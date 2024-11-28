Firm trade for cattle this week at Lisahally Mart, stores selling to £1890/610kg
Stores
J Greer £1890/610kg £1740/640kg £1660/590kg R McNeill £1590/620kg £1480/550kg £1470/580kg £1400/570kg £1400/540kg JA Blair £1460/510kg £1370/510kg £1210/470kg £1190/460kg J McKenna £1430/520kg £1400/510kg £1360/490kg £1320/480kg £1310/490kg £1260/450kg £1210/410kg W Ferris £1370/460kg £1310/430kg £1260/390kg £1210/380kg £1170/340kg and W Buchanan £1170/440kg £1100/440kg.
Weanlings
M Curry £1360/340kg £1250/380kg £1210/370kg £1110/320kg £1010/360kg £990/310kg £990/350kg £960/320kg £840/280kg J Magee £1280/370kg £1220/490kg £1190/420kg £1100/380kg £1040/370kg £900/380kg F Tinney £1030/400kg £920/360kg W Buchanan £1140/430kg £1040/420kg £1000/440kg £980/430kg £960/380kg £950/410kg £940/380kg £890/380kg £880/350kg and D McNeely £870/330kg £810/330kg £800/310kg.
Fat cows
H McGlynn £1656/690kg £1433/610kg J McKenna £1416/600kg £1351/590kg T Henderson £1430/550kg £1330/540kg £1190/450kg £1170/490kg £1100/490kg W Waugh £1250/500kg £1240/500kg £1190/470kg and W Moore £1100/440kg.
Sheep
Sheep trade staying strong again this week with fat lambs selling to £165.50/30kg, lighter lambs £131/21kg and fat ewes £218.
Lambs
D Devine £165.50/30kg £159/25.5kg £153.50/25kg £149/24.5kg M Burke £164/29.5kg R Clarke £160/27.5kg W McMurray £159/26kg R Kernaghan £154.50/26.5kg M O'Connor £153/25kg R Robinson £151/24.5kg R Wilson £146/24.5kg S Thompson £145.50/24.5kg J Quigley £143.50/24.5kg K Brown £136/23.5kg S McCay £135/22kg £133/22.5kg M O'Connor £134.50/22kg R Gurney £134/23.5kg R Kernaghan £132/22.5kg G McIvor £131/21kg A Kennedy £130.50/21kg P Brolly £128/21kg J O'Hara £122/19.5kg S Thompson £121/20kg R Gurney £119.50/21.5kg W Kennedy £119/21kg G Russell £117/17kg and G Christie £116/17.5kg.
Ewes
P Fleming £218 £185 J O'Hara £191 £150 J Dodds £187 R Hamilton £181 M O'Connor £179 J Baird £178 O Parkhill £177 £157 £140 S McAleese £151 P Glynn £146 £132 P Moore £142 K Flanagan £136 £132 J Murray £134 £128 and A Kennedy £126.
