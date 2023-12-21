Firm trade for cattle at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £1680 for 595kg
and live on Freeview channel 276
While heifers sold to £1690 for a 590kg Charolais (286.00).
Fat cows peaked at £1500 for a 705kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00).
Dropped calves sold to £425 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull and heifer calves to £410 Belgian Blue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1140 for Simmental cow with Shorthorn beef bull calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1230 445kg Charolais male (276.00).
While weanling heifers peaked at £890 for a 400kg Belgian Blue (223.00).
Steers
Steer prices reached a height of £1680 595kg Limousin (282.00) presented by R Hamilton, £1670 605kg Limousin (276.00), £1650 550kg Limousin (300.00), £1640 575kg Limousin (285.00), £1600 580kg Charolais (276.00), £1600 530kg Limousin (302.00), £1550 570kg Charolais (272.00), £1530 555kg Charolais (276.00), £1520 535kg Limousin (284.00), £1490 510kg Limousin (292.00), £1460 555kg Limousin (263.00); S Lees £1670 620kg Limousin (269.00) and Riverview Farms £1070 335kg Charolais (318.00), £1020 315kg Simmental (325.00).
Heifers
Heifers sold readily to peak at £1690 590kg Charolais (286.00) presented by Mountview Farms; C Watt £1690 635kg Charolais (266.00), £1690 650kg Charolais (260.00), £1670 645kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (259.00), £1560 610kg Simmental (256.00); J Stinson £1600 620kg Limousin (258.00), £1490 560kg Charolais (266.00), £1490 570kg Limousin (261.00) and W Harkness £1520 580kg Limousin (262.00), £1460 525kg Charolais (278.00), £1410 545kg Charolais (259.00).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat cows sold to £1500 for a 705kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00) presented by D McCullough and J Mullan £1090 605kg British Blue (180.00), £860 585kg Belgian Blue (147.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves cleared to a height of £425 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull presented by S Johnston, £300 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; W Dodd £390 Belgian Blue bull; A Ballygawley producer £300 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £300 Limousin bull; I McClure £260 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull and A Watson £250 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £70 to £140 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £410 Belgian Blue presented by R Burns, £350 Belgian Blue heifer, £280 Belgian Blue heifer; O Owens £390 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £355 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers and S Johnston £350 x 2 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers, £340 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, £315 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, £280 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, £270 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer and £265 x 2 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1140 for a Simmental cow with a Shorthorn beef bull calf at foot presented by D McCullough.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In-calf cows sold to £1240 for Highland cow presented by a local producer.
Weanlings
Weanling reached a height of £1230 for a 445kg Charolais steer (276.00) presented by R McKenzie, £1160 485kg Hereford (240.00); H Hagan £800 310kg Limousin (256.00), £780 280kg Limousin (278.00) and H McNamee £720 300kg Belgian Blue (240.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £890 400kg Belgian Blue (223.00) presented by R McKenzie; S Devine £780 280kg Limousin (280.00), £770 295kg Limousin (260.00), £740 255kg Limousin (291.00); H Hagan £760 250kg Limousin (303.00), £750 250kg Limousin (302.00), £670 225kg Limousin (300.00) and P Quinn £650 245kg Limousin (264.00).
A good entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to a height of £122 for a pen of 31kg lambs presented by W Jardin; B Murray £121 30kg, £117 25kg, £116 25.5kg; J Paisley £115 26kg; R Allingham £110 23.5kg and J Loughran £108 22kg, £101 21.5kg.
Fat ewes sold to £77 presented by R Allingham and D Davidson £71, £70, £68, £59.
Store lambs cleared to £95 19kg presented by C Morgan, £86 17.5kg and R Allingham £83 17kg.