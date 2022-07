Firm trade for cattle at Markethill

The 170 heifers, including several pens of top quality beef heifers, sold to a top of £300 per 100k for 630k at £1895 from an Armagh farmer, followed by £299 per 100k for 640k at £1935 from a Portadown producer.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £240 to £283 per 100k. Good quality forward feeding heifers sold from £240 to £297 per 100k, 580k at £1725 from a Portadown farmer, followed by £295 for 590k at £1755 from a Keady producer. Good quality midweight heifers sold from £220 to £263 per 100k, for 436k at £1145 from a Coalisland producer, followed by £250 for 430k at £1085 from a Derrynoose farmer.

110 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Forward bullocks to a top of £276 per 100k for 620k at £1715 from an Armagh farmer and for 500k AA at £1395 from a Dromara producer.

All good quality forward bullocks from £220 to £247 per 100k. Good quality midweight bullocks from £220 to £245 per 100k for 470k at £1165 from a Coalisland farmer and for 470k at £1155 from a Kilkeel producer.

Friesian bullocks sold to £220 per 100k for 690k at £1525 and 620k at £1365 from a Coagh farmer. Main demand for Friesian bullocks from £195 to £210 per 100k.

200 weanlings maintained a very firm trade with several very high individual prices. Good quality light males sold from £260 to a top of £379 for a 346k at £1310 from a Richhill farmer, followed by £370 per 100k for 370k at £1370 from a Richhill farmer. Top price of £1400 was for 390k Ch (£352 per 100k) from a Richhill producer. This seller sold 11 Ch males, averaging 388k at £1285 (£331 per 100k).

Stronger males sold to £346 per 100k for 436k at £1510 from an Armagh farmer followed by £323 per 100k for 436k at £1410 from a Richhill farmer.

Main demand from £220 to £274 per 100k.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £297 per 100k for 290k at £860 from a Silverbridge farmer, followed by £285 per 100k for 340k at £970 from an Armagh farmer.

80 lots of sucklers sold in a steady trade. Good quality outfits sold to a top of £1780 for a Lim heifer and heifer calf from a Loughgall farmer. The same owner received £1740 twice, £1700 twice and £1675 for similar outfits. An Armagh farmer sold 2 outfits at £1680 and £1600 each. A Pomeroy producer received £1580 for a Lim heifer and heifer calf. Several more outfits from £1250 to £1500.

Breeding bulls sold up to £2220 for a Ch from a Richhill farmer.

Sale as normal Saturday 16th July.

BEEF HEIFERS

630K £1895 300p/k: Portadown producer 648k £1935 299p/k: Killeavey producer 674k £1965 292p/k: Banbridge producer 694k £1965 283p/k: Collone producer 682k £1825 268p/k: 646k £1695 262p/k: Armagh producer 682k £1795 257p/k: Banbridge producer 698k £1795 257p/k.

FORWARD HEIFERS

Portadown producer 580k £1725 297p/k: Killeavey producer 596k £1755 295p/k: Portadown producer 560k £1565 279p/k: 568k £1585 279p/k: 556k £1525 274p/k: 596k £1625 273p/k: 626k £1665 266p/k: 574k £1495 261p/k: Killeavey producer 532k £1365 257p/k.

MIDWEIGHT HEIFERS

Coalisland producer 436k £1145 263p/k: Derrynoose producer 434k £1085 250p/k: 480k £1195 249p/k: Belleeks producer 496k £1185 239p/k: Enniskillen producer 412k £975 237p/k; Cullyhanna producer 498k £1175 236p/k: Lisburn producer 474k £1115 235p/k: Banbridge producer 474k £1175 235p/k.

FORWARD BULLOCKS

Armagh producer 622k £1715 276p/k: Dromara producer 506k £1395 276p/k: Lisburn producer 572k £1415 247p/k: Armagh producer 614k £1515 247p/k: Lisburn producer 620k £1525 246p/k: Armagh producer 586k £1435 245p/k: Kilkeel producer 516k £1255 243p/k: Armagh producer 720k £1745 242p/k.

MIDWEIGHT BULLOCKS

Rathfriland producer 476k £1165 245p/k: Kilkeel producer 472k £1155 245p/k: Rathfriland producer 484k £1175 243p/k: 458k £1085 237p/k: Warrenpoint producer 492k £1165 237p/k: Cullyhanna 442k £1035 234p/k: Rathfriland producer 480k £1115 232p/k: 500k £1155 231p/k: Dromara producer 482k £1105 229p/k.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS

Coagh producer 620k £1365 220p/k: 694k £1525 220p/k: Dromore producer 550k £1155 210p/k: Keady producer 592k £1235 209p/k: Coagh producer 708k £1465 207p/k: 732k £1505 206p/k: Keady producer 614k £1245 203p/k: Coagh producer 622k £1245 200p/k: 764k £1515 198p/k.

LIGHTWEIGHT MALE WEANLINGS

Richhill producer 346k £130 379p/k: 370k £1370 370p/k: 398k £1400352p/k: 382k £1340 351p/k: 358k £1220 341p/k: 398k £1210 304pk: 374k £1100 294p/k.

STRONG MALE WEANLINGS

Richhill producer 436k £1510 346p/k: 436k $1410 323p/k: 424k£1160 274p/k: Glenavy producer 454k £1190 262p/k: Silverbridge producer 412k £1050 255p/k: Benburb producer 408k £930 228p/k.

HEIFER WEANLINGS