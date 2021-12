Firmer trade for cull cows at Markethill

Cow/heifers sold to £208 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1290. Fleshed beef bred cows sold from £150 to £185 per 100 kilos for 780k at £1445. Fleshed friesians sold from £125 to £135 for 820k at £1115. Second quality Friesian cows sold from £100 to £120 and the poorest types from £75 to £90 per 100 kilos.