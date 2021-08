Firm trade for cattle at Markethill

HEIFERS

130 heifers maintained a very strong trade. Beef heifers selling to a top of £237 per 100 kilos for 700k at £1665 from an Armagh producer. The same owner received £236 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1565. Main demand from £210 to £234 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding heifers sold up to £249 per 100 kilos for 568k at £1415 for a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £243 per 100 kilos for 610k at £1485 for an Armagh producer. Main demand for good forward feeding heifers from £210 to £242 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £241 for 396k at £955 for a Keady producer followed by £229 per 100 kilos for 408k at £935 from a Tynan farmer.

Forward heifers: Poyntzpass farmer 568k £1415 £249.00; Armagh farmer 612k £1485 £243.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1475 £242.00; Armagh farmer 572k £1375 £240.00; Dungannon farmer 608k £1425 £234.00; Loughgall farmer 600k £1375 £229.00; Loughgall farmer 572k £1295 £226.00; Keady farmer 528k £1185 £224.00;

Beef heifers: Armagh farmer 702k £1665 £237.00; Armagh farmer 662k £1565 £236.00; Armagh farmer 636k £1485 £234.00; Armagh farmer 652k £1495 £229.00; Armagh farmer 674k £1515 £225.00; Armagh farmer 742k £1655 £223.00.

Middleweight heifers: Keady farmer 396k £955 £241.00; Tynan farmer 408k £935 £229.00; Portadown farmer 436k £995 £228.00; Portadown farmer 456k £1035 £227.00; Portadown farmer 452k £1015 £225.00; Tynan farmer 498k £1115 £224.00; Tynan farmer 418k £935 £224.00; Portadown farmer 460k £1025 £223.00.

BULLOCKS

130 bullocks sold in a very firm demand. Beef bullocks sold up to £1805 for 820k at £220 for a Richhill farmer with a top rate of £227 for 700k at £1595 from a Richhill producer. Main demand from £210 to £223 per 100 kilos. Feeding bullocks to £241 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1445 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £228 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1355 from a Gilford producer. All good quality feeding bullocks from £205 to £222 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweights from £200 to £232 per 100 kilos for 412k at £955 for a Glenanne producer.

Forward bullocks: Tassagh farmer 600k £1445 £241.00; Gilford farmer 594k £1355 £228.00; Portadown farmer 650k £1445 £222.00; Castlewellan farmer 534k £1145 £214.00; Tandragee farmer 586k £1255 £214.00; Middletown farmer 582k £1245 £214.00; Armagh farmer 640k £1365 £213.00; Middletown farmer 586k £1245 £213.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Glenanne farmer 412k £955 £232.00; Moy farmer 416k £945 £227.00; Moy farmer 412k £925 £225.00; Newry farmer 488k £1075 £220.00; Keady farmer 476k £1045 £220.00; Glenanne farmer 400k £875 £219.00; Sixmilecross farmer 410k £895 £218.00; Middletown farmer 480k £1035 £216.00.

WEANLINGS

230 weanlings maintained a very firm trade. Good quality light males to £341 for 308k at £1050 from a Belleeks farmer. The same owner received £326 for 328k at £1070. All good quality light males from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold up to £258 for 428k at £1105 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £248 for 408k at £1010 from a Newry farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings from £230 to £264 for 290k at £770 from a Belleeks farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Derrynoose farmer 428k £1105 £258.00; Newry farmer 408k £1010 £248.00; Derrynoose farmer 444k £1090 £246.00; Markethill farmer 448k £1075 £240.00; Mayobridge farmer 412k £980 £238.00; Armagh farmer 444k £1050 £237.00; Armagh farmer 426k £990 £232.00;

Light male weanlings: Belleeks farmer 308k £1050 £341.00; Belleeks farmer 328k £1070 £326.00; Belleeks farmer 268k £850 £317.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £930 £300.00; Belleeks farmer 326k £970 £298.00; Belleeks farmer 374k £1080 £289.00; Rathfriland farmer 306k £880 £288.00; Belleeks farmer 344k £980 £285.00;

Heifer weanlings: Belleeks farmer 292k £770 £264.00; Portadown farmer 360k £930 £258.00; Portadown farmer 364k £930 £255.00; Aughnacloy farmer 342k £860 £251.00; Sixmilecross farmer 242k £620 £256.00; Castlewellan farmer 324k £810 £250.00; Aughnacloy farmer 358k £880 £246.00; Keady farmer 348k £800 £230.00;