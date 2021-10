Firm trade for cull cows at Markethill

Cow/heifers sold to £199 per 100 kilos for 706k at £1405 for a Gilford farmer followed by £195 for 720k at £1405 from a Tynan producer. Fleshed cows sold to £174 for 690k at £1205 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £173 for 780k at £1355 from a Cullyhanna farmer. Main demand from £140 to £170 per 100 kilos. Heavy Friesian cows sold from £138 to 698k at £965 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £137 for 710k at £975 from a Bessbrook producer. Top price of £1045 was paid for 780k Friesian £133 from an Armagh farmer. All good quality fleshed friesians from £125 to £135. Second quality friesians from £95 to £110 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.