Firm demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring heavy Beef Cows sold to a top of £1814-40 for a 810kg B/B. to £224 per 100kg followed by a 880kg Ch. to £204 (£1795-20) with an 800kg Ch. to £222 per 100kg (£1776).

Cow Heifers sold to £1540 for a 770kg Lim. to £200 reaching a top of £210 per 100kg for a 680kg Lim. to £1428.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £126 to £135 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Heifers sold to £155 for a 620kg (£961) Fat Bulls sold to £1809 for a 1340kg Ch. to £135. Fat steers sold to £1687-20 for a 740kg Lim. to £228.

Fat Heifers sold to £1360-80 for a 630kg Ch. to £216.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2080 for a 870kg Lim. (£239) and selling to £254 per 100kg for a 700kg Ch. to £1780. Forward lots sold to £1310 for a 525kg Lim. (£249) and 535kg Ch. to £1310 (£245) Med Weights sold to £1100 for a 500kgb Lim. (£220). Heavy Heifers sold to £1710 for a 700kg Ch. (£244). Forward lots sold to £1360 for a 590kg Lim. (£229) with a 500kg Ch. to £1260 (£242) Med Weights sold to £1190 for a 500kg Ch. (£238).

Smaller sorts sold to £990 for a 395kg Ch. Weanling Males sold to £1350 for a 530kg Ch. Weanling Heifers sold to £910 for a 350kg Ch. Dairy Cows sold to £2200 and £2000. Suckler Cows sold to £1600 for Heifer wityh Bull Calf Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1400. Reared Male Lumps sold to £760 for Lim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £880 for Lim. Bull Calves sold to £450 for Lim. Heifer Calves sold to £400 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Omagh Producer 810kg B/B. to £224 (£1814-40) 680kg Lim. to £206 (£1400-80) and 890kg Lim. to £198 (£1762-20). Carrickmore Producer 800kg Ch. to £222 (£1776) 880kg Ch. to £204 (£1795-20) 820kg Ch. to £200 (£1640) 810kg Ch. to £189 (£1530-90) 930kg Ch. to £187 (£1739-10) 830kg Ch. to £184 (£1527-20) and 840kg Ch. to £184 (£1545-60). Armagh Producer 680kg Lim. to £210 (£1428). Pomeroy Producer 570kg Lim. to £205 (£1168-50). Dungannon Producer 770kg Lim. to £200 (£1540). Ballymena Producer 560kg Lim. to £188 (£1052-80). Dungannon Producer 590kg Lim. to £186 (£1097-40). Augher Producer 680kg Lim. to £186 (£1264-80). Ederney Producer 590kg Lim. to £186 (£1097-40). Loughgall Producer 740kg Lim. to £186 (£1376-40) and 800kg Daq. to £185 (£1480). Ballymena Producer 530kg Lim. to £184 (£975-20)

Other quality lots sold from £166 to £182 per 100kg

2nd quality Coloured lots sold from £140 to £163 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £94 to £120 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £58 to £90 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Derrygonnelly Producer 1090kg Ch. to £140 (£1526). Armagh Producer 890kg Lim. to £138 (£1228-20). Ballygawley Producer 1000kg Lim. to £136 (£1360). Omagh Producer 1340kg Ch. to £135 (£1809). Ballygawley Producer 960kg Lim. to £110 (£1056)

FAT STEERS

740KG Lim. to £228 (£1687-20) 600kg Ch. to £228 (£1368) 800kg Lim. to £225 (£1800) 930kg Ch. to £196 (£1822-80) 770kg Lim. to £194 (£1493-80) 570kg Ch. to £192 Friesian Steers sold from £168 to £181 for 620kg (£1122-20)

FAT HEIFERS

630kg Ch. to £216 (£1360-80) 610kg Sim. to £212. 570kg Ch. to £206. 610kg Ch. to £206. 550kg Ch. to £202. 600kg AA. to £192. 550kg Lim. to £172. 650kg Her. to £160 Friesians sold from £120 to £155 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS

A good selection of quality stock on offer in this section sold to a very firm demand with Heavy Steers selling to £2080 for a 870kg Lim. (£239) rising to £254 per 100kg for a 700kg Ch. to £1780 with most others selling from £224 to £246 per 100kg.

SAMPLE PRICES: Armagh Producer 870kg Lim. to £2080 (£239) 875kg Ch. to £2060 (£235) 890kg Ch. to £2000 (£225) and 880kg B/B. to £1980 (£225). Benburb Producer 900kg Ch. to £2030 (£225) 840kg Ch. to £1990 (£237) 770kg Ch. to £1860 (£241) 765kg Lim. to £1820 (£238) 765kg Ch. to £1790 (£234) 740kg Ch. to £1760 (£238) and 740kg Ch. to £1750 (£240). P Agnew Clogher 810kg Ch. to £1880 (£232) 795kg Ch. to £1840 (£231) and 820kg Ch. to £1840 (£224). Benburb Producer 760kg Ch. to £1800 (£237) 700kg Ch. to £1780 (£254) and 730kg Lim. to £1780 (£244) 735kg Sim. to £1770 (£241) and 715kg Ch. to £1700 (£238). D Keys Fivemiletown 690kg AA. to £1700 (£246)

Forward lots: S Hayes Dungannon 565kg Lim. to £1340 (£237) 525kg Lim. to £1310 (£249) 565kg Her. to £1290 (£228). A Williamson Portadown 580kg Ch. to £1340 (£231). E Smith Ballygawley 535kg Ch. to £1310 (£245) 550kg AA. to £1270 (£231) and 510kg Fries. To £920 (£180)

MED WEIGHTS STORES 405KG TO 500KG

P V McCarney Fintona 500kg Lim. to £1100 (£220). F McQuade Dungannon 485kg Sim. to £1100 (£227) and 430kg Sim. to £1010 (£235). W D Waddell Armagh 495kg Lim. to £1090 (£220) and 475kg AA. to £980. Newtownhamilton Producer 485kg AA. to £1080 and 490kg AA. to £970. S Hayes Dungannon 465kg Lim. to £1070. A Black Armagh 420kg Lim. to £1040 (£247). D Wilson Newtownbutler 470kg Lim. to £1040 and 500kg Lim. to £1010. F McNally Tynan 485kg AA. to £1010. G McDonald Ballygawley 470kg Lim. to £1000, 470kg Sim. to £1000, 490kg Sim. to £990 and 430kg Sim. to £970. M Stewart Ballinamallard 495kg AA. to £990. Armagh Producer 405kg Ch. to £980. C Carey Rosslea 450kg AA. to £970.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UMNDER

P V McCarney Fintona 335kg Sim. to £750. P Mallon Dungannon 350kg Her. to £660. J Maguire Derrylin 300kg Fr. to £450, 295kg Fr. to £450, 275kg Fr. to £450 X 2 300kg Fr. to £450 and 220kg Her. to £420.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1710 for a 700kg Ch. (£244) 675kg Ch. to £1570 (£232) 660kg Ch. to £1520 (£230) 650kg Lim. to £1450 (£223) 655kg Ch. to £1440 (£220) 625kg Lim. to £1430 (£229) and 620kg Ch. to £1350 (£218) for H McClelland Portadown D Keys Fivemiletown 670kg AA. to £1360 (£203). Dungannon Producer 615kg Her. to £1320 (£214). C A Armstrong Dromore 600kg Ch. to £1280 (£213)

Forward lots sold to £1360 for a 590kg Lim. (£229) 595kg Her. to £1260 (£212) and 565kg Daq. to £1240 (£219). C A Armstrong Dromore 595kg Ch. to £1360 (£228) 555kg Ch. to £1320 (£238) and 555kg Ch. to £1290 (£232). D Keys Fivemiletown 555kg Lim. to £1270 (£229). Armagh Producer 545kg Ch. to £1270 (£233) and 520kg Ch. to £1260 (£242). W R Graham Derrylin 530kg Her. to £1230 (£232)

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Armagh Producer 500kg Ch. to £1190 (£238) 500kg Ch. to £1140 (£228) and 475kg Ch. to £1100 (£231). P O Neill Omagh 490kg Lim. to £1130 (£230) 440kg Ch. to £1110 (£252) 480kg Lim. to £1090, and 500kg Ch. to £1090. H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 495kg Ch. to £1070. D D & E McElroy Clogher 470kg Ch. to £1100, 455kg Ch. to £1070, 465kg Ch. to £1050, 460kg Ch. to £1010, and 415kg Ch. to £940. F McCrory Fivemiletown 460kg Sim. to £1010, 450kg Spk. to £1000, and 445kg Spk. to £990. D McCaffery Clogher 455kg Lim. to £960. W D Waddell Armagh 470kg Her. to £940. E McCaffery Tempo 420kg AA. to £940, 420kg AA. to £920, and 420kg AA. to £880. K J McCann Dungannon 425kg Ch. to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D D & E McElroy Clogher 395kg Ch. to £990 (£250) K McCaffery Tempo 385kg Ch. to £970. Armagh Producer 395kg Lim. to £970. E McCaffery Tempo 365kg Ch. to £950. S Smyth Rosslea 395kg Lim. to £950 and 400kg Lim. to £930. A Black Armagh 400kg Lim. to £910. And 365kg Lim. to £860. O McCaffery Tempo 370kg Ch. to £900. P McCaffery Tempo 365kg Ch. to £830. D Jones Moneymore 400kg Fr. to £830. G McDonald Ballygawley 380kg AA. to £690 and 380kg Lim. to £610.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal entry sold easily to a keen demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1350 for a 530kg Ch. (£255) to M Gallagher Omagh. F Donnelly Augher sold a 465kg Ch. to £1130 (£243) and a 410kg Ch. to £960 (£234) R Birney Ederney 470kg Lim. to £1030 (£219) and 390kg Lim. to £900. G Taggart Coalisland 375kg Lim. to £1000 (£266) F O Neill Keady 440kg Ch. to £1000. J & P Trueman Ballygawley 390kg Ch. to £1000 (£256) 350kg Ch. to £890 (£254) and 355kg Lim. to £870 (£245) F Dolan Lurgan 415kg Sim. to £980and 430kg Sim. to £930. J E Sherry Magheraveely 470kg AA. to £930. S McGinn Trillick 365kg Lim. to £920 (£252) A Ellison Clabby 380kg Lim. to £910. P Scott Nuts Corner 395kg Ch. to £890 and 340kg Ch. to £880. N B Hall Fivemiletown 415kg AA. to £880. S Donnelly Augher 360kg Ch. to £880. M Loughran Cookstown 345kg Lim. to £870.

WEANLING HEIFERS

A Ellison Clabby 350kg Ch. to £910 (£260) 310kg Ch. to £790 (£255) and 335kg Ch. to £760. G Taggart Coalisland 365kg Lim. to £890 380kg Lim. to £820, 360kg Lim. to £800, 325kg Lim. to £790. E Mallon Middletown 395kg Ch. to £820and 340kg Ch. to £740. R Birney Ederney 405kg Lim. to £820. P McKenna Clogher 425kg Lim. to £820and 365kg Lim. to £780. H S Kyle Fivemiletown 355kg Lim. to £800 R Watson Augher 320kg Ch. to £790and 340kg Ch. to £740. Kesh Producer 300kg Ch. to £770 and 280kg Ch. to £770. R E Wilson Trillick 340kg Ch. to £770. F Donnelly Augher 375kg Ch. to £760 and 345kg Ch. to £740.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Calved Heifers this w3eek sold to £2200 and £2000 for a Dungannon Producer. Portadown Producer £1900 and £1510 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1550 for Calved Heifer. Dungannon Producer £1400 for Calved 3rd Calver.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Lisbellaw Producer £1600 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Derrylin Producer £1580 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1050 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. Omagh Producer £1400,£1370,and £1360 for incalf Heifers. Others sold from £950.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

Young Bull Calves this week sold to £450 for Lim. to B Mackle Dungannon. R Birney Ederney £430 for Lim. A Veitch Lisbellaw £410 for Ch. C McDonnell Brookeborough £390 for Ch. T Cox Enniskillen 370 for B/B. S McKeown Sixmilecross 350 for Lim. R J B Little Maguiresbridge £350 for Mb. D Herron Coalisland 345 for Her and £340 FOR Lim. C Brady Florencecourt £340 for B/B. D K Bloomfield Clogher £340 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES

Dungannon Producer £400 for Ch. £380 and £360 for Limms. Fivemiletown Producer £340 for Sim. D Herron Coalisland £330 for Lim. T Cox Enniskillen £320 for B/B. F McGirr Clogher £310 for AA. Omagh Producer £300, £295, £290 and £280 for Limms. Roslea Producer £290 x 2 and £260 for Limms.

REARED MALE LUMPS

G Sloan Dungannon £760 for Lim. K Moore Augher £730 for Ch. and £690 and £640 for Limms. P A McKearney Dungannon £710 for Lim. P Tomney Armagh £605 , £585, £580, and £480 for B/Bs. And £465 for AA. T Maguire Fermanagh £590 for Lim. E McCaffery Tempo £530 for AA. T Rutledge Brookeborough £570, £500 for B/Bs. And 470 for AA.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS