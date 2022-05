Firm demand for cattle at Markethill

HEIFERS

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £220 to £272 for 530k at £1455 from an Armagh producer followed by £265 for 550k at £1455 from a Granemore producer. A Dungannon producer received £261 for 590k at £1555. Good quality middleweights sold steadily from £220 to £269 for 440k at £1195 from Newcastle farmer followed by £250 for 420k at £1065 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 534k £1455 £272.00; Granemore farmer 550k £1455 £265.00; Dungannon farmer 596k £1555 £261.00; Cullyhanna farmer 608k £1585 £261.00; Armagh farmer 566k £1475 £261.00; Dromara farmer 568k £1475 £260.00; Armagh farmer 554k £1435 £259.00; Dromara farmer 570k £1475 £259.00; Granemore farmer 552k £1365 £247.00.

Middleweight heifers: Newcastle farmer 444k £1195 £269.00; Cullyhanna farmer 426k £1065 £250.00; Cullyhanna farmer 404k £995 £246.00; Keady farmer 404k £995 £246.00; Dromara farmer 436k £1045 £240.00; Newcastle farmer 472k £1095 £232.00; Cullyhanna farmer 464k £1035 £223.00; Portadown farmer 480k £1055 £220.00; Newcastle farmer 428k £935 £219.00.

BULLOCKS

Beef bullocks sold to £247 for 670k at £1675 from a Tullyvallen producer. Main demand from £230 to £240. Forward feeding bullocks sold steadily from £230 to £283 for 536k at £1515 from a Dromara farmer followed by £272 for 500k at £1365 from a Portadown producer. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £230 to £299 for 400k at £1215 from a Whitecross farmer followed by £268 for 410k at £1115 from a Cullyhanna producer. Friesian bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand from £200 to £220 for 540k at £1195 from a Stewartstown farmer. The same owner received £219 for 600k at £1315.

Forward bullocks: Dromara farmer 536k £1515 £283.00; Portadown farmer 502k £1365 £272.00; Dromara farmer 540k £1455 £269.00; Dromara farmer 574k £1545 £269.00; Lisburn farmer 514k £1365 £266.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 618k £1605 £260.00; Dromara farmer 600k £1535 £256.00; Lisburn farmer 544k £1385 £254.00; Poyntzpass farmer 510k £1295 £254.00.

Beef bullocks: Tullyvallen farmer 678k £1675 £247.00; Dromara farmer 740k £1755 £237.00; Dromara farmer 718k £1685 £234.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Sixmilecross farmer 406k £1215 £299.00; Cullyhanna farmer 416k £1115 £268.00; Sixmilecross farmer 418k £1115 £267.00; Sixmilecross farmer 390k £1035 £265.00; Katesbridge farmer 404k £1045 £259.00; Katesbridge farmer 490k £1255 £256.00; Dungannon farmer 400k £1035 £259.00; Cullyhanna farmer 394k £1005 £255.00; Sixmilecross farmer 472k £1205 £255.00; Newry farmer 424k £1055 £249.00.

Friesian bullocks: Stewartstown farmer 544k £1195 £220.00; Stewartstown farmer 600k £1315 £219.00; Stewartstown farmer 534k £1165 £218.00; Stewartstown farmer 516k £1105 £214.00; Stewartstown farmer 582k £1245 £214.00; Stewartstown farmer 572k £1205 £211.00; Tandragee farmer 728k £1455 £200.00; Stewartstown farmer 548k £1095 £200.00.

WEANLINGS

170 weanlings continued to sell in a very strong trade with top heifer quality weanlings from £230 to £296 for 336k at £995 from a Keady farmer followed by £289 for 270k at £780 from a Keady farmer. Good quality male weanlings sold from £250 to £332 for 310k at £1035 from a Keady producer. The same owner received £323 for 328k at £1060. Top price of £1100 was for 390k £278 from a Newry producer.

Male weanlings: Keady farmer 312k £1035 £332.00; Hilltown farmer 298k £980 £329; Keady farmer 328k £1060 £323.00; Castlewellan farmer 238k £760 £319.00; Keady farmer 320k £970 £303.00; Portadown farmer 356k £1050 £295.00; Castlewellan farmer 262k £770 £294.00; Portadown farmer 348k £1010 £290.00.

Heifer weanlings: Keady farmer 336k £995 £296.00; Keady farmer 270k £780 £289.00; Sixmilecross farmer 270k £770 £285.00; Keady farmer 288k £820 £285.00; Dungannon farmer 262k £730 £279.00; Keady farmer 314k £860 £274.00; Keady farmer 330k £880 £267.00; Keady farmer 274k £720 £263.00.