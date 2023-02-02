Firm demand for ewes and lambs at Markethill, prices to a top of £325
An entry of 830 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 1st February returned a steady demand for store hoggets with all good quality pens from 460p to 507p per kilo for 20.2kgs at £102.50, followed by 503p per kilo for 17.5k at £88 each.
By Darryl Armitage
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Good quality cull ewes sold from £100 to £150 each.
A large entry of ewes and lambs sold in a firm demand for quality turnouts, to a top of £325, £320 and £305 for doubles.
Main demand from £240 to £300.
Singles sold from £170 to £205 each.
Store hoggets