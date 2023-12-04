First class jumping at Connell Hill Equestrian
As the morning progressed, both Lily and Lauren Bates had two super clear rounds on Jess.
It was a great day for Eabha Quinn riding Theo with double clears in the 70s and 80s, followed closely by Darra Murphy on her two mounts Justin and Jack taking double clears in the 80 and 90cm classes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wilma Farquhar on Melody competed against Coleraine rider Ros Morgan to take top spot in the metre and Ros then took first in the 1.10 and 1.20.
The Winter League continues next Saturday (2nd December) at 10am.
All competitors taking part in any two shows plus the final will qualify to compete for prizes in week six on the 9th December.
Everyone is always welcome.
With classes for all from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m, entries are now open online.
Late entries can also be taken on the day.
Results (Winter League week four of six)
Cross-poles:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Holly Surgenor, Dutchess; Rosie Duggan, Misty; Elsie Crawford, Patch, Lily Crawford, Candy, Jodie McKay, Orlando.
50cm:
Mel Surgenor, Lady; Anna Curran, Ollie; Jodie McKay, Orlando; Lily Crawford, Candy; Holly Surgenor, Dutchess; Jennifer Hamill, Tabs.
60cm:
Leah McCord, Moonlight Sweet Willow; Mia McKay, Bertie; Lauren Bates, Jess; Nicole Peoples, Ballyhindon Boy; Mel Surgenor, Lady.
70cm:
Eabha Quinn, Theo; Lily Bates, Jess; Ellen McGinley, Boe; Emma Gaston, Dora; Emiee Fleming, Jess; Keith McDonald, Layla; Nicole Peoples; Ballyhindon Boy.
80cm:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karina McVeigh; Cococabana; Ella Hill, Gem; Darra Murphy, Jack; Caroline Gaston, Stella; Christine Campbell, Barnaby; Eabha Quinn, Theo; Emma Gaston, Dora.
90cm:
Hannah Graham, Pulsara; Karina McVeigh, Cococabana; Darra Murphy, Justin; Caroline Gaston, Stella; Chloe McClean, Sammy; Hannah Graham, Pulsara.
1m:
Wilma Farquhar, Melody; Ros Morgan, Monty.
1.10m:
Ros Morgan, Monty; Wilma Farquhar, Melody.
1.20m:
Ros Morgan, Monty; Darra Murphy, Lexie.