Firm demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Beef bred Cows sold to £1985-60 for a 730kg B/B. to £272 per 100kg and £1945-60 for a 760kg Ch. to £256per 100kg.

Cow Heifers sold to £1886-40 for a 720kg Ch. to £262 per 100kg and seling to a top of £265 per 100kg for a 670 kg Lim. to £1775-50.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1654-40 for an 880kg to £188 and £1402-50 for a 750kg to £187 per 100kg.

Fat Bulls sold to £2101-80 for an 930kg B/B. to £226 per 100kg Fat Steers sold to £261 for a 710 kg Lim.(£1853-10)

Fat Heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 590kg B/B (£1545-80).

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2190 for an 895kg Lim. (3244) and selling to £290 per 100kg for a 640kg Lim. to £1860. Forward Lots sold to £1700 for a 590kg Ch. (£288)

Med Weights sold to £1440 for a 480kg Ch. (£300) Heavy Heifers sold to £1930 for a 735kg Ch. (£262) and selling to £273 per 100kg for a 645kg Ch. to £1760. Forward lots sold to £1530 for a 550kg Lim. (£278)

Med Weights sold to £1400 for a 500kg Ch. (£280) Smaller Sorts sold to £950 for a 385kg Sal.

Weanling Males sold to £1230 for a 455kg Lim. (£270) and selling to £328 per 100kg for a 305kg Lim. to £1000. Weanling Heifers sold to £1450 for a 565kg Sim. (£256) Dairy Cows sold to £1900. Breeding Bulls sold to £2280 for Char. Suckler Cows & Calves sold bto £2320 and £2180. Incalf Heifers sold to £1870 and £1850. Young Bull Calves sold to £460 for Char. Heifer Calves sold to £460 for Sim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £660 for Char. Reared Female Lumps sold to £610 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS;

Portadown Producer 730kg B/B. to £272 (£1985-60) 710kg Lim. to £263 (£1867-30) 670kg B/B. to £262 (£1755-40) and 740kg Lim. to £258 (£1909-20) Keady Producer 670kg Lim. to £265 (£1775-50) Florencecourt Producer 590kg B/B. to £262 (£1545-80) ) Armagh Producer 720kg Ch. to £262 (£1886-40) 750kg B/B. to £257(£1927-50) and 760kg Ch. to £256 (£1945-60) Dromore Producer 610kg Lim. to £254 (£1549-40) Augher Producer 650kg Lim. to £248 (£1612) Beragh Producer 740kg Lim. to £247 (£1827-80) Clogher Producer 740kg Lim. to £247 (£1827-80) 760kg Lim. to £246 (£1869-60) and 800kg AA. to£240 (£1920) Newry Producer 570kg Daq. to £245 (£1396-50) Magheraveely Producer 670kg St. to £240 (£1488) Portadown Producer 620kg Ch. to £240 (£1488) Dungannon Producer 690kg Lim. to £238 (£1642-20) Newtownbutler Producer 650kg Lim. to £237 (£1540-50)

Other quality beef lots sold from £200 to £235 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £174 to £198 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £172 to £188 per 100kg for a 880kg (£1654-40)

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £166 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £102 to £128 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Kilkeel Producer 930kg B/B. to £226 (£2101-80) Stewartstown Producer 910kg Lim. to £211 (£1920-10) Killylea Producer 950kg Sim. to £198 (£1881) Coalisland Producer 920kg AA. to £193 (£1775-60) Moy Producer 870kg AA. to £192 (£1670-40) Garrison Producer 880kg Lim. to £191 (£1680-80) Lisnaskea Producer 800kg Lim. to £190 (£1520) Newtownstewart Producer 910kg AA. to £189 (£1719-90)

FAT STEERS

100kg. B/Bs sold from £230 to £246 per 100k. A As sold from £218 to £234 per 100kg. Herefords sold from £210 to £226 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £170 to £213 per 100kg for 740kg (£1576-20)

FAT HEIFERS

Au. To £274 per 100kg. Chars sold from £220 to £267 per 100kg. Limms sold from £218 to £261 per 100kg. Simms sold from £230 to £246 per 100kg. Herefords sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg. Sal. to £208 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £168 to £197 per 100kg for 680kg (£1339-60)

STORE BULLOCKS

A very strong demand in this section with Heavy lots selling to £2190 for an 895kg Lim. (£244) and selling to a top of £290 per 100kg for a 640kg Lim. to £1860. Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 590kg Ch. (£288) LEADING PRICES;

B Rea Benburb 895kg Lim. to £2190 (£244) and 885kg Ch. to £2170 (£245) C Keys Fivemiletown 750kg Ch. to £2000 (£266) and 695kg Ch. to £1775 (£255) I & K Meehan Tempo 750kg Lim. to £1960 (£261) J Beggs Loughgall 700kg Lim. to £1870 (£267) 685kg B/B. to £1780 (£260) 675kg B/B. to £1750 (£259) and 690kg Lim. to £1750 (£253) M/S A & J PO Neill Coalisland 640kg Lim. to £1860 (£290)735kg Ch. to £1760 (£262) and 645kg Lim. to £1740 (£269) Dungannon Producer 660kg Ch. to £1840 (£279) 700kg Ch. to £1830 (£261) 720kg Lim. to £1810 (£251) 675kg Lim. to £1810 (£268) 685kg Lim. to £1790 (£261) and 650kg Lim. to £1750 (£269) D Keys Fivemiletown 735kg AA. to £1800 (£245) and 735kg Ch. to £1760 (£262) Forward lots T Elliott Dungannon 590kg Ch. to £1700 (£288) 570kg Ch. to £1570 (£275) and 570kg Ch. to £1550 (£272) B McKane Castlederg 590kg Ch. to £1570 (£266)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Barnett Farms Clogher 480kg Ch. to £1440 (£300) 480kg Shb. to £1370 (£285) 500kg Ch. to £1350 (£270) 480kg Lim. to £1350 (£281) 460kg Lim. to £1300 (£282) 475kg Ch. to £1280 (£269) and 490kg Ch. to £1270 (£259) B Fegan Ballygawley 485kg Lim. to £1410 (£290) F McStay Lurgan 500kg Ch. to £1400 (£280) 500kg Lim. to £1320 (£264) 470kg Lim. to £1300 (£276) 480kg Ch. to £1300 (£271) 475kg Lim. to £1300 (£273) 500kg Lim. to £1290 (£258) 460kg Lim. to £1190 (£258) 470kg Lim. to £1170 (£249) and 500kg Lim. to £1170 (£234) G R Blair Cookstown 500kg Ch. to £1380 (£276) and 495kg Lim. to £1350 (£272) J O Neill Coalisland 440kg AA. to £1200 (£273)

SMALLER SORTS

A selection of Friesians 310kg to £350kg sold £620, £600, £595, £595, £595, £450, and £450.

STORE HEIFERS

Another good entry sold easily to a very keen demand with Heavy lots selling to £1930 for a 735kg Ch. (£262) and selling to £273 per 100kg for a 645kg Ch. to £1760 . Forward lots sold to £1530 for a 550kg Lim. (£278) and selling to £287 per 100kg for a 525kg Ch. to £1510.

LEADING PRICES;

A Nelson Castlederg 735kg Ch. to £1930 (£262) K Allen Armagh 645kg Ch. to £1760 (£273) and 650kg Ch. to £1670 (£257) J A Henry Fintona 675kg Sim. to £1690 (£250) and 640kg Sim. to £1640 (£256) M McMahon Brookeborough 710kg Ch. to £1680 (£236) and 600kg Lim. to £1470 (£245) J Allen Ballygawley 610kg Ch. to £1600 (£262) C Keys Fivemiletown 640kg Lim. to £1580 (£247) J Sloan Kilkeel 615kg Lim. to £1580 (£257) P J McCarney Fintona 605kg Ch. to £1540 (£254) Forward lots S Hoines Dungannon 550kg Lim. to £1530 (£278) H C Stubbs Lisnaskea 525kg Ch. to £1510 (£287) P JM McCarney Fintona 585kg Ch. to £1510 (£258) S Brodison Stewartstown 580kg Lim. to £1500 (£258) F Flynn Newtownbutler 580kg Ch. to £1490 (£257) 590kg Ch. to £1450 (£245) and 570kg Ch. to £1440 (£252) C Keys Fivemiletown 580kg Ch. to £1470 (£253) Mountview Cattle Dungannon 595kg Lim. to £1440 (£242)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

S Brodison Stewartstown 500kg Ch. to £1400 (£280) E J McMenamin Kesh 470kg Daq. to £1290 (£274) 465kg Daq. to £1230 (£264) 480kg Daq. to £1230 (£256) and 470kg Daq. to £1170 (£249) J O Neill Coalisland 500kg AA. to £1270 (£254) 490kg B/B. to £1100, and 410kg AA. to £1000. G Johnston Pomeroy 455kg Lim. to £1200 (£263) and 470kg Ch. to £1150. W J McCaffery Ballygawley 420kg Lim. to £1160 (£276) M McMahon Brookeborough 485kg Lim. to £1140. R Domer Clogher 455kg Ch. to £1130 and 460kg B/B. to £1090. A Nelson Castlederg 445kg AA. to £1070.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

W J McCaffery Ballygawley 385kg Sal. to £950. D Farrell Fivemiletown 385kg Lim. to £930, and 340kg Lim. to £850. J O Neill Coalisland 385kg AA. to £770. And 385kg AA. to £660. P Maguire Derrylin 380kg AA. to £760345kg AA. to £570 and 280kg Her. to £500.

WEANLINGS

A good selection on offer sold readily with Steers & Bulls selling to £1230 for a 455kg Lim. (£270) and selling to £328 per 100kg for a 305kg Lim. to £1000. Weanling Heifers sold to £1450 for a 565kg Sim. (£256) to £266 per 100kg for a 315kg Ch. to £840. LEADING PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS

455kg Lim. to £1230 (£270) A C Moane Cooneen 400kg Lim. to £1140 (£285) P Byers Fivemiletown 435kg Lim. to £1110 (£255) and 365kg Lim. to £930. N Deens Markethill 375kg Lim. to £1090 (£290) A Hughes Dungannon 360kg Ch. to £1060 (£294) and 375kg Sim. to £1040 (£277) M & G Monaghan Augher 400kg Ch. to £1050 (£262) and 435kg Ch. to £950. J Doyle Armagh 425kg AA. to £1040 B McConville Dungannon 305kg Lim. to £1000 (£328) P McConnell Clogher 385kg Ch. to £990 and 365kg Ch. to £970 . Dungannon Producer 345kg Lim. to £970. J J Moane Cooneen 375kg Lim. to £930.

WEANLING HEIFERS

C Traynor Armagh 565kg Sim. to £1450 (£256) P Mohan Rosslea 315kg Ch. to £840 (£266) S Gilmour Ballygawley 345kg Lim. to £800, 330kg Lim. to £700 and 335kg Ch. to £670. G Aiken Kesh 380kg S/H. to £750, 350kg Lim. to £700, 345kg Her. to £600. S Carmichael Moneymore 315kg Lim. to £640. T Dillon Beragh 270kg Lim. to £630. S McGovern Clogher 245kg Ch. to £570.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A larger entry this week sold to £1900, £1810, £1780, and £1760 for Calved Heifers from an Augher Producer. A Ballinamallard Producer sold a Calved Heifer to £1530. A selection of Maiden Heifers ready for the Bull sold £1030, £990, £940, £910, and £900 for a Newtownbutler Producer. An Incalf Heifer sold to £1100 for a Fintona Producer.

BREEDING BULLS

A large selection on offer resulted in complete clearence for all Castlederg Producer Ped. Reg Char. £2280, Fivemiletown Producer £1980 for Ped Reg HerefordAugher Producer £1800 for Ped Reg Char. Loughgall Producer £1700 & £1470 for Ped Reg Limms. Dromore Producer £1470, £1390, £1300 , and £1280 for Young AI Bred Limms

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A great demand this week again for 50 lots on offer with a complete clearence for all stock. A Portadown Producer sold a Heifers with Bull Calves to £2320 and £1920. A Kilkeel Producer £2180 and £1680 for Heifers with Bull Calves and £1790 and £1670 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. Augher Producer ££1870, £1850 and £1750 for Incalf Heifers. Omagh Producer £1680 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf and £1650 for £2018 Cow with Bull Calf. Dromore Producer £1660 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1560 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf. Omagh Producer £1600 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf and £1550 for 2014 Cow with Bull Calf .Banbridge Producer ££1600 for 2017 Cow with twin Bulls £1560 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf and £1500 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. a large selection of others sold from £1120 to £1490.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A much larger entry this week sold readily with Young Bull Calves selling to £460for Ch. to K Moore Augher. £420 for an AA. to S Doran Dungannon. P G McGee Augher £420, £395, and £345 for AAs. K McCrumblish Omagh £365 for Lim. Dungannon Producer £345and £320 for Limms. A Green Tempo £320 for Lim.

HEIFER CALVES

B Foster Loughgall £460 and £365 for Simms. I Martin Fintona £400 for Fkv. Dungannon Producer £380 for Her. J Carrothers Fivemiletown £375 for Ch. P Maguire Tempo £365 for Ch. Dungannon Producer £335 for Lim. K McCrumblish Omagh £335 for Lim. I Martin Fintona ££330 X 3 for AAs. P Irwin Fivemiletown £315 for Lim. S McCaughey Fivemiletown £310 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS

R J Crawford Stewartstown £660 for Ch. K Moore Augher £600 for Ch. and £600 for Lim. B Dunne Ballinamallard £600 for Ch. P B Logan Lisbellaw £600 for Ch. B Foster Loughgall £590 for Sim. S P Greenan Garrison £580 for Ch. G Fitzgerald Coalisland £580 for Sim. B McNulty Omagh £460 for S/H. N McCreery Augher £445 for Lim.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS