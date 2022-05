Firm trade for cull cows at Markethill

Beef bred cows sold to £247 per 100 kilos for 2009 born Lim cow 700k at £1725 from a Lurgan producer followed by £235 for 610k at £1445 from a Glenanne farmer. A Loughgilly farmer received £234 for 720k at £1695. All good quality beef cows sold from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to a top of £205 for 770k at £1575 from a Markethill farmer followed by £195 for 690k at £1345 from a Tandragee farmer. Main demand for fleshed cows from £170 to £186 per 100 kilos. Second quality sold from £140 to £160 and the poorest quality friesians from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.