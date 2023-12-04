SATURDAY 25th November saw all competitors in great form at Connell Hill, Co Antrim, with Lily Crawford and Elsie Crawford taking the red rosettes in the first two classes of the day.

Ellen mcGinley jumping Boe (70cm DC). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

As the morning progressed, both Lily and Lauren Bates had two super clear rounds on Jess.

It was a great day for Eabha Quinn riding Theo with double clears in the 70s and 80s, followed closely by Darra Murphy on her two mounts Justin and Jack taking double clears in the 80 and 90cm classes.

Wilma Farquhar on Melody competed against Coleraine rider Ros Morgan to take top spot in the metre and Ros then took first in the 1.10 and 1.20.

Amy-Lee Hanvey and Arthur jumping into 1st place in the 90cm and Qualifying for the Pony Club Spring Festival Championships. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The Winter League continues next Saturday (2nd December) at 10am.

All competitors taking part in any two shows plus the final will qualify to compete for prizes in week six on the 9th December.

Everyone is always welcome.

With classes for all from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m, entries are now open online.

Karina McVeigh jumping Cocoabana (90cm DC). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Late entries can also be taken on the day.

Results (Winter League week four of six)

Cross-poles:

Holly Surgenor, Dutchess; Rosie Duggan, Misty; Elsie Crawford, Patch, Lily Crawford, Candy, Jodie McKay, Orlando.

Caroline Gaston jumping Stella (90cm DC). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

50cm:

Mel Surgenor, Lady; Anna Curran, Ollie; Jodie McKay, Orlando; Lily Crawford, Candy; Holly Surgenor, Dutchess; Jennifer Hamill, Tabs.

60cm:

Leah McCord, Moonlight Sweet Willow; Mia McKay, Bertie; Lauren Bates, Jess; Nicole Peoples, Ballyhindon Boy; Mel Surgenor, Lady.

Mel Surgenor jumping Lady (60cm DC). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

70cm:

Eabha Quinn, Theo; Lily Bates, Jess; Ellen McGinley, Boe; Emma Gaston, Dora; Emiee Fleming, Jess; Keith McDonald, Layla; Nicole Peoples; Ballyhindon Boy.

80cm:

Karina McVeigh; Cococabana; Ella Hill, Gem; Darra Murphy, Jack; Caroline Gaston, Stella; Christine Campbell, Barnaby; Eabha Quinn, Theo; Emma Gaston, Dora.

90cm:

Hannah Graham, Pulsara; Karina McVeigh, Cococabana; Darra Murphy, Justin; Caroline Gaston, Stella; Chloe McClean, Sammy; Hannah Graham, Pulsara.

1m:

Wilma Farquhar, Melody; Ros Morgan, Monty.

1.10m:

Ros Morgan, Monty; Wilma Farquhar, Melody.

1.20m: