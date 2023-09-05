Firm trade at Fivemiletown Mart, heifers selling to £1270 for 490kg
A firm trade this Monday in Fivemiletown with bullocks making £1260/430kg and heifers £1270/490kg.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
Deerpark Collections £1260/430kg £1250/420kg £1210/390kg £1150/410kg £1080/370kg £1050/340kg W Dunwoody £890/380kg £830/340kg £720/300kg £700/320kg £690/320kg £640/280kg £630/310kg £620/300kg £610/290kg £600/270kg P Mohan £850/380kg and K Kelly £750/350kg £650/280kg.
Heifers
R Farrell £1270/490kg £1200/480kg £1160/440kg £1070/410kg £1040/410kg £1020/410kg G Ellison £1220/520kg £910/370kg £870/410kg £800/400kg £720/350kg £710/320kg H Cunningham £1170/500kg £1130/490kg £1030/500kg £960/460kg H Johnston £1130/460kg £1070/460kg £1000/460kg and W Johnston £900/410kg £890/380kg £810/380kg.