Firm trade for fleshed Friesian cows at Markethill

Top price Friesian £1085 for 690k £157 per 100 kilos. Second quality Friesian cows from £110 to £130 and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos. Fleshed beef cows sold from £192 for 660k at £1265 and up to £1375 for 770k at £177 from a Kilcoo farmer. Main trade for fleshed cows from £160 to £180 per 100 kilos.