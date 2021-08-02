Firm demand for a massive entry of cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring almost 400 lots listed sold to a very strong demand with Beef Cows selling to a high of £2406-40 for a 940kg Ch. to £256, with an 850kg Lim. selling to £2040 at £240 per 100kg and a 780kg Lim. selling to £1809-60 at £232 per 100kg for a Whitecross Producer.

Cow Heifers sold to £1640-10 for a 770kg Lim. to £213 and rising to £216 per 100kg for a 740kg Ch. to £1598-40. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £148 for a 770kg to £1139-60) Fat Bulls sold to £1610 for a 1150kg Ch. to £140 rising to £146 per 100kg for a 1020kg Sim (£1489-20).

Fat Steers sold to £1562-40 for a 720kg Her. to £217 rising to £236 per 100kg for a 590kg AA to £1392-40.

Fat Heifers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 600kg Lim. to £1476 with a 680kg S/H. to £1496 at £220 per 100kg.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to 1880 for an 850kg AA. (£221) and selling to £241 per 100kg for a 700kg Her. to £1690 Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 650kg Ch. (£260) with a 620kg AA selling to £1620 (£261).

Med Weights sold to £1280 for a 495kg Lim (£258). Store Heifers sold to a high of £1870 for a 725kg Ch (£258). Forward lots selling to £1510 for a 625kg Lim (£241). Med Weights sold to £1190 for a 495kg Lim (£240) with smaller sorts selling to £950 for a 355kg Ch (£267).

Weanling Males sold to £1210 for a 470kg Ch (£257). Weanling Heifers sold to £1010 for a 410kg Ch (£246). Dairy Cows sold to £1600 twice with Maiden Heifers selling to £1130.

Suckler Outfits sold to £1970 for Heifer with Bull Calf.

Dropped Calves Bulls to £490 for Lim.

Heifer Calves to £505 for a Lim.

Reared Male Lumps sold to £925 for Char.

Reared Female Lumps sold to £760 for Char.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Whitecross Producer 940kg Ch. to £256 (£2406-40) 850kg Lim. to £240 (£2040) and 780kg Lim. to £232 (£1809-60).. Brookeborough Producer 800kg Lim. to £222 (£1776). Clogher Producer 740kg Ch. to £216 (£1598-40) and 690kg Ch. to £200 (£1380). Fintona Producer 680kg Lim. to £205 (£1462) and 720kg Lim. to £204 (£1468-80). Armagh Producer 770kg Lim. to £213 (£1640-10). Loughgall Producer 730kg Lim. to £205 (£1496-50). Dungannon Producer 660kg Ch. to £198 (£1306-80). Kesh Producer 830kg Ch. to £198 (£1643-40 and 770kg Ch. to £196 (£1509-20). Benburb Producer 610kg Sim. to £195 (£1189-50). Dromore Producer 680kg Ch. to £194 (£1319-20). Dungannon Producer 790kg Ch. to £192 (£1516-80). Cookstown Producer 830kg Lim. to £191 (£1585-30). Loughgall Producer 600kg Ch. to £191 (£1146). Aghalee Producer 720kg Sim. to £190 (£1368).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £167 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £130 to £148 per 100kg

Plainer types sold from £102 to £120 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £60 to £98 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Crumlin Producer 1020kg Sim. to £146 (£1489-20). Clogher Producer 1150kg Ch. to £140 (£1610). Newtownbutler Producer 900kg Lim. to £137 (£1233). Dungannon Producer 960kg AA. to £130 (£1248). Augher Producer 900kg Sim. to £130 (£1170). Irvinestown Producer 1030kg AA. to £130 (£1339). Coagh Producer 730kg Fries to £120 (£876).

FAT STEERS: 590kg AA. to £236 (£1392-40) 720kg Her. to £217 (£1562-40) 670kg Her. to £217. 680kg Her. to £217. 640kg Her. to £217. 690kg Ch. to £212. 590kg Lim. to £204. 510kg AA. to £204. 640kg Ch. to £198. 720kg Ch. to £192. Friesian steers sold from £161 to 187 for 690kg (£1290-30)

FAT HEIFERS; 600kg Lim. to £246 (£1476) 680kg S/H. to £220 (£1496) 600kg Ch. to £217. 570kg AA. to £216. 650kg Lim. to £212. 480kg Ch. to £212. 470kg Sal. to £210. 520kg Ch. to £210. Friesians sold from £148 to £162 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS (324 Lots)

A larger turnout this week sold to a very firm demand with heavy lots selling to £1880 for a 850kg AA. (£221) 745kg Lim. to £1780 (£239) and a 765kg AA. to £1760 (£230) for P Corr, Dungannon. E O Hanlon, Clogher sold a 790kg AA. to £1830 (£231) 755kg Her. to £1790 (£237) 760kg Ch. to £1790 (£235) 750kg AA. to £1770 (£236) 740kg Her. to £1740 (£235) and 700kg Her. to £1690 (£241). Dungannon Producer 775kg Ch. to £1760 (£227). C Patton, Loughgall 855kg B/B. to £1750 (£205). W R Hughes, Pomeroy 725kg Sim. to £1660 (£229). A Weir, Dungannon 705kg Ch. to £1660 (£235) and 730kg Ch. to £1630 (£223). P Sharkey, Newtownbutler 675kg Lim. to £1610 (£238) and 660kg Ch. to £1670 (£253). Forward steers sold to £1690 for a 650kg Ch. (£260) 620kg AA. to £1620 (£261) and 650kg Ch. to £1620 (£249) for B Quinn, Dungannon. M Nesbitt, Armagh 650kg AA. to £1690 (£260)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Helen Parsons, Tempo 495kg Lim. to £1280 (£258). B & D Doris, Aghagallon 495kg Ch. to £1200 (£242) 480kg Lim. to £1200 (£250) and 455kg Lim. to £1150 (£253). L Donnelly, Dungannon 460kg Lim. to £1190 (£258) 475kg Lim. to £1180 (£248) and 470kg Ch. to £1110 (£236). S & T Downey, Maguiiresbridge 460kg Lim. to £1170 (£254). J McStravick, Craigavon 500kg Lim. to £1160 (£232). A Jones, Newtownhamilton 485kg Lim. to £1160 (£239) and 475kg Ch. to £1100 (£231). J McKeown, Middletown 475kg Ch. to £1160 (£244) and 455kg Ch. to £1070 (£235). J Grimley, Middletown 475kg Lim. to £1140 (£240). W Owens, Clogher 500kg AA. to £1120 (£224). T G McCarroll, Eskra 460kg Ch. to £1090 (£237). J B Johnston, Armagh 500kg AA. to £1080 (£216). Dungannon Producer 465kg Ch. to £1080 (£230). A Eagleson, Ballygawley 465kg Ch. to £1080 (£232)

STORE HEIFERS (180 Lots)

A good selection of quality lots on offer sold to a very keen demand with heavy lots selling to £1870 for a 725kg Ch. (£258) 755kg Lim. made £1800 (£238) 635kg Lim. to £1540 (£242) and a 640kg sold to £1580 (£247) for J & P Corrigan, Benburb. J McCrory,, Fivemiletown 825kg Ch. to £1790 (£217). P J Bell, Cookstown 710kg Ch. to £1680 (£236). P J Kelly, Aughnacloy 670kg Ch. to £1620 (£242). H McClelland, Portadown 660kg Ch. to £1590 (£241) 640kg Ch. to £1580 (£247) 665kg Ch. to £1500 (£225) and 655kg Lim. to £1500 (£229). F O Neill, Stewartstown 705kg Lim. to £1570 (£222).

Forward lots sold £1510 for a 625kg Lim.(£241) from W Owens, Clogher. S Keys, Clogher 625kg Ch. to £1500 (£240) and 585kg Ch. to £1480 (£253). P J Kelly, Aughnacloy 625kg Ch. to £1500 (£240) and 605kg Ch. to £1440 (£238). M A Flynn, Rosslea 615kg Ch. to £1450 (£236). H McClelland, Portadown 620kg Ch. to £1430 (£230) and 625kg Lim. to £1400 (£224)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

F O’Neill, Donaghmore 495kg Lim. to £1190 (£240). S Jordan, Derrylin 450kg AA. to £1160 (£258) 415kg Ch. to £1160 (£279) and 425kg Ch. to £1010 (£237). A Scarlett, Newtownbutler 480kg Ch. to £1140 (£237). I Jordan, Crumlin 500kg Ch. to £1140 (£228) 490kg Lim. to £1090 (£222) and 465kg Ch. to £1030 (£221). C Cosgrove, Rosslea 455kg Ch. to £1070 (£235) and 445kg Ch. to £1050 (£236). J McAleer, Dromore 415kg Lim. to £1060 (£255). D O’Hagan, Maghera 465kg Ch. to £1020 (£219). O McCaffery, Tempo 455kg Ch. to £1020 and 455kg AA. to £1000. A Black, Armagh 475kg Lim. to £1010. J Patton, Augher 460kg Spk. to £1000.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J McAleer, Dromore 355kg Ch. to £950 (£267) 385kg Lim. to £870, and 355kg Sim. to £860. S Jordan, Derrylin 400kg Ch. to £910, 395kg AA. to £880, 390kg AA. to £860, 395kg Ch. to £860, 355kg Ch. to £830, 350kg Ch. to £820, 355kg Ch. to £790,and 400kg Ch. to £760. O McCaffery, Tempo 400kg AA. to £840. K McCaffery, Tempo 390kg Ch. to £800. G Jordan, Newtownbutler 395kg B/B. to £800. D Jordan, Newtownbutler 400kg AA. to £750.

WEANLINGS (130 Lots)

A very keen demand in this section with Steers and Bulls selling to £1210 for a 470kg Lim. (£257) 425kg Ch. to £1200 (£282) 440kg Lim. to £1110 (£252) 430kg Lim. to £1100 (£256) 395kg Lim. to £1050 (£266) and 350kg Lim. to £1000 (£285) for R McNamee, Newtownstewart. G Hagan, Clogher 495kg Ch. to £1210 (£244) and 525kg Ch. to £1180 (£225) J G McAleer, Roslea 460kg Ch. to £1160 (£252) D & D Robinson, Irvinestown 465kg Lim. to £1150 (£247) Patk. Mulligan, Newtownbutler 440kg Ch. to £1120 (£254) F McGirr, Clogher 430kg AA. to £1120 (£260) Gayle Matchett, Portadown 445kg Ch. to £1100 (£247). J N Nelson, Armagh 535kg Her. to £1060 (£198) 420kg Her. to £980 (£233) and 400kg Lim. to £980 (£245). S Devine, Ballygawley 375kg Lim. to £1050 (£280) and 375kg Lim. to £1010 (£269). D McGuigan, Armagh 375kg Ch. to £1000 (£266)

WEANLING HEIFERS: J P Maguire, Brookeborough 410kg Ch. to £1010 (£246) and 345kg Ch. to £780. F McElroy, Augher 415kg Lim. to £990 (£238) and 440kg Lim. to £990 (£225). A T Armstrong, Dromore 440kg Ch. to £980 (£223) 365kg Ch. to £960 (£263). Noel Armstrong, Trillick 410kg Lim. to £960. P P Devlin, Cookstown 420kg Lim. to £930. J E Sherry, Magheraveely 430kg Ch. to £850. J G McAleer, Roslea 340kg Sim. to £830. J McDonagh, Brookeborough 360kg Lim. to £810. A Armstrong, Trillick 310kg Lim. to £810 (£261). C Cosgrove, Rosslea 320kg Ch. to £770 and 280kg Ch. to £700 (£250)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A small turnout this week sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £1600 twice, £1380 and £1370. A selection of maiden heifers from a Clogher Producer sold to £1130, £940, £930 X 2 and £900 each for 6

BREEDING BULLS: J McCarney Seskinore £1510 for Ped Reg Simm.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES (57 lots)

Another good turnout this week sold readily with H McFarland, Trillick selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £1970. 2nd Calver with Bull Calf to £1800 and a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £1730. M McCarroll, Fintona sold a 2015 Cow with Heifer Calf to £1820. R Harkness, Crumlin 2nd Calver with Bull Calf to £1720. K B Farms Ltd, Aughnacloy Heifer with Bull Calf to £1710 and Heifer with Heifer Calf to £1620. G Taggart, Coalisland £1670 for Heifer with Bull Calf. £1280 for 2011 Cow with Bull Calf N Leary, Newtownbutler £1410 for 2nd Calver with Bull calf £1250 for 2016 Cow & Bull Calf and £1240 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf. M McCarroll, Fintona £1400 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. D Gallagher, Boho £1250 for 2012 Cow with Heifer Calf. Springing Cows sold to £1180 for 2010 Cow

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

Nearly 200 lots this week sold easily to a brisk demand with young Bull Calves selling to £490 for a Lim. to D O’Hagan, Maghera. J & F Loughran, Cookstown £470 for Sim. J McFarland, Trillick £445 for Lim. N Armstrong, Trillick £440 for Ch. Alan Veitch, Lisbellaw £430 for AA. Lakeview Farms, Rosslea £350 for B/B. J F Martin, Kinawley £345 for AA. C & H Brownlee, Florencecourt £345 for B/B. and £330 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES: K Moore, Augher £505 for Lim. and 490 for Sim. O Owens, Sixmilecross £470 and £450 for Limms. P Donnelly, Dungannon £450 for AA. Dungannon Producer £420, £410 for Limms and £400 for Ch. Clogher Producer £395 for Lim. Fermanagh Producer £370 £350 and £330 for Limms. E & A Thompson, Tempo £325 for Her. C & H Brownlee, Florencecourt £300 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS: G Sloan, Ballygawley £925 for Ch. M Thompson, Ardmore (Co. Derry) £785 for Ch. H Robertson, Fivemiletown £710 for Sim. M Hughes, Madden £680 for Lim. P Donnelly, Dungannon £655 for AA. Tullyhogue Producer £645, £600, £575, £550 for Her. F & R Conlon, Newtownbutler £625 for lim. S Murray, Fintona £550 for Ch. O Owens, Sixmilecross £530 for Lim. R Mavitty, Culkey £520 for Ch. H Henry, Maghera £500 for Ch.