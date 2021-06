Firm trade for cull cattle at Markethill

Cow/heifers sold from £200 to £236 per 100 kilos for 588k at £1385 from a Crumlin producer followed by £213 per 100 kilos for 608k at £1295 from a Lisburn farmer. Fleshed cows sold to £209 per 100 kilos for 820k at £1715 from a Rathfriland producer followed by £189 per 100 kilos for 738k at £1395 from a Rathfriland producer. Main trade for beef bred cows from £160 to £180 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £150 per 100 kilos for 890k at £1345 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £143 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1105 from a Mountnorris producer. Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £130 to £142 per 100 kilos. Second quality Friesians sold from £110 to £125 and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per kilos.