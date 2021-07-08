Firmer trade for fat lambs at Markethill

The 960 lambs sold in an excellent demand with good quality middleweights selling from 490p to 520p per kilo for 20k at £104 each from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 513p per kilo for 22.4k at £115 each from a Newry farmer.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £116 to £119.50 each and the entire entry averaged 25k at £117 each 468p per kilo. Top rate for heavies 480p per kilo for 24.7k at £118.50 and for 24.4k at £117 each.

A large entry of stores sold in an excellent demand. Light stores sold to 537p per kilo for 13.6k at £73 each followed by 525p per kilo for 13.9k at £73 each. Stronger stores sold to 500p per kilo for 19k at £95 each followed by 497p for 19.5k at £97 each.

A large entry of 400 cull ewes remained a very firm trade. First quality ewes sold from £110 to £159 each. Poorer quality ewes from £80 to £100 each.

Sheep sale as normal on Wednesday, 14th July at 7 pm.

HEAVY LAMBS: Glenanne farmer 24.7k £118.50 480p. Keady seller 24k £117 479p. Armagh producer 24k £115 479p. Newtownhamilton farmer 24k £115 479p. Poyntzpass producer 25k £119 476p. Whitecross seller 24k £114 475p. Kilkeel producer 24.3k £115 473p. Moira farmer 25k £118 472p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Newtownhamilton farmer 20k £104 520p. Newry producer 22.4k £115 513p. Armagh seller 20.5k £105 512p. Keady farmer 20.4k £104 510p. Gilford seller 21.7k £110 507p. Newtownhamilton farmer 20.4k £103 505p. Poyntzpass farmer 20.4k £103 505p. Rathfriland producer 20.9k £105 502p. Armagh farmer 20.9k £105 502p. Ballinderrry producer 21.3k £107 502p.