Firm trade for fleshed Friesian cows at Markethill
110 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 1st March sold in a very firm trade with fleshed Friesian cows in stronger demand from £135 to £159 for 656k at £1045 from an Armagh farmer.
Top price Friesian £1085 for 690k £157 per 100 kilos. Second quality Friesian cows from £110 to £130 and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos. Fleshed beef cows sold from £192 for 660k at £1265 and up to £1375 for 770k at £177 from a Kilcoo farmer. Main trade for fleshed cows from £160 to £180 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows: Banbridge farmer 660k £1265 ££192.00; Banbridge farmer 730k £1355 £186.00; Keady farmer 670k £1205 £180.00; Kilcoo farmer 776k £1375 £177.00; Keady farmer 702k £1235 £176.00; Keady farmer 668k £1175 £176.00; Armagh farmer 670k £1155 £172.00; Keady farmer 688k £1115 £162.00.
Friesian cull cows: Armagh farmer 656k £1045 £159.00; Armagh farmer 692k £1085 £157.00; Armagh farmer 708k £1015 £143.00; Glenanne farmer 656k £935 £143.00; Armagh farmer 746k £1055 £142.00; Newry farmer 750k £1055 £141.00; Markethill farmer 756k £1055 £140.00; Poyntzpass farmer 700k £975 £139.00.
CALVES: 220 calves sold in a steady trade. Bull calves sold up to a high of £630 for a 4 week old Char. Main demand for good quality bulls from £280 to £390 for a 3 week old Char. Heifer calves sold to £375 for 2 week old Char. Main demand for good quality heifers from £230 to £325 each.
Bull calves: Ch £630; Ch £390; Ch £345; Ch £335; Ch £330; Ch £330; BB £325;
Heifer calves: Ch £375; Ch £325; SPK £320; Ch £315; Her £310; Sim £305; SPK £300; Ch £285.