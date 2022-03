Firm trade for cull cows at Markethill

Good quality beef bred cows sold to £219 for 688k at £1505 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £207 for 710k at £1475 from a Gilford producer. All good quality coloured cows from £170 to £203 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £155 for 740k at £1145 and up to £1265 for 830k £152 from an Armagh farmer and 690k at £1055 from a Waringstown producer. All well fleshed friesians sold from £135 to £150 per 100 kilos. Second quality cows from £105 to £125 and the poorest types from £80 to £100 per 100 kilos.