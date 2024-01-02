Firm trade at Gortin Mart, ewes selling to £160 and fat lambs to £125
A firm trade in Gortin to start the new year off with ewes making £160 and fat lambs £125.
Lambs
J Tierney £125/30kg £124/28kg A Ballantine £124.50/24kg K McGrath £124/26kg P Murray £124/29kg G Gibson £122/27kg £109/22.5kg A Speer £119/23kg W Moore £119/24kg J O'Hagan £119/24kg M Boyd £117/24.5kg A McGuire £116/24.5kg S Conway £115/23kg A Ballantine £114/24kg D O'Loane £112/23kg £105/22kg D Hutchinson £112/24kg and C Nugent £104/22kg.
Ewes
A McKelvey £160 £124 £110 R Ross £116 £112 £110 S Conway £112 J O'Hagan £111 M Boyd £110 R Clarke £106 A McGuire £106 £100 £100 and S Murphy £102.