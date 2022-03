Firm trade for large entry of cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows sold to £1874-40 for an 880kg Ch. to £213 this was followed by an 820kg Ch. to £1738-40 to £212.

Cow Heifers sold to £1710 for a 750kg Ch. to £228 followed by a 720kg B/B. to £1584 @ £220.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £155 for an 820kg £1271. with Friesian Cow Heifers selling to £150 for a 650kg £975.

Fat Bulls sold to £1803-60 for a 1080kg Ch. to £167. Fat Steers sold to £1610-40 for a 660kg Lim. to £244. Fat Heifers sold to £1445-50 for a 590kg B/B. to £245.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1900 for an 840kg Ch. (£226) selling to £264 per 100kg for a 670kg Ch. to £1770.

Forward lots sold to £1530 for a 570kg Daq. (£268. Med Weights sold to £1390 for a 500kg Ch. (£278).

Smaller Sorts to £840 for a 325kg Lim. Heavy Heifers sold to £1650 for a 690kg Lim. (£239) selling to £256 for a 605kg Lim. to £1550.

Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 585kg Ch. (£264) Med Weights sold to £1250 for a 495kg Lim. (£252) to £279 per 100kg for a 430kg Ch. to £1200. Smaller sorts to £970 for a 355kg Ch. (£273)

Weanling Males sold to £1340 for a 500kg Lim. (£268) selling to £315 per 100kg for a 380kg Lim. to £1200.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1230 for a 445kg Ch. (£276) to £283 per 100kg for a 335kg Lim. to £950. Dairy Cows sold to £2000 twice. Suckler Cows and Calves sold to £1760 Springers sold to £1860 and £1730.

Young Bull Calves sold to £520 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £480 for Lim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £750 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £665 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Castlederg Producer 750kg Ch. to £228 (£1710) 660kg Ch. to £222 (£1465-20) and 620kg Ch. to £216 (£1339-20) Cookstown Producer 720kg B/B. to (£1584) Dungannon Producer 640kg Ch. to £219 (£1401-60) Dungannon Producer 620kg Daq. to £218 (£1351-60) Eskra Producer 690kg Lim. to £218 (£1504-20) Armagh Producer 600kg Ch. to £214 (£1284) Carrickmore Producer 880kg Ch. to £213 (£1874-40) Trillick Producer 820kg Ch. to £212 (£1738-40) Ballygawley Producer 780kg Lim. to £212 (£1653-60) Augher Producer 590kg Lim. to £210 (£1239) Eskra Producer 670kg Lim. to £212 (£1420-20) Fivemiletown Producer 740kg Lim. to £218 (£1613-20) Cookstown Producer 720kg Lim. to £207 (£1490-40) Augher Producer 690kg AA. to £207 (£1428-30 ) Crossgar Producer 900kg Ch. to £206 (£1854)

Other quality lots sold from £176 to £204 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £150 to £172 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £155 for 820kg £1271 others from £132 to £148.

Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £150 for a 650kg £975.

Plainer lots sold from £102 to £122 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £73 to £98 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer 1080kg Ch. to £167 (£1803-60) Fintona Producer 1080kg Lim. to £159 (£1717-20) Fivemiletown Producer 860kg Lim. to £147 (£1264-20)

FAT STEERS: 660KG Lim. to £244 (£1610-40) 560kg Lim. to £244. 580kg Lim. to £242. 630kg Lim. to £238) 730kg Lim. to £234. 540kg Lim. to £231. 650kg Her. to £231. 700kg Lim. to £222. 640kg B/B. to £218. 560kg Lim. to £216. 840kg AA. to £207. Friesians sold from £166 to £192 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1228-80)

FAT HEIFERS: 530Kg Ch. to £232 520kg Ch. to £229. 460kg Ch. to £228. 640kg Ch. to £219. 620kg Ch. to £216. 600kg Ch. to £214. 480kg Ch. to £212. 590kg Lim. to £210. 590kg Ch. to £204. 745kg AA. to £188. 570kg AA. to £178. Friesians sold from £125 to £164 per 100kg for 610kg (£1000-40)

STORE BULLOCKS

A large entry this week again sold to top of £1900 for an 840kg Ch. (£226) and selling to a high of £264 per 100kg for a 670kg Ch. to £1770 with most other quality lots selling from £226 to £256 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1530 for a 570kg Daq. (£268) with a 550kg Ch. to £1450 (£264)

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS: S Cassidy Fintona 840kg Ch. to £1900 (£226) 800kg Ch. to £1800 (£235) and 760kg Ch. to £1850 (£243) H Robinson Portadown 830kg Ch. to £1890 (£228) 770kg Ch. to £1860 (£241) 830kg Ch. to £1810 (£218) and 690kg Ch. to £1770 (£256) A Martin Loughgall 765kg Ch. to £1840 (£240) 715kg Lim. to £1790 (£250) 700kg Lim. to £1790 (£256) 725kg Lim. to £1770 (£244) and 730kg Ch. to £1760 (£241) Wm. Reynolds Aghalane 715kg Ch. to £1800 (£252) 705kg Lim. to £1770 (£251) 670kg Ch. to £1770 (£264) and 720kg Ch. to £1750 (£243) Wm. Martin Caledon 705kg Lim. to £1790 (£254) P Connelly Omagh 715kg Ch. to £1760 (£246) Des Wilson Clogher 720kg Ch. to £1740 (£241) Clogher Producer 695kg Ch. to £1740 (£250) Forward lots sold to £1530 for a 570kg Daq. (£268) £1490 for a 595kg Sim. (£250) £1460 for a 570kg Lim. (£256) £1450 for a 550kg Ch. (£264) £1440 for a 565kg Lim. (£255) and £1410 for a 545kg Lim. (£259) for a Fermanagh Producer K & G Carrothers Fivemiletown 550kg Lim. to £1390 (£253) W Reynolds Aghalane 565kg Lim. to £1380 (£244) S Heenan Fintona 550kg Lim. to £1340 (£244) F Clewer Aughnacloy 510kg AA. to £1290 (£253) E McCaffery Tempo 510kg Ch. to £1280 (£251) and 525kg AA. to £1250 (£238)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: F Clewer Aughnacloy 500kg Ch. to £1390 (£278) and 490kg Lim. to £1240 (£253) M Connelly Roslea 490kg Ch. to £1380 (£281) 480kg Ch. to £1360 (£283) 440kg Ch. to £1330 (£302) and 440kg Ch. to £1180 (£268) S Heenan Fintona 500kg Lim. to £1310 (£262) and 490kg Lim. to £1160 (£237) Clogher Producer 500kg AA. to £1290 (£258) B & M Fee Lisbellaw 465kg Lim. to £1280 (£275) and 465kg Lim. to £1170 (£251) E McCaffery Tempo 500kg Ch. to £1240 (£248) 460kg Ch. to £1170 (£254) and 495kg AA. to £1170 (£236) E & P Flood Emyvale 460kg Lim. to £1190 (£258) Local Producer 500kg Ch. to £1190 (£238) P F Breen Trillick 500kg Lim. to £1170. G Hazelton Brookeborough 500kg Her. to £1170. S Kelly Loughgall 495kg B/B. to £1170. D Molloy Ballygawley 495kg Lim. to £1160.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: M/S N & H Johnston Newtownbutler 325kg Lim. to £840, 310kg Lim. to £800, 300kg Lim. to £730, and 295kg Lim. to £680. J W Hall Newtownbutler 345kg Her. to £690 and 345kg Her. to £660.

STORE HEIFERS

Another good entry sold to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £1650 for a 690kg Lim. (£239) and selling to £256 per 100kg for a 605kg Lim. to £1550.Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 585kg Ch. (£244)

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS: R Martin Portadown 690kg Lim. to £1650 (£239) 685kg Ea. To £1560 (£228) 615kg Sim. to £1490 (£242) 660kg Ch. to £1460 (£221) 620kg Ch. to £1460 (£235) and 630kg AA. to £1450 (£230) Dungannon Producer 675kg Ch. to £1620 (3240) and 675kg Ch. to £1600 (£237) P Slane Carrickmore 695kg Ch. to £1590 (£229) Dungannon Producer 65kg Ch. to £1560 (£240) 610kg Ch. to £1480 (£242) and 605kg Ch. to £1440 (£238) B & M Fee Lisbellaw 605kg Lim. to £1550 (£256) Wm. Martin Caledon 615kg Lim. to £1510 (£245) and 600kg Lim. to £1440 (£240) P Quinn Ballygawley 665kg Lim. to £1500 (£225) and 610kg Lim. to £1470 (£241) J McCaffery Derrylin 630kg Lim. to £1440 (£228) C Bloomer Dungannon 610kg Ch. to £1440 (£236) Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 585kg Ch. to P Slane Carrickmore (£244) S Donnelly Fermanagh 585kg Ch. to £1410 (£241) 595kg Ch. to £1400 (£235) and 535kg Ch. to £1250 (£234) C Bloomer Dungannon 570kg Ch. to £1370 (£240) 585kg Ch. to £1350 (£231) 590kg Ch. to £1330 (£225) and 505kg Ch. to £1230 (£244) J Edgerton Roslea 540kg Lim. to £1290 (£244) F Clewer Aughnacloy 545kg AA. to £1210 (£222)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: H Monaghan Fivemiletown 495kg Lim. to £1250 (£252) 500kg Lim. to £1210 (£242) B Daly Dungannon 475kg Lim. to £1240 (£261) and 475kg Ch. to £1210 (£255) B & M Fee Lisbellaw 470kg Lim. to £1220 (£259) and 485kg Lim. to £1220 (£251) M McCaffery Roslea 480kg Ch. to £1210 (£252) 430kg Ch. to £1200 (£279) 455kg Ch. to £1170, 450kg Ch. to 31160, 430kg Lim. to £1120, 435kg Lim. to £1110, and 465kg Ch. to £1080. P Flannigan Roslea 465kg Ch. to £1170 (£251) and 460kg Ch. ro £1080. J Edgerton Roslea 495kg Sim. to £1160. C A Armstrong Dromore 495kg Ch. to £1110. F O Rourke Rosslea 495kg Ch. to £1090. D Williamson Portadown 460kg Ch. to £1090. W G Donaldson Aughnacloy 435kg Ch. to £1090 (£250)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: P Flannigan Roslea 355kg Ch. to £970, 375kg Ch. to £950, and 400kg Ch. to £930. J Cassidy Rosslea 400kg Lim. to £960. M McCaffery Roslea 365kg Ch. to £870. D Murphy Rosslea 305kg Ch. to £860-and 355kg Ch. to £800. M & G Monaghan Augher 390kg Ch. to £830and 380kg Ch. to £790. P Owens Bellanaleck 370kg Lim. to £770. J Hetherington 390kg Sim. to £720. Kesh Producer 330kg B/B. to £620.

WEANLINGS

Another great entry this week again sold easily to a strong demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1340 for a 500kg Lim. (£268) and selling to a high of £315 per 100kg for a 380kg Lim. to £1200 with a 390kg Ch. to £1220 (£313) Weanling Heifers sold to £1230 for a 445kg Ch. (£276) rising to £283 for a 335kg Lim. to £950.

SAMPLE PRICES STEERS & BULLS: E Mullan Aughnacloy 500kg Lim. to £1340 (£268) G J McKenna Clogher 475kg Ch. to £1270 (£267) 465kg Ch. to £1250 (£269) 490kg Ch. to £1210, 455kg Ch. to £1190 and 420kg Ch. to £1190 (£283) C McDonald Ballygawley 445kg Lim. to £1260 (£283) and 480kg Ch. to £1240 (£258) P Donaghy Tynan 550kg Ch. to £1240. M Brennan Cookstown 415kg Ch. to £1230 (£296) and 420kg Ch. to £1190 (£283) M J Little Roslea 545kg Ch. to £1230 and 510kg Ch. to £1200. J G McAleer Roslea 390kg Ch. to £1220 (£313) P McConnell Clogher 500kg Lim. to £1210. A Watson Fivemiletown 380kg Lim. to £1200 (£315) A McVeigh Dungannon 440kg Ch. to £1200. B McWilliams Seskinore 470kg Lim. to £1200 and 465kg Lim. to £1190 (£256) D McAleer Roslea 390kg Ch. to £1200 (£307)

WEANLING HEIFERS: K Sproule Dromore 445kg Ch. to £1230 (£276) and 415kg Ch. to £1020 (£246) J Courtney Maguiresbridge 455kg Lim. to £1120 . Kesh Producer 420kg Lim. to £1110 (£264) 380kg Ch. to £970, and 340kg B/B. to £920. P Donnelly Ballygawley 405kg Ch. to £1080, 380kg Ch. to £980, 375kg Ch. to £960, 385kg AA. to £960 and 350kg Ch. to £930. E Mullan Aughnacloy 380kg Lim. to £1030 .A Watson Fivemiletown 410kg Lim. to £1020 and 455kg Au. To £980. P O Neill Omagh 405kg Ch. to £1000. P McGinn Trillick 335kg Lim. to £950 (£283) J J Moane Fivemiletown 380kg Lim. to £940. T J Turbitt Ballygawley 430kg Lim. to £930. T Conlin Fintona 345kg Ch. to £900.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A steady demand this week for an improved entry with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2000 twice, £1700, and £1460. Fermanagh Producer £1640 for Calved Heifer. Ballygawley Producer £1600 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1320.

BREEDING BULLS: Co. Armagh Producer £2500, £1700 twice, and £1360 for Young Ped. Reg Limousins

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another good entry this week again sold to a steady demand with J McCarney Brookeborough selling a 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf to £1760. C McKee Keady £1650 for 2nd Calver & Bull Calf. S McElrea Newtownstewart £1540 for Heifer with Bull Calf. H Smith Ballygawley £1480 for 2nd Calver & Bull Calf. and £1310 for 2nd Calver and Heifer Calf. M McGuiggan £1320 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1860 for F Flynn Newtownbutler. C Quinn Ballygawley £1730. K O Neill Dromore £1340, £1190, £1140 and £1100 for Sp. Cows. Lisburn Producer £1270, £1140, £1120,and £1100 for Sp. Cows. J Quinn Dungannon £1260, £1230, and £1190 for Sp. Cows . Lots more sold from £900.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A brisk demand in this section with young bull calves selling to £520 for a Ch. to K Moore Augher. D Graydon Maguiresbridge £480 and £470 for Her. C Emerson Enniskillen £470 for AA. P & J Grue Lisnaskea £430 and £420 for Chars. W R Nesbitt Armagh £380 for Lim. C Quinn Ballygawley £340 for B/B. A Veitch Lisbellaw £360 for B/B. G Smith Seskinore £325 for Sim.

HEIFER CALVES: S Cox Kinawley £480 for Lim. D Edwards Jnr. Trillick £475 for AA. D & J McElroy Lisnaskea £470 for Her. D Graydon Maguiresbridge £460 for Her. C Smyth Roslea £450 for Shb. K Moore Augher £340 for AA. Dungannon Producer £330, £325, and £310 for Limms. Fermanagh producer £295, £290 and £280 for AAs. C & H Brownlee Florencecourt £275 for AA. Fintona Producer £270 for Lim.

REARED MALE LUMPS: F Murphy Kinawley £750 for Ch. M & P Deere Omagh £720 for Lim. R Elliott Derrygonnelly £680 and £545 for Chars. and £570 for AA. G Donohoe Newtownbutler £660 for Daq. S Cox Kinawley £645 for Lim. J Armstrong Maguiresbridge £600 for AA. £600 and £595 for Simms. G Foster Kinawley £555for AA. C Smyth Roslea £550 £540 twice for Chars. K Moore Augher £520 for Ch.