An entry of 400 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 29th June maintained a very firm trade throughout the rings.

BULLOCKS

The 80 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Good quality forward bullocks sold from £250 to £291 for 510k at £1490 from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £290 for 560k at £1630 from a Dungannon producer. Good quality middleweights sold from £240 to £288 for 406k at £1170 from a Newry farmer followed by £286 for 490k at £1400 from a Dungannon farmer.

Forward bullocks:

Jerrettspass farmer 512k £1490 £291.00; Dungannon farmer 562k £1630 £290.00; Dungannon farmer 556k £1550 £279.00; Jerrettspass farmer 514k £1430 £278.00; Dungannon farmer 532k £1470 £276.00; Dungannon farmer 594k £1630 £274.00; Armagh farmer 622k £1700 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 674k £1810 £269.00; Richhill farmer 514k £1360 £265.00.

Middleweight bullocks:

Newry farmer 406k £1170 £288.00; Dungannon farmer 490k £1400 £286.00; Bessbrook farmer 460k £1280 £278.00; Richhill farmer 480k £1320 £275.00; Newry farmer 430k £1180 £274.00; Richhill farmer 484k £1320 £273.00; Dungannon farmer 456k £1210 £265.00; Dungannon farmer 470k £1240 £264.00; Bessbrook farmer 486k £1260 £259.00.

HEIFERS

110 heifers included several pens of top quality forward heifers which sold steadily from £250 to £294 for 510k at £1500 from a Bessbrook farmer and for 596k at £1750 from an Armagh producer. Good quality middleweights sold to £315 for 428k at £1350 for a Hillsborough producer. The same owner received £296 for 396k at £1170. All good quality middleweight sold from £250 to £288 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers:

Bessbrook farmer 510k £1500 £294.00; Armagh farmer 596k £1750 £294.00; Armagh farmer 556k £1630 £293.00; Armagh farmer 546k £1600 £293.00; Armagh farmer 598k £1750 £293.0; Armagh farmer 582k £1700 £292.00; Bessbrook farmer 524k £1530 £292.00; Armagh farmer 568k £1650 £291.00; Bessbrook farmer 508k £1460 £287.00.

Middleweight heifers:

Hillsborough farmer 428k £1350 £315.00; Banbridge farmer 392k £1160 £296.00; Banbridge farmer 396k £1170 £296.00; Benburb farmer 372k £1070 £288.00; Bessbrook farmer 484k £1380 £285.00; Armagh farmer 460k £1280 £278.00; Benburb farmer 386k £1070 £277.00; Hillsborough farmer 412k £1130 £274.00.

WEANLINGS

190 weanlings maintained an excellent trade with good quality light males from £270 to £310 for 336k at £1040 from a Dromara farmer followed by £309 for 320k at £990 from a Ballinderry producer. Stronger males sold to £290 for 460k at £1340 from a Dromore farmer and for 414k at £1200 for a Cullyhanna producer. A Dromore farmer received £287 for 488k at £1400. Main demand from £250 to £286 per 100 kilos. Light heifer weanlings sold to £335 for 284k at £950 from a Dromara farmer followed by £324 for 330k at £1070 from a Crossmaglen farmer. An Ardglass farmer received £323 for 316k at £1190. All good quality light heifers from £280 to £320 per 100 kilos. Stronger heifers to £314 for 424k at £1330 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £305 for 410k at £1250 from a Keady farmer. All good quality lots from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings:

Dromore farmer 462k £1340 £290.00; Cullyhanna farmer 414k £1200 £289.00; Dromore farmer 488k £1400 £286.00; Keady farmer 416k £1190 £286.00; Dromore farmer 418k £1160 £277.00; Dromore farmer 500k £1380 £276.00; Dromore farmer 464k £1270 £273.00; Ballinderry farmer 428k £1170 £273.00; Dromore farmer 442k £1180 £267.00; Dromore farmer 450k £1200 £267.00.

Light male weanlings:

Dromara farmer 336k £1040 £310.00; Ballinderry farmer 320k £990 £309.00; Ballinderry farmer 388k £1200 £309.00; Crossmaglen farmer 296k £910 £307.00; Dromara farmer 376k £1150 £306.00; Armagh farmer 246k £750 £305.00; Keady farmer 266k £800 £301.00; Ballinderry farmer 354k £1050 £297.00; Crossmaglen farmer 382k £1130 £296.00; Dromara farmer 330k £970 £294.00.

Strong heifer weanlings:

Ardglass farmer 424k £1330 £314.00; Keady farmer 410k £1250 £305.00; Annaghmore farmer 420k £1260 £300.00; Keady farmer 454k £1300 £286.00; Armagh farmer 436k £1240 £284.00; Annaghmore farmer 448k £1260 £281.00; Dromore farmer 464k £1250 £269.00.

Light heifer weanlings:

