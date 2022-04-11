Firm demand for quality lots at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 420 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with Beef Cows selling to £2282 for an 830kg B/B. to £275 this was followed by an 850kg Ch. to £2082-50 @ £245 with a 780kg Lim. to £2028 at £260 per 100kg Cow Heifers sold to £1828-80 for a 720kg Lim. to £254 and a 720kg Daq. to £1828-80 at £254 reaching £258 per 100kg for a 670kg Lim. to £1728-60.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £164 for a 720kg to 1180-80.

Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £160 for a 660kg to £1056. Fat Bulls sold to £2134-40 for a 1160kg Sim. to £184 and selling to a top of £187 for an 1130kg Ch. to £2113-10.

Fat Steers sold to £250 for a 740kg Par. (£1850) Friesian Steers sold to £1182 for a 600kg to £197.

Fat Heifers sold to £254 for a 640kg B/B. to £1625-60 Friesian Heifers sold to £1359-60 forv a 660kg to £206. In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1980 for a 870kg Ch. (£227) and selling to £262 per 100kg for a 690kg Lim. to £1810. Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 580kg Lim. (£253) and selling to £273 per 100kg for a 505kg Ch. to £1380.

Med Weights sold to £1380 for a 485kg Ch. (£284) Smaller sorts to £950 for a 350kg Lim. Heavy Heifers sold to £1890 for a 800kg Lim. (£236) and selling to £259 per 100kg for a 625kg Lim. to £1620. Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 580kg Ch. (£245) and selling to £264 per 100kg for a 510kg Lim. to £1350. Med Weights sold to £1310 for a 500kg Lim. (£262) Smaller sorts sold to £940 for a 395kg Ch. Weanling Males sold to £1320 for a 530kg Lim. (£249) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 365kg Ch. to £1100. Weanling Heifers sold to £1010 for a 460kg B/B. and selling to £273 per 100kg for a 315kg Lim. to £860.

Breeding Bulls sold to £1840 for Lim. Dairy Cow sold to £1700. Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £1800 Springers sopld to £1670 and £1620. Young Bull Calves sold to £410 for an AA. Heifer Calves sold to £420 for Sim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £610 for Lim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £630 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Clogher Producer 830kg B/B. to £275 (£2282-50) Newtownhamilton Producer 780kg Lim. to £260 (£2028) Augher Producer 670kg Lim. to £258 (£1728-60) Fivemiletown Producer 720kg Lim. to £254 (£1828-80) Armagh Producer 720kg Daq. to £254 (£1828-80) Newtownbutler Producer 800kg Sim. to £248 (£1984) Augher Producer 610kg Ch. to £247 (£1506-70) Bellanaleck Producer 700kg AA. to £245 (£1715) Maghera Producer 850kg Ch. to £245 (£2082-50) and 880kg Ch. to £236 (£2076-80) Moy Producer 610kg Daq. to £238 (£1451-80) Clogher Producer 790kg Lim. to £236 (£1864-40) Magheraveely Producer 830kg Lim. to £235 (£1950-50) Fintona Producer 820kg Ch. to £232 (£1902-40) Omagh Producer 660kg Lim. to £231 (£1524-60) and 640kg Lim. to £231 (£1478-40)

Other quality lots sold from £186 to £227 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £162 to £182 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £140 to £164 per 100kg for a 720kg to £1180-80.

Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £140 to £160 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £108 to £124 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £80 to £104 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Clogher Producer 1130kg Ch. to £187 (£2113-10) Dungannon Producer 970kg Ch. to £187 (£1813-90) Derrylin Producer 1030kg Ch. to £186 (£1915-80) Dromore Producer 1160kg Sim. to £184 £2134-40) Cookstown Producer 930kg Sim. to £184 (£1711-20) Tempo Producer 820kg Sim. to £176 (£1443-20)

FAT STEERS: 740kg Par. to £250 (£1850) 690kg Sal. to £250. 570kg Par. to £250.610kg B/B. to £244. 510kg Lim. to £240. 790kg Ch. to £226. 480kg Lim. to £226. 660kg Lim. to £224. 680kg Lim. to £216. 550kg Sim. to £214. 550kg Sim. to £211. 540kg Sim. to £211. 530kg Sim. to £211. 570kg Sim. to £206. 560kg Her. to £198. 600kg Fr. to £197. 590kg Fr. to £197. Other Friesians sold from £168 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS: 640kg B/B. to £254 (£1625-60) 590kg Lim. to £250. 620kg Sim. to £240. 530kg Ch. to £236. 590kg Lim. to £232. 490kg Ch. to £232. 540kg B/B. to £231. 530kg Her. to £220. 540kg Lim. to £218.500kg Lim. to £218. 480kg Lim. to £218. 590kg Ch. to £216. 540kg Her. to £212. 570kg Shb. to £210. 540kg AA. to £208. 500kg AA. to £207. 660kg Fr. to £206 . Other Friesians sold from £148 to £150 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS (310 LOTS)

A much larger entry this week sold easily to a very keen demand with Heavy lots selling to £1980 for a 870kg Ch. (£227) and selling to £262 per 100kg for a 690kg Lim. to £1810 with most quality lots selling from £227 to £260 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 580kg Lim. (£245) to £273 per 100kg for a 505kg Ch. to £1380.

LEADING PRICES: R Robinson Portadown 870kg Lim. to £1980 (£227) 735kg Ch. to £1890 (£257) 700kg Ch. to £1810 (£258) 700kg Ch. to £1780 (£254) 710kg Ch. to £1770 (£249) and 680kg Ch. to £1770 (£260) W & M Fawcett Fermanagh 890kg Sim. to £1980 (£222) 760kg Sim. to £1900 (£250) 810kg Sim. to £1860 (£229) 810kg Ch. to £1870 (£231) and 740kg Sim. to £1780 (£240) N Elliott Dungannon 785kg Ch. to £1900 (£257) 785kg Ch. to £1890 (£240) 780kg Ch. to £1800 (£230) and 750kg Ch. to £1790 (£238) B Daly Armagh 740kg Lim. to £1890 (£255) W Owens Clogher 780kg Ch. to £1860 (£238) and 735kg Her. to £1820 (£247) Ballygawley Producer 690kg Lim. to £1810 (£262) Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 580kg Lim. (£253) 570kg Lim. to £1380 (£242) and 510kg Ch. to £1360 (£266 ) for C Keys Fivemiletown V Cooke Clogher 590kg Sim. to £1460 (£247) and 540kg Sim. to £1320 (£244) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 590kg Sim. to £1400 (£237) 505kg Lim. to £1300 (£260) and 530kg AA. to £1260 (£238) M McClave Roslea 505kg Ch. to £1380 (£273) Fermanagh Producer 540kg AA. to £1360 (£252) 555kg Ch. to £1330 (£239) 550kg Ch. to £1310 (£238) and 540kg Ch. to £1300 (£241) E Smith Ballygawley 550kg Ch. to £1340 (£243)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: M McClave Rosslea 485kg Ch. to £1380 (£284) 490kg Ch. to £1370 (£279) 485kg Ch. to £1330 (£274) and 450kg Ch. to £1180 (£262) P Donnelly Clogher465kg Lim. to £1290 (£277) 415kg Lim. to £1240 (£298) 445kg Lim. to £1220 (£274) 440kg Sal. to £1150 (£261) 485kg AA. to £1150 (£237) 465kg AA. to £1130 (£243) and 430kg B/B. to £1100 (£256) G Connelly Rosslea 490kg Ch. to £1250 (£255) M Connelly Rosslea 415kg Ch. to £1220 (£294) M G Donnelly Augher 445kg Lim. to £1200 (£269) Kesh Producer 490kg Lim. to £1160 (£236) and 430kg Lim. to £1140 (£265) M McCormick Loughgall 465kg Ch. to £1140 (£245) D Wright Aughnacloy 48.5kg B/B. to £1100 (£229)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: P Donnelly Clogher 350kg Lim. to £950 (£271) 350kg Lim. to £880, and 345kg Lim. to £800. E McCaffery Tempo 345kg AA. to £840and 330kg Shb. to £800. Kesh Producer 310kg Lim. to £770. G Foster Kinawley 345kg AA. to £620, 295kg AA. to £590, 305kg AA. to £450,and 325kg Fr. to £330. N McMullan Aughnacloy 335kg Fr. to £470, 280kg Fr. to £300 and 260kg Fr. to £300.

STORE HEIFERS (200 lots)

An larger entry this week with a lot of quality stock on offer with Heavy lots selling to £1890 for an 800kg Lim. (£236) and selling to £259 per 100kg for a 625kg Lim. to £1620 with most quality lots selling from £227 to £254 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 580kg Ch. (£245) to £264 per 100kg for a 510kg Lim. to £1350.

LEADING PRICES: P Daly Dungannon 800kg Lim. to £1890 (£236) 795kg Ch. to £1810 (£227) 725kg Ch. to £1700 (£234) 665kg Lim. to £1560 (£234) and 620kg Lim. to £1520 (£245) Armagh Producer 710kg Lim. to £1700 (£239) 725kg Lim. to £1660 (£229) 660kg Lim. to £1620 (£245) and 675kg Lim. to £1590 (£235) R H Sinnamon Pomeroy 680kg Ch. to £1680 (£247) 680kg Ch. to £1660 (£244) 645kg Ch. to £1550 (£240 and 650kg Ch. to £1540 (£237) J & P Corrigan Benburb 645kg Ch. to £1620 (£251) 625kg Lim. to £1620 (£259) 640kg Ch. to £1600 (£250) and 630kg Ch. to £1600 (£254) D Keys Fivemiletown 730kg AA. to £1570 (£215) and 740kg AA. to £1560 (£211) Forward lots M Keys Clogher £580kg Ch. to £1420 (£245) V Cooke Clogher 540kg Lim. to £1390 (£257) G Elliott Magheraveely 560kg Ch. to £1360 (£243) and 570kg Ch. to £1320 (£231) M McConnell Clogher 510kg Lim. to £1350 (£264) C Bloomer Dungannon 555kg Ch. to £1350 (£243) and 505kg Ch. to £1230 (£243) L Donnelly Dungannon 525kg Lim. to £1350 (£257) P McConnell Clogher 520kg Lim. to £1340 (£257) C Daly Benburb 525kg Ch. to £1340 (£255) and 540kg Ch. to £1320 (£244)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: P J Bell Cookstown 500kg Lim. to £1310 (£262) V Cooke Clogher 445kg Lim. to £1220 (£274) P Ward Omagh 485kg Ch. to £1190 (£245) C Bloomer Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £1170 (£234) and 480kg Ch. to £1150 (£239) H Singleton Ballygawley 465kg Lim. to £1140 (£245) N McGlinchey Omagh 490kg Lim. to £1140 (£232) T Singleton Ballygawley 470kg Lim. to £1130 (£240) 460kg Lim. to £1120 (£243) and 465kg Lim. to £1100 (£236) E Cassidy Tempo 460kg Lim. to £1120 (£243) D Monaghan Omagh 470kg AA. to £1110 (£236) and 440kg Ch. to £1090 (£248) N Morrow Fivemiletown 465kg Lim. to £1100 (£234) M King Armagh 475kg Lim. to £1100 (£231) R B Woods Tempo 450kg Ch. to £1080 (£240)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Armagh Producer 395kg Ch. to £940 and 330kg Lim. to £800. T McDermot Fivemiletown 390kg Ch. to £900 Newtownbutler Producer 395kg Lim. to £880and 330kg Lim. to £750. D Monaghan Omagh 390kg Ch. to £850. P McCaffery Tempo 335kg Ch. to £850 and 315kg AA. to £760. D Jordan Newtownbutler 400kg B/B. to £820and 385kg B/B. to £760. P B Logan Lisbellaw 370kg Ch. to £800. E McCaffery Tempo 335kg AA. to £800and 350kg Ch. to £760. K McCaffery Tempo 345kg Ch. to £790330kg AA. to £790and 310kg AA. to £740. M King Armagh 365kg Lim. to £790. E Cassidy Tempo 320kg Lim. to £760315kg Lim. to £760, and 375kg Lim. to £760.

WEANLINGS (240 lots)

Demand remains very strong in this section with heavy male lots selling to £1320 for a 530kg Lim. (£249) and selling to £310 per 100kg for a 365kg Ch. to £1100. Weanling Heifers sold to £1010 for a 460kg B/B. (£219) with a 315kg Lim. to £860. SAMPLE PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS: F Boyle Roslea 530kg Lim. to £1320 (£249) 460kg Ch. to £1120 (£243) and 425kg Lim. to £1060 (£249) H Robertson Fivemiletown 475kg Ch. to £1270 (£267) S Quigley Roslea 495kg Lim. to £1180 (£238) P Quigley Roslea 385kg Lim. to £1160 (£237) Kesh Producer 385kg Lim. to £1130 (£293) 380kg Lim. to £1170 (£295) and 420kg Lim. to £1180 (£257) J Boylan Aughnacloy 405kg Lim. to £1130 (£279) and 405kg Lim. to £1080 (£266) P Donnelly Ballygawley 450kg Ch. to £1120 (£249) A McVeigh Dungannon 390kg Ch. to £1110 (£284) 420kg Ch. to £1110 (£264) and 380kg Ch. to £1060 (£279) K R Morrow Clogher 365kg Ch. to £1100 (£301) B Courtney Magheraveely 505kg Sim. to £1100 (£218) 440kg Sim. to £1080 (£245) and 400kg Lim. to £1080 (£270)

WEANLING HEIFERS

F O Neill Keady 460kg B/B. to £1010 (£219) 315kg Lim. to £860 (£273) and 320kg Lim. to £850 (£265) S Askin Ballygawley 390kg Lim. to £1000 (£256) 375kg Lim. to £960 (£256) 440kg Ch. to £960 (£218) and 450kg Lim. to £930 (£206) D J Doherty Currin Enniskillen 350kg Lim. to £860 (£246) Geo Straghan Keady 405kg Ch. to £840 and 425kg Ch. to £830. J Muldoon Aughnacloy 350kg Ch. to £830 and 395Lim. to £820. G Curran Brookeborough 355kg Ch. to £830 and 350kg Ch. to £820. S O Rourke Lisnaskea 330kg Lim. to £820. G Rafferty Keady 335kg Ch. to £800. Fermanagh Producer 320kg Ch. to £800 and 320kg Lim. to £780. W Downey Magheraveely 375kg Ch. to £790. M/S C & G Brownlee Letterbreen 290kg Shb. to £790.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £1700 and £1600. Brookeborough Producer £1650 and £1500 for Calved Heifers. Portadown Producer £1600, £1560, and £1480 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £1500 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1100.

BREEDING BULLS: Fivemiletown Producer £1840 for Ped. Lim (born 16-08-2019) Lurgan Producer £1570 for Ped. Char. (born 10-05-2018) SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A much larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand with a Dromore Producer selling a 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf to £1800 and a 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf to £1400. Sixmilecross Producer £1770 for a 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf and 1540 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. C Donohoe Derrylin £1430 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Stewartstown Producer £1300 twice for 2nd Calvers with Heifer Calves and £1230 for 3rd Calver with Heifer Calf. Aughnacloy Producer £1300 for 3rd Calver with Bull Calf, £1280 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf £1280 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf and £1170 for 3rd Calver with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1670, £1620, £1530, £1420 and £1400 for Heifers from a Dungannon Producer. Trillick Producer £1400 for 2nd Calver. Kinawley Producer £1400 for (2014 Cow) Roslea Producer £1300 (2014 Cow) and £1200 for (2012 Cow) Augher Producer £1210 For 2nd Calver.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (252 lots)

A large entry sold to a steady demand with Young Bull Calves selling to £410 for an AA to E & A Thompson Tempo. W J Patterson Omagh £405 for B/B. and £400 for AA. M Purvis Stewartstown £360 for Lim. K Moore Augher £360 for Lim and £300 for Ch. T Breslin Lisnaskea £355 for Ch. J Tanney Omagh £340 for AA. G Smith Seskinore £330 for B/B. and £305 for Lim. K McPhillips Magheraveely £315 for B/B. S J Kelly Dungannon £290 for AA. C Gunn Derrylin £290 and £275 for Limms. D K Bloomfield Clogher £280 for S/H.

HEIFER CALVES: K Moore Augher £420 for Sim. D O Hagan Maghera £420 for Ch. P M Donnelly Omagh £400 for Sal. N Curry Keady £400 for AA. T Breslin Lisnaskea £365 and £325 for Chars. K Moore Augher £360 and £305 for Limms. J T C Morton Kinawley £305 for B/B.

REARED MALE LUMPS: S O Rourke Lisnaskea £610 and £575 for Limms. R Burnside Donaghmore £585, £550, £495, and £435 for Limms. J W McFarland Trillick £540 X 2 £490, £470, £455, £450 and £445 for Limms.T Breslin Lisnaskea £525 for Ch. R Stewart Omagh £470 X 2 for Daqs. Fairmount Farm Ltd. Claudy £440 for B/B.