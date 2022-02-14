Firm demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows sold to £1861-80 for an 870kg Ch. to £214 this was followed by an 840kg Ch. to £1755-60 at £209 per 100kg.

Cow Heifers sold to £1626-40 for a 760kg Lim. to £214 and selling to a top of £228 per 100kg for a 690kg Lim. to £1573-20. Heavy Friesian Cows sold to £136 for 740kg to £1006-40.

Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £178 for a 630kg to £1121-40.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat Bulls sold to £1864-40 for a 1180kg Shb. to £158. Fat Steers sold to £245 for a 570kg Lim. Friesians to £188 per 100kg to a height of £1237-10 per head. Fat Heifers sold to £240 for a 650kg Lim. In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1820 for an 800kg Ch. (£227) rising to £258 per 100kg for a 635kg Ch. to £1640. Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 540kg Ch. (£259) to £260 per 100kg for a 530kg Ch. to £1380. Med Weights sold to £1290 for a 500kg Lim. (£258) Heavy Heifers sold to £1750 for a 710kg Ch. (£246) with a 610kg Ch. to £1500 (£246) Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 585kg Ch. (£254) Med Weights sold to £1290 for a 475kg Lim. (£271) Smaller sorts sold to £1060 for a 375kg Lim. (£282) Weanling Males sold to £1540 for a Ped. Reg. Char. (£380) with 500kg Ped Reg. Char to £1500 (£300) Weanling Heifers sold to £1-050 for a 345kg Ch. (£304) to £308 per 100kg for a 305kg Ch. to £940. Breeding Bulls to £2010 for Ped. Reg. Lim. Dairy Cows to £2000 twice for Calved Heifers with a Springing Heifer to £1800. Suckler outfits sold to £2400 for a Heifer with Bull Calf with £1700, £1730, and £1700 for incalf heifers. Young Bull Calves sold to £480 for Sim. Heifer Calves to £500 for Lim. Reared Males sold to £1000 for Ch. Reared Females sold to £880 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Omagh Producer 690kg Lim. to £228 (£1573-20) Newtownbutler Producer 720kg Lim. to £219 (£1576-80) Lisbellaw Producer 760kg Lim. to £214 (£1626-40) Fintona Producer 870kg Ch. to £214 (£1861-80) Omagh Producer 710kg Lim. to £210 (£1491) Armagh Producer 840kg Ch. to £209 (£1755-60) Clogher Producer 720kg Daq. to £208 (£1497-60) Dunmoyle Producer780kg Lim. to £207 (£1614-60) Greysteel Producer 850kg Lim. to £204 (£1734) Maguiresbridge Producer 730kg Ch. to £202 (£1474-60) Plumbridge Producer 830kg Par. to £196 (£1626-80) Seskinore Producer 830kg Sim. to £194 (£1610-20)

Other quality lots sold from £174 to £192 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £128 to £136 per 100kg

Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £150 to £178 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £122 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £70 to £94 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Cookstown Producer 900kg B/B. to £169 (£1521) Dungannon Producer 1180kg Shb. to £158 (£1864-40) Beragh Producer 760kg Lim. to £156 (£1185-60) Derrylin Producer 910kg Lim. to £154 (£1401-40) Tempo Producer 1120kg Shb. to £146 (£1635-20) Ballygawley Producer 930kg Her. to £120 (£1116)

FAT STEERS: 570kg Lim. to £245 (£1396-50) 570kg Lim. to £226. 610kg Ch. to £224. 780kg Ch. to £223. 750kg Lim. to £223. 660kg Lim. to £216. 810kg Ch. to £212. 600kg Her. to £212. 730kg AA. to £212. 890kg B/B. to £201. 560kg Lim. to £200. 600kg Her. to £194. 590kg AA. to £188. 560kg Fr. to £188. Heavy Friesians sold from £139 for an 890kg to £1237-10 to £176 per 100kg Jerseys to £167 per 100kg for 580kg .

FAT HEIFERS: 650kg Lim. to £240 (£1560) 610kg AA. to £227. 630kg AA. to £222. 610kg AA. to £220. 630kg Ch. to £218. 650kg Ch. to £218. 530kg Lim. to £214. 560kg B/B. to £212. 600kg AA. to £212. 510kg Lim. to £204. 590kg Lim. to £203. 640kg Ch. to £194. 560kg Fr. to £188.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1820 for a 800kg Ch. (£227) selling to £258 per 100kg for a 635kg Ch. to £1640 with a 645kg Ch. to £1660 (£257) other quality lots selling from £218 to £245 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £260 per 100kg for a 530kg Ch. to £1380. With a 540kg Ch. to £1400 (£259).

LEADING PRICES;: O Cairns Ballygawley 800kg Ch. to £1820 (£227) J McKee Dungannon 785kg Daq. to £1790 (£228) J Montgomery Co. Armagh 720kg Ch. to £1750 (£243) and 725kg Ch. to £1670 (£230) E Loughran Armagh 720kg Ch. to £1740 (£241) 780kg Ch. to £1740 (£223) 735kg Ch. to £1720 (£234) and 725kg Ch. to £1690 (£240) S Conlon Dungannon 645kg Ch. to £1660 (£257) and 670kg Ch. to £1645 (£245) M J Keys Clogher 755kg Ch. to £1660 (£220) H Robinson Portadown 690kg Lim. to £1660 (£240) Mountview Cattle Dungannon 695kg Ch. to £1650 (£237) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 750kg AA. to £1650 (£220) and 765kg AA. to £1640 (£214) R Hall Fivemiletown 750kg Ch. to £1650 (£220) and 755kg Lim. to £1650 (£218) J Donnelly Dungannon 635kg Ch. to £1640 (£258) Forward lots P Corrigan Dungannon £540kg Ch. to £1400 (£259) Clogher Producer 540kg Ch. to £1400 (£259) Fivemiletown Producer 530kg Ch. to £1380 (£260) 530kg Ch. to £1370 (£258) and 520kg Ch. to £1200 (£231) P Tally Dungannon 580kg Ch. to £1340 (£231) and 515kg Ch. to £1290 (£250) L O Neill Strabane 560kg Ch. to £1330 (£237) and 520kg Ch. to £1200 (£231) D Gormley Irvinestown 520kg AA. to £12 70 (£244) 520kg AA. to £1240 (£238) and a 530kg AA. to £1210 (£228) E McCaffery Tempo 560kg Ch. to £1290 (£230)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: A M Irvine Fivemiletown 500kg Lim. to £1290 (£258) and 450kg Lim. to £1160 (£258) P Woods Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1260 (£257) R J Woods Tempo 490kg Ch. to £1250 (£255) and 495kg Lim. to £1210 (£244) E McCaffery Tempo 480kg Ch. to £1240 (£258) and 500kg Ch. to £1170 (£234) P Tally Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1240 (£253) Fivemiletown Producer 475kg Ch. to £1190 (£250)D Farrell Fivemiletown 470kg Ch. to £1170 (£253) J A Henry Fintona 470kg Sim. to £1160 (£247) L O Neill Strabane 490kg Ch. to £1160 (£236) J McGleenan Armagh 455kg Lim. to £1150 (£252) P McManus Brookeborough 490kg AA. to £1140 (£232) and 465kg AA. to £1110 (£238) S Swain Dungannon 480kg B/B. to £1090 (£227) and 460kg B/B. to £1090 (£237) R McManus Newtownbutler 475kg AA. to £1080 (£227) Boa Island Producer 425kg Ch. to £1080 (£254) and 410kg Lim. to £1080 (£263)

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER: P McManus Brookeborough 335kg AA. to £840. J McGleenan Armagh 350kg Ch. to £790. Ballygawley Producer 320kg S/H. to £700. R Brownlee Moy 335kg Lim. to £680.

STORE HEIFERS

The strong demand continues this week again with heavy lots selling to £1750 for a 710kg Ch. (£246) and a 610kg Ch. to £1500 (£246) with other quality lots selling from £224 to £242 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 585kg Ch. (£254) rising to £264 per 100kg for a 545kg Ch. to £1440.

LEADING PRICES: S T Rankin Castlederg 710kg Ch. to £1750 (£246) Des Wilson Clogher 675kg Ch. to £1580 (£234) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 675kg Ch. to £1580 (£234) and 635kg Ch. to £1520 (£239) F McCaughey Clogher 640kg AA. to £1550 (£242) 650kg AA. to £1500 (£230) 660kg AA. to £1480 (£224) and 605kg AA. to £1440 (£238) P J Corrigan Dungannon 655kg Lim. to £1520 (£232) M/S M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 610kg Ch. to £1500 (£246) 615kg Ch. to £1480 (£240) and 605kg Ch. to £1430 (£236) M McGoldrick Pomeroy 660kg Lim. to £1480 (£224) G Elliott Magheraveely 620kg Ch. to £1420 (£229) Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 585kg Ch. (£254) to N Ritchie Lisnaskea. Newtownbutler Producer 585kg Ch. to £1450 (£248) M/S M& R Coulter Fivemiletown 585kg Ch. to £1440 (£246) and 545kg Ch. to £1440 (£264) F McCaughey Clogher 590kg AA. to £1440 (£244)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: G McMahon Aughnacloy 475kg Lim. to £1290 (£271) 495kg Lim. to £1270 (£256) 485kg Lim. to £1250 (£258) 445kg Lim. to £1070 and 450kg B/B. to £1040. P Donnelly Ballygawley 495kg Ch. to £1260 (£262) 480kg AA. to £1250 (£260) 480kg Lim. to £1100 (£229) 445kg Ch. to £1050, and 460kg AA. to £1010. M/S M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 495kg Lim. to £1200 (£242) F McDonald Omagh 490kg Ch. to £1090 and 465kg Ch. to £1000. J A Little Newtownbutler 475kg Ch.to £1070, 480kg Ch. to £1060, and 485kg Ch. to £1040. P Tally Dungannon 465kg Sim. to £1050. S Swain Dungannon 480kg B/B. to £1010 and 490kg B/B. to £1010. G Anderson Armagh 470kg Ch. to £1000.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Kesh Producer 375kg Lim. to £1060 (£282) 355kg Ch. to £1000 (£281) 350kg Sim. to £870 and 345kg B/B. to £800. E McCaffery Tempo 395kg Ch. to £1000 (£253) 355kg Ch. to £860, 350kg AA. to £840, 365kg Ch. to £840 and 370kg Ch. to £830. P McManus Brookeborough 385kg AA. to £810and 345kg AA. to £750. J Davis Strabane 380kg Sim. to £800 and 350kg Sim. to £680. G Anderson Armagh 390kg Her. to £800. M Bloomer Tynan 395kg Shb. to £800, 375kg Shb. to £740, 360kg Shb. to £730 and 350kg Shb. to £670. J Robinson Ballygawley 380kg B/B. to £750 and 325kg Lim. to £660.

WEANLINGS

Outstanding demand this week for another good entry of quality lots with Steers & Bulls selling to £1540 for a 405k Ch. (£380) £1500 for a 500kg Ch. (£300) and 1420 for a 420kg Ch. (£338)these were Ped. Reg. Chars from M/S G & C Kelly Trillick several other lots selling from £270 to £302 per 100kg . Heifers sold to £1050 for a 345kg Ch. (£304) rising to £308 per 100kg for a 305kg Ch. to £940 other quality lots selling from £261 to £287 per 100kg SAMPLE PRICES;

M/S G & C Kelly Trillick £1540 for 405kg Ch. (£380) £1500 for a 500kg Ch. (£300) and 420kg Ch. to £1420 (£338) S T Rankin Castlederg 595kg Lim. to £1480 (£249) T Cassidy Augher 495kg Ch. to £1470 (£297) 445kg Ch. to £1330 (£299) 495kg Lim. to £1320 (£266) 450kg AA. to £1280 (£284) G Crawford Brookeborough 530kg Ch. to £1280 (£241) P Donnelly Fintona 520kg Ch. to £1230 (£236) 505kg Lim. to £1230 (£243) and 390kg Ch. to £1130 (£290) T Smyth Dromore 390kg Ch. to £1180 (£302) and 430kg Ch. to £1130 (£272) and 395kg Ch. to £1170 (£296) D L Stinson Dungannon 430kg Ch. to 31170 (£272) and 410kg Ch. to £1140 (£278) E McCaughey Fintona 430kg Ch. to £1170 (£272) M McVeigh Dungannon 415kg Ch. to £1160 (£279) 415kg Lim. to £1140 (£274) 410kg Ch. to £1120 (£273) and 410kg Lim. to £1110 (£270) A Kelly Sixmilecross 470kg Ch. to £1140 (£242)

WEANLING HEIFERS: R McCaughey Fintona 345kg Ch. to £1050 (£304) A Kelly Omagh 410kg Ch. to £1040 (£253) and 380kg Ch. to £940. Fivemiletown Producer 355kg Lim. to £1020 (£287) T Smyth Dromore 380kg Ch. to £1000 (£247) W & D Irwin Magheraveely 405kg Ch. to £1000. T Noble Lisbellaw 460kg Ch. to £1000. L J Gray Newtownbutler 360kg Lim. to £990 (£275) 355kg Ch. to £970 (£273) and 335kg Ch. to £960 (£286) S Dunlop Ballygawley 380kg Lim. to £990 (£260) J Beggan Roslea 375kg Ch. to £990 (£264) 395kg Ch. to £970, and 390kg Ch. to £950 and 350kg Ch. to £950 (£271) P Cassidy Augher 305kg Ch. to £940 (£308) M McVeigh Dungannon 360kg Ch. to £940 Dungannon Producer 350kg Lim. to £930.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Steady demand this week with a Newtownbutler Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £2000. Dungannon Producer £2000, £1970, £1900, £1670 and £1600 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £1800 for a Springing Heifer.

BREEDING BULLS: Aughnacloy Producer £2010 for Ped. Reg . Limm.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very strong demand this week with a lot of incalf Cows & Heifers on offer outfits sold to £2400 for a Heifer with Bull Calf to a Dungannon Producer. Fivemiletown Producer £1300 for Heifer with Heifer 290 for AACalf. Dungannon Producer sold a batch of incalf Heifers to £1770, £1730, £1700,£1600, 1570, £1400, and £1300. Carrickmore Producer £1510 and £1440 for incalf Cows.Crumlin Producer £124 0, £1160, £1160, and £1050 for incalf Hereford Heifers Portadown Producer £1200 twice for incalf Heifers. Dungannon Producer £1280 for incalf Cow. Augher Producer £1170 for incalf Heifer Brookeborough Producer £1160, £1150, £1140, £1040 x 2 and £1000 for incalf Cows. Several other lots sold from £850.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A larger entry sold easily to a brisk demand with young Bull Calves selling to £480 for a Sim. and £455 for an AA. to H Connelly Rosslea. A Irwin Fivemiletown £445 for a Lim. D T J Elliott Brookeborough £405 for Lim. C & H Brownlee Florencecourt £370 and £345 for B/Bs. S Beacom & E Graham Lisbellaw £330 and £300 for Chars. H Cleary Garvary £300 for B/B. C Quinn Ballygawley £300 and £290 for AAs. R Liggett Clogher £300 for B/B. P Kellagher Fivemiletown £290 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES: J J McNabb Trillick £500 for Lim. H Monaghan Fivemiletown £460 for AA. A Irwin Fivemiletown £460 for Lim. W & J Bryson Crumlin £460 for Lim. G Matchett Portadown £400 X 2 for AAs. P Kellagher Fivemiletown £365 for Ch. C Gunn Derrylin £ 340 for B/B. A Willis Derrylin £300 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS: M/S J & P Trueman Ballygawley £1000, £940, and £880 for Chars. A Irwin Fivemiletown £670 for Lim. J E T Rutledge Derrylin £640 for B/B. M/S W & J Bryson Crumlin £620 and £590 for Limms and £ 560 for B/B. Patk McGirr Ballygawley £610 for Lim. S Cox Kinawley £610 for Lim.