Firm demand for ewes and lambs at Markethill, prices to a top of £325

An entry of 830 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 1st February returned a steady demand for store hoggets with all good quality pens from 460p to 507p per kilo for 20.2kgs at £102.50, followed by 503p per kilo for 17.5k at £88 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £100 to £150 each.

A large entry of ewes and lambs sold in a firm demand for quality turnouts, to a top of £325, £320 and £305 for doubles.

Main demand from £240 to £300.

Singles sold from £170 to £205 each.

Store hoggets

Aghalee producer : 20.2k £102 50 507p : Tandragee seller : 17.5k £88 503p : Pomeroy farmer : 16k £76.50 478p : Lisnaskea farmer : 19.7k £93 472p : Armagh farmer : 17.8k £84 472p : Tandragee producer : 18.5k £85 459p and Armagh seller : 19.5k £89.50 458p.

