (£416) and J W and C R Brown Newtownbutler 575kg Charolais to £2410 (£419).
Medweight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very firm demand in this section with quality steers selling to £2470 for a 470kg Limousin (£526) and a 465kg Limousin to £2460 (£529) for R A Elliott Dungannon.
Several other quality steers sold from £400 to £501 per 100kg.
Leading prices
R A Elliott Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £2470 (£526) with a 465kg Limousin to £2460 (£529) J Jordan Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £2400 (£480) and 485kg Limousin to £2350 (£485) J Holland Dungannon 485kg Charolais to £2350 (£485) R Leonard Magheraveely 465kg Limousin to £2280 (£490) and 425kg Limousin to £2130 (£501) G T Cowan Banbridge 500kg Charolais to £2230 (£446) D Park Ballyclare 500kg Limousin to £2110 (£422) A O'Gara Cookstown 460kg Limousin to £2100 (£457) 455kg Limousin to £2060 (£453) and 455kg Limousin to £2040 (£448) S Molloy Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £2080 (£462) J D Noble Fivemiletown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £2030 (£410) M Mimnagh Omagh 495kg Belgian Blue to £1970 (£398) 500kg Belgian Blue to £1940 (£388) and 500kg Hereford to £1910 (£382) R J Crawford Augher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£394) A Hayes Portadown 480kg Limousin to £1920 (£400) and A Jones Newtownhamilton 495kg Belgian Blue to £1900 (£384).
Store heifers (223 lots)
A larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to a top of £2920 for a 740kg Limousin (£395) with a 615kg Limousin to £2840 (£462) and a 640kg Limousin to £2730 (£427).
Several other quality lots sold from £369 to £418 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2570 for a 590kg Simmental (£436) with a 590kg Charolais to £2560 (£434) a 530kg Charolais sold to £2370 (£447) and a 515kg Charolais made £2310 (£449) other quality lots sold from £386 to £429 per 100kg.
Leading prices
C Molloy Dungannon 740kg Limousin to £2920 (£395) 735kg Charolais to £2870 (£390) and 640kg Limousin to £2730 (£427) N O'Neill Coleraine 750kg Charolais to £2900 (£387) 680kg Charolais to £2710 (£399) 660kg Charolais to £2600 (£394) and 600kg Charolais to £2440 (£407) F O'Rourke and 640kg Limousin to £2730 (£427) N O'Neill Coleraine 750kg Charolais to £2900 (£387) 680kg Charolais to £2710 (£399) 660kg Charolais to £2600 (£394) and 600kg Charolais to £2440 (£407) M Robinson Benburb 615kg Limousin to £2840 (£462) and 635kg Limousin to £2460 (£387) F O'Rourke Rosslea 710kg Limousin to £2800 (£394) R D Sommerville Trillick 705kg Limousin to £2780 (£394) and 715kg Charolais to £2640 (£369) W J Grey Trillick 720kg Limousin to £2740 (£381) 730kg Charolais to £2680 (£367) and 325kg Charolais to £2540 (£350) A Graham Armagh 640kg Charolais to £2670 (£417) and 600kg Limousin to £2510 (£418) M Rutledge Castlederg 710kg Charolais to £2670 (£376) and J Kearns Rosslea 620kg Charolais to £2490 (£402).
Forward heifers sold to £2570 (£436) for a 590kg Simmental for S C Mitchell Eskra. D Williamson Portadown 590kg Charolais to £2560 (£434) 530kg Charolais to £2370 (£447) 550kg Charolais to £2360 (£429) 550kg Charolais to £2340 (£425) 550kg Charolais to £2320 (£422) 530kg Charolais to £2260 (£426) and 530kg Charolais to £2240 (£423) J H Keys Fivemiletown 565kg Charolais to £2390 (£423) P Brown Loughgilly 550kg Charolais to £2350 (£427) A McKenzie Dungannon 510kg Limousin to £2320 (£455) S Owens Kinawley 550kg Limousin to £2310 (£420) 560kg Charolais to £2290 (£409) 580kg Limousin to £2250 (£388) and 545kg Limousin to £2230 (£409). D McCabe Carrickmore 515kg Charolais to £2310 (£449) A Graham Armagh 535kg Charolais to £2280 (£426) and C Keys Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £2280 (£386).
Medweight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2530 for a 480kg Charolais (£527) a 425kg Limousin sold to £2300 (£541) with a 415kg Charolais selling to £2160 (£520).
Several other quality lots sold from £408 to £506 per 100kg.
Leading prices
P Flanagan Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £2530 (£527) 485kg Charolais to £2290 (£472) 415kg Charolais to £2160 (£520) 460kg Charolais to £2140 (£465) 465kg Charolais to £2120 (£437) and 435kg Charolais to £2020 (£464) P Hughes Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £2380 (£506) 480kg Limousin to £2130 (£444) 480kg Limousin to £2110 (£440) 455kg Limousin to £2060 (£453) 430kg Limousin to £2050 (£477) and 450kg Limousin to £2020 (£449) A Lockhart Aughnacloy 495Kg Shorthorn beef to £2100 (£424) and 480kg Charolais to £1960 (£408) H Macauley Ballyclare 500kg Charolais to £2100 (£420) and 485kg Charolais to £2040 (£421) A Condy Aughnacloy 425kg Limousin to £2090 (£492) and G T Cowan Banbridge 490kg Charolais to £2010 (£410) and 480kg Charolais to £1980 (£413).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1740 for a 395kg Limousin (£441) with a 390kg Charolais to £1690 (£433).
Leading prices
C A Dobson Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1740 (£441) 375kg Limousin to £1590 (£424) and 335kg Limousin to £1390 (£415) A Boyd Tempo 390kg Charolais to £1690 (£433) and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£406) A Condy Aughnacloy 395kg Charolais to £1660 (£420) and 375kg Limousin to £1450 (£387) R Little Newtownbutler 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£400) 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£400) 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£387) 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£408) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 (£382) 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£394) and 350kg Shorthorn to £1400 (£400) L S and D McNeill Caledon 375kg Saler to £1520 (£405) and 390kg Saler to £1410 (£362) F Rafferty Aughnacloy 395kg Limousin to £1500 (£380) 375kg Belgian Blue to £1420 (£379) and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£356) and M Rafferty Aughnacloy 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£374).
Weanlings (212 lots)
Demand remains very firm in this section with strong males selling to £2300 for a 555kg Charolais (£414) and selling to a £516 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £2140 with a 440kg Charolais to £2220 (£505).
Lightweight males sold to £2120 for a 370kg Charolais (£573) with a 360kg Limousin to £2050 (£569).
Weanling heifers sold to £2060 for a 430kg Limousin (£479) to a high of £628 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £1820 with a 270kg Limousin to £1600 (£593).
Leading prices
Strong males
S Lagan Magherafelt 555kg Charolais to £2300 (£414) A McCarney Seskinore 440kg Charolais to £2220 (£505) N Adams Lisburn 545kg Limousin to £2200 (£404) 540kg Charolais to £2170 (£402) 470kg Charolais to £2120 (£451) 555kg Charolais to £2110 (£380) and 520kg Charolais to £2050 (£394) M McVeigh Dungannon 455kg Charolais to £2200 (£484) and 420kg Charolais to £2060 (£490) S and H Wilson Clogher 485kg Limousin to £2180 (£449) 475kg Limousin to £2180 (£459) and 540kg Limousin to £2040 (£378) J Primrose Fivemiletown 415kg Charolais to £2140 (£516) and 440kg Charolais to £2100 (£477) D Lester Armagh 445kg Speckle Park to £2120 (£476) and C Kelly Dungannon 415kg Charolais to £2080 (£501).
Lightweight males
D Simpson Aughnacloy 370kg Charolais to £2120 (£573) and 360kg Limousin to £2050 (£569) P McCallan Carrickmore 385kg Charolais to £2060 (£535) and F Rooney Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £2050 (£526).
Weanling heifers
I Henderson Lisbellaw 430kg Limousin to £2060 (£479) P M Cullen Coalisland 450kg Charolais to £1850 (£411) C Kelly Dungannon 415kg Charolais to £1780 (£429).
Lightweight heifers
M Robinson Benburb 385kg Limousin to £1910 (£496) and 365kg Limousin to £1840 (£504) A and D McCooey Keady 360kg Limousin to £1880 (£522) R Woods Lisbellaw 335kg Limousin to £1840 (£549) and 380kg Limousin to £1740 (£458) D Rafferty Carrickmore 290kg Limousin to £1820 (£628) and 270kg Limousin to £1600 (£593) P Cox Enniskillen 305kg Charolais to £1720 (£564) T McKeaney Garrison 345kg Charolais to £1720 (£499) and 295kg Charolais to £1660 (£563) P Flynn Rosslea 320kg Charolais to £1710 (£534) and 285kg Charolais to £1620 (£568) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 295kg Charolais to £1640 (£556) C McConville Ballygawley 340kg Limousin to £1630 (£479) G McVeigh Dungannon 290kg Limousin to £1610 (£555) and W Hogg Fivemiletown 355kg Charolais to £1600 (£451).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very brisk demand in this section with calved heifers selling to a high of £4070, £3560 and £2820 for a Fivemiletown producer. Dungannon producer £3900, £3540, £3470 and £3280 for calved heifers. Aghagallon producer £3600 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £3380 and £3260 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2920 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £2620 for calved heifer. Ballinamallard producer £2340 for second calver. Craigavon producer £2250 for calved heifer (three teater).
Others sold from £1900, Dromore (Co Down) producer £2220 for springing heifer (four months incalf).
Breeding bulls
Lisnaskea producer £2100 for young pedigree registered Shorthorn.
Suckler cows and calves
A very keen demand for quality outfits with M and R Kennedy Clogher selling a Shorthorn bred second calver with Limousin bull calf to £5280. C Daly Benburb £4400 for heifer with bull calf. J Patterson Lisnaskea £3850 for second calver with bull calf. D Colton Omagh 2960 for heifer with heifer calf. R McDowell Fivemiletown £2920 for 2015 cow with bull calf and £2610 for 2019 cow with bull calf. H P Colton Omagh £2900 for heifer with bull calf. Lisnaskea producer £2300 for heifer with heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2930 twice for D Capper Portdown. J Morgan Tynan £2740 for heifer. D McCabe Carrickmore £2380 for heifer. A McDonagh Fintona £2270 for heifer. A selection of Hereford maiden from P Donnelly Irvinestown sold £1690, £1650, £1640, £1440, £1390 and £1200.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (276 lots)
A large turnout this week sold easily to a very sharp demand with bull calves (four weeks and under) selling to £1430, £1380, £1300, and £1200 for Charolais to M/S W and J Bryson Dundrod. J Scott Maguiresbridge £970 for Charolais; T McKernan Middletown £870 for Limousin; E and A Thompson Tempo £840, £810, and £705 for Herefords. Hamilton Morrison Brookeborough £800, £770, £680 and £640 for Herefords. D McKenna Fintona £775 for Aberdeen Angus; P Devlin Coagh £689 and £645 for Charolais; R Hoy Drumcose £600 and £545 for Aberdeen Angus; R Little Newtownbutler £545 for Aberdeen Angus and M Hall Fivemiletown £545 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves (four weeks and under)
M/S W and J Bryson Dundrod £1350, £1290 and £1220 for Charolais; G Hazelton Brookeborough £920 for Charolais; C J McNamee Cookstown £770 for Limousin; M/S E and A Thompson Tempo £755 and £745 for Herefords. D McKenna Fintona £675, £635 and £600 for Limousins; H Morrison Brookeborough £570 and £540 for Herefords. R Little Newtownbutler £510 and £440 for Aberdeen Angus and R Hoy Drumcose £500, £455, £440, £435, £410 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
Paul Brankin Aghalee £1720, £1620, £1590, £1500 x 2 for Charolais £1340 and £1310 for Limousins; Howard McFarland Trillick £1580 and £1040 for Limousins; D Clarke Maguiresbridge £1570 for Charolais; M/S B and A J O'Neill Pomeroy £1470 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £1440 and £1240 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £1260 for Aberdeen Angus; Dungannon producer £1250 for Limousin and £1110 for Charolais; D Parks Dungannon £1250 for Limousin; G Feely Lisnaskea £1250 for Charolais; K Brady Maguiresbridge £1170 for Limousin and J Bradley Cookstown £1090 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
Paul Brankin Aghalee £1410 and £1210 for Charolais; Howard McFarland Trillick £1320, £1200, £980 and £960 for Limousins; K Moore Augher £1270 and £1180 for Charolais; T Simpson Ederney £1120 and £820 for Limousins; K and A Clarke Tynan £1000 for Simmental; K Kelly Omagh £1000 for Charolais; R Kelly Pomeroy £950 for Limousin; D McKenna Fintona £920 for Limousin; A Armstrong Broughshane ££900 and £810 for Limousins; W Cranston Newtownhamilton £900 for Hereford; E and A Thompson Tempo £840 for Hereford; Dungannon producer £820 for Shorthorn beef and A Maguire Lisbellaw £810 for Hereford.