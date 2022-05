Firm trade for cattle at Markethill

HEIFERS

200 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality forward heifers selling steadily from £220 to £261 for 520k at £1355 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £258 for 560k at £1455 from a Cullyhanna farmer. A Katesbridge farmer received £257 for 610k at £1575. Good quality middleweight heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand from £230 to £284 for 414k at £1175 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £277 for 420k at £1165 from the same seller. A consignment of 12 heifers from a Newtownhamilton farmer averaged 537k at £1110 each £254 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Banbridge farmer 520k £1355 £261.00; Cullyhanna farmer 564k £1455 £258.00; Katesbridge farmer 612k £1575 £257.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 508k £1275 £251.00; Katesbridge farmer 60k £1485 £248.00; Portadown farmer 524k £1295 £247.00; Cullyhanna farmer 502k £1235 £246.00; Banbridge farmer 540k £1325 £245.00; Banbridge farmer 508k £1225 £241.00.

Middleweight heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1175 £284.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 420k £1165 £277.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1275 £276.00; Tynan farmer 388k £1045 £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 396k £1065 £269.00; Armagh farmer 394k £1045 £265.00; Banbridge farmer 472k £1245 £264.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £1055 £262.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 426k £1115 £262.00; Newry farmer 430k £1125 £262.00.

BULLOCKS

150 bullocks maintained a very strong trade with forward bullocks selling to £280 for 500k at £1405 for a Benburb farmer. The same owner received £277 for 528k at £1465. A Crossmaglen producer received £277 for 560k at £1555. All good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £230 to £270 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £230 to £293 for 486k at £1425 from a Dromara farmer and for 500k at £1465 from a Benburb farmer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £190 to £213 for 540k at £1165 from a Camlough producer.

Forward bullocks: Benburb farmer 502k £1405 £280.00; Benburb farmer 528k £1465 £277.00; Crossmaglen farmer 562k £1555 £277.00; Crossmaglen farmer 552k £1505 £273.00; Crossmaglen farmer 614k £1665 £271.00; Hillsborough farmer 550k £1475 £268.00; Dromara farmer 536k £1435 £268.00; Crossmaglen farmer 594k £1545 £260.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Dromara farmer 486k £1425 £293.00; Benburb farmer 500k £1465 £293.00; Benburb farmer 444k £1275 £287.00; Benburb farmer 468k £1315 £281.00; Camlough farmer 414k £1155 £279.00; Sixmilecross farmer 372k £965 £259.00; Camlough farmer 438k £1115 £255.00; Kilkeel farmer 436k £1085 £249.00.

Friesian bullocks: Camlough farmer 540k £1165 £213.00; Stewartstown farmer 644k £1315 £204.00; Stewartstown farmer 626k £1265 £202.00; Stewartstown farmer 586k £1175 £201.00; Stewartstown farmer 590k £1185 £200.00; Stewartstown farmer 612k £1205 £197.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 504k £975 £193.00.

WEANLINGS

260 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males from £250 to £308 for 266k at £820 from a Rathfriland farmer. The same owner received £307 for 388k at £1190 and £304 for 378k at £1150. Strong male weanlings sold to a top of £1500 for 580k £256 from a Whitecross farmer and up to £296 per 100 kilos for 440k at £1310 from a Silverbridge farmer followed by £286 for 410k at £1180 from a Rathfriland producer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £284 for 306k at £870 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £270 for 270k at £730 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Strong male weanlings: Newry farmer 442k £1310 £296.00; Rathfriland farmer 412k £1180 £286.00; Whitecross farmer 434k £1220 £281.00; Katesbridge farmer 436k £1180 £271.00; Katesbridge farmer 452k £1220 £270.00; Camlough farmer 452k £1200 £265.00; Dromara farmer 460k £1220 £265.00; Whitecross farmer 586k £1500 £256.00.

Light male weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 266k £820 £308.00; Rathfriland farmer 388k £1190 £307.00; Rathfriland farmer 378k £1150 £304.00; Rathfriland farmer 272k £820 £301.00; Rathfriland farmer 274k £820 £299.00; Rathfriland farmer 252k £730 £290.00; Sixmilecross farmer 302k £840 £278.00; Rathfriland farmer 398k £1100 £276.00; Loughgall farmer 326k £900 £276.00.

Heifer weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 306k £870 £284.00; Cullyhanna farmer 270k £730 £270.00; Rathfriland farmer 278k £750 £270.00; Hillsborough farmer 344k £920 £267.00; Newry farmer 350k £920 £266.00; Dromara farmer 304k £790 £260.00; Banbridge farmer 348k £890 £256.00; Newry farmer 292k £760 £260.00.