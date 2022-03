Firm trade for cattle at Enniskillen

BULLOCKS: Macken producer 530kg LIM at 1200, 432kg CH at 1120; Trillick producer 456kg CH at 1280; Garrison producer 420kg CH at1130, 466kg CH at 1200; Kesh producer 432kg CH at 1210, 496kg LIM at 1250; Dungannon producer 574kg AA at 1330, 590kg LIM at 1350, 574kg CH at 1290, 576kg LIM at 1380; Irvinestown producer 438kg Her at1350, 628kg Her at 1440

Rosslea producer 552kg CH at 1400, 452kg CH at 1300, 472kg LIM at 1210, 392kg CH at 1110; Ballinamallard producer 550kg LIM at 1220, 506kg LIM at 1220; Dungannon producer 658kg BB at 1520, 650kg SIM at 1550, 624kg LIM at 1540, 730kgSIM at 1680, 656kg AA at 1560, 660kg CH at 1520; Irvinestown producer 580kg CH at 1490, 652kg CH at 1510, 590kg CH at 1400; Belleek producer 620kg CH at 1460, 580kg CH at1410; Lisnaskea producer 540kg CH at 1380, 568kg CH at1400; Kesh producer 616kg CH at 1440, 600kg CH at 1460, 532kg CH at 1370, 456kg CH at 1330; Derrylin producer 534kg CH at 1350, 564kg CH at 13330, 466kg LIM at 1230; Trillick producer 618kg LIM at 1520, 614kg LIM at 1490, 596kg LIM at 1460; Garrison producer 682kg LIM at 1700, 662kg LIM at 1630, 626kg CH at 1500; Culkey producer 596kg CH at 1480, 644kg CH at 1470; Tempo producer 462kg CH at 1270, 454kg CH at 1160; Trillick producer 736kg CH at 1780, 684kg CH at 1680; Newtown producer 472kg LIM at 1170, 472kg LIM at 1140

WEANLINGS: 600 weanlings on offer with bullocks sold from 700 to 1250 for a CH 436kg, heifers sold from 620 to 1110 for a LIM 404kg.

Ruling Price: Kinawley producer 404kg LIM hfr at 1110, 443kg IM bull at 940, 290kg CH bull at 900, 350kg LIM hfr at 880, 400kg LIM steer at 1070; Enniskillen producer 333kg CH steer at 970, 332kg CH steer at 990, 331kg CH steer at 960, 360kg CH steer at 1040, 360kg CH hfr at950, 377kg CH hfr at980; Bellanaleck producer 291kg CH steer at 910, 301kg CH steer at930, 371kg LIM hfr at1010, 319kg LIM hfr at860; Florencecourt producer 442kg CH steer at1250, 436kg CH steer at1240, 428kg CH steer at1200, 480kg CH steer at1260; Tempo producer 371kg CH hfr at 1030, 361kg CH hfr at 970, 384kg CH hfr at 1050; Garrison producer 323kg CH hfr at 830, 362kg CH hfr at 940, 254kg CH steer at 750, 316kg CH steer at 870; Newtown producer 327kg CH hfr at 920, 353kg LIM hfr at 780; Letterbreen producer 451kg CH steer at 1120, 457kg CH hfr at 1090; Garrison producer 213kg CH bull at 780, 220kg CH bull at 740, 214kg CH hfr at 520, 231kg CH hfr at 630; Belleek producer 340kg CH steer at 940, 297kg CH hfr at 820, 254kg CH bull at 740, 286kg CH bull at 830

CALVES: Garrison producer CH bull at 350; Enniskillen producer AA bull at 325; Monea producer HER bull at395; Tempo producer BB bull at 355, HER hfr at 170, at 150, at170; Churchill producer AA bull at 160, AA bull at 170; Lisnaskea producer HER bull at 180, Her bull at 150, HER bull at 200; Bellanaleck producer AA bull at180; Florencecourt producer AA bull at 240; Newtown producer AA bull at 170, FR bull at 130, AA bull at 300, AA hfr at 260, AA hfr at 140; Derrygonnelly producer AA bull at 240, AA bull at 190; Kinwley producer AA hfr at 260; Letterbreen producer AA hfr at 300, HER hfr at 290

SUCKLER COWS: Boho producer 2 year old CH bull at 1900; Trillick producer AA cow with hfr at 1480; Dromore producer SIM cow 2018 due April at 1410, at 1360; Enniskillen producer SH cow with bull at 1340; Ballinamallard producer CH hfr 2020 in calf to LIM bull at 1300; Kinawley producer LIM hfr 2020 due May to AA bull at 1500

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 252ppk paid for a 618kg CH at 1560, Medium weights from 200-258ppk aid for a 550kg CH at 1420 and light weights from 208-260ppk paid for a 400kg at 1050; Fivemiletown producer CH 610kg at 1560, H 660kg at 1550, CH 620kg at 1480, CH 600kg at 1450; Lisnaskea producer CH 620kg at 1480, CH 620kg at 1460; Tempo producer CH 550kg at 1420; Newtown producer CH 540kg at 1300, CH 520kg at 1280; Garrison producer CH 620kg at 1440; Kesh producer CH 570kg at 1360; Trillick producer CH 450kg at 1150

Fat cows