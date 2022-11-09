- Spacious four-bedroom family farmhouse- Extensive range of livestock buildings with a 40-point rotary parlour- 363 acres of top quality free draining grade 2 grass or arable land- Modern spacious farm worker’s bungalow- Additional 337 acres (or thereabouts) of salt marsh land-The farm is located in easy reach of five busy livestock markets
Available as a whole or in two lots as follows:
Lot One - Farmhouse, bungalow, buildings and 354 acres
Lot Two - 337 acres of grazeable saltmarsh
The sale presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a farm in a renowned milk producing area of Lancashire. Image: Rostons
Viewing strictly by appointment with selling agents, Rostons, Tel. 01829 773000 or email [email protected]