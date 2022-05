Firm trade for cattle at Markethill

HEIFERS

120 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with beef heifers selling to £259 for 604k at £1565 from a Gilford farmer. The same owner received £258 for 614k at £1585. An Armagh farmer received £256 for 628k at £1605. Main trade for good quality beef heifers from £230 to £256 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding heifers sold to £267 for 540k at £1445 from an Armagh farmer followed by £265 for 556k at £1475 from a Gilford farmer. All good quality forward heifers from £220 to £249 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweights sold from £220 to £265 for 432k at £1145 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £262 for 434k at £1135 from a Keady producer.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 542k £1445 £267.00; Gilford farmer 556k £1475 £265.00. Dromore farmer 532k £1325 £249.00. Armagh farmer 534k £1315 £246.00. Armagh farmer 576k £1415 £246.00. Dungannon farmer 528k £1295 £245.00. Armagh farmer 572k £1395 £244.00.

Beef heifers: Gilford farmer 604k £1565 £259.00; Gilford farmer 614k £1585 £258.00; Armagh farmer 628k £1605 £256.00; Tandragee farmer 618k £1555 £252.00; Katesbridge farmer 618k £1555 £252.00; Katesbridge farmer 648k £1605 £248.00; Gilford farmer 606k £1495 £247.00; Dungannon farmer 670k £1635 £244.00.

Middleweight heifers: Poyntzpass farmer 432k £1145 £265.00; Keady farmer 434k £1135 £262.00; Omagh farmer 430k £1075 £250.00; Omagh farmer 394k £985 £250.00; Omagh farmer 452k £1125 £249.00; Jerrettspass farmer 436k £1085 £249.00; Lurgan farmer 418k £1035 £248.00; Jerrettspass farmer 460k £1105 £240.00.

BULLOCKS

130 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £1935 for 750k at £257 from a Portadown farmer followed by £1825 for 710k at £256 from a Portadown farmer. Top rate for beef bullock £263 for 670k at £1765 from a Portadown producer. Main demand for good quality beef bullocks from £230 to £250 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks sold to £278 for 520k at £1425 from a Benburb producer followed by £270 for 502k at £1355 from a Benburb farmer. All good quality feeders from £230 to £259. Good quality middleweights sold from £230 to £274 for 490k at £1365 from a Benburb farmer followed by £273 for 490k at £1345 from a Benburb farmer. Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £1515 for 800k £188 with all good quality friesians selling from £185 to £213 with a top of £221 per 100 kilos for 578k at £1275 from an Armagh farmer followed by £218 for 660k at £1455 from an Armagh farmer.

Beef bullocks: Portadown farmer 672k £1765 £263.00; Portadown farmer 754k £1935 £257.00; Portadown farmer 712k £1825 £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer AA 628k £1465 £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 664k £1545 £232.00.

Forward bullocks: Benburb farmer 520k £1445 £278.00; Benburb farmer 502k £1355 £270.00; Gilford farmer 566k £1465 £259.00; Benburb farmer 536k £1385 £258.00; Camlough farmer 568k £1430 £252.00; Benburb farmer 526k £1305 £248.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 558k £1375 £246.00; Portadown farmer 512k £1255 £245.00.

Friesian bullocks: Armagh farmer 578k £1275 £221.00; Armagh farmer 668k £1455 £218.00; Armagh farmer 546k £1165 £213.00; Stewartstown farmer 580k £1195 £206.00; Stewartstown farmer 620k £1255 £202.00; Newry farmer 546k £1095 £201.00; Markethill farmer 504k £1005 £199.00; Mountnorris farmer 722k £1435 £199.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Benburb farmer 498k £1365 £274.00; Benburb farmer 492k £1345 £273.00; Benburb farmer 476k £1285 £270.00; Cullyhanna farmer 432k £1085 £251.00; Newry farmer 476k £1185 £249.00; Markethill farmer 476k £1185 £249.00; Lisburn farmer 440k £1095 £249.00; Benburb farmer 430k £1065 £248.00; Portadown farmer 460k £1135 £247.00.

WEANLINGS

150 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand. Good quality light male weanlings from £250 to £336 for 262k at £880 from a Rathfriland farmer. The same owner received £335 for 260k at £870. Top price of £1040 for 380k at £269 from a Newcastle producer. Stronger male weanlings sold from £220 to £252 for 450k at £1140 from a Camlough farmer followed by £250 for 428k at £1070 from a Benburb farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings from £230 to £277 for 330k at £920 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £276 for 326k at £900 from a Rathfriland producer.

Strong male weanlings: Camlough farmer 452k £1140 £252.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1070 £250.00; Jerrettspass farmer 414k £1010 £244.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1060 £242.00; Camlough farmer 498k £1200 £241.00; Jerrettspass farmer 414k £950 £230.00; Tandragee farmer 544k £1270 £234.00.

Light male weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 262k £880 £336.00; Rathfriland farmer 260k £870 £335.00; Rathfriland farmer 276k £910 £330.00; Rathfriland farmer 244k £800 £328.00; Katesbridge farmer 272k £880 £324.00; Katesbridge farmer 298k £960 £322.00; Jerrettspass farmer 308k £880 £286.00; Newcastle farmer 386k £1040 £269.0; Jerrettspass farmer 354k £920 £260.00.

Strong heifer weanlings: Kilkeel farmer 406k £1110 £273.00; Belleeks farmer 404k £1040 £257.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1040 £237.00; Kilkeel farmer 414k £980 £237.00; Kilkeel farmer 402k £940 £234.00; Armagh farmer 468k £1060 £227.00.

Light heifer weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 332k £920 £277.00; Rathfriland farmer 326k £900 £276.00; Rathfiland farmer 314k £860 £274.00; Armagh farmer 332k £900 £271.00; Loughbrickland farmer 342k £900 £263.00; Newry farmer 344k £900 £262.00; Tynan farmer 326k 3850 £261.00; Tynan farmer 356k £920 £259.00; Jerrettspass farmer 314k £810 £258.00.