Firm trade for heifers at Fivemiletown Mart, prices to £1060 for 330kg
A firm trade with bullocks topping 315ppk (£820/260kg) and heifers £321ppk (£1060/330kg).
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
C Murray £1600/700kg R Condell £1000/370kg £930/390kg T Kerr £920/360kg £820/330kg £730/280kg G Ellison £900/400kg £890/320kg A Kerr £890/330kg £830/290kg £790/300kg £730/290kg £710/290kg N Elliott £860/310kg £810/290kg N Corrigan £820/260kg C Murray £800/420kg and W Robinson £670/260kg £670/260kg.
Heifers
H Hopper £1480/580kg £1470/570kg £1420/550kg R Condell 31130/470kg £1000/400kg W Johnston £1060/410kg £1060/380kg Deerpark Collections £1060/370kg £1060/330kg £930/320kg £850/310kg £840/290kg £810/300kg £790/320kg D Coalter £890/460kg £790/380kg S Mulligan £860/440kg £860/410kg £790/390kg £780/340kg and N Corrigan £770/290kg.