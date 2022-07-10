First class Suffolks for Ballymena

There will be over 200 top class sheep forward from over 40 breeders available to meet the needs of pedigree and commercial flock owners alike.

Commenting on the forthcoming sale NI Branch Chairman Patrick McVerry said: “The NI Branch Premier Export Show & Sale on the 15th and 16th July gives the commercial farmer and breeders the first opportunity to select from the top pick of NI Suffolk Breeders ram lambs. This year again sees the inclusion of top quality Suffolk females for sale.”

Looking at the catalogue, ram lambs included for sale are sired by some of the breed’s top rams namely 44,000gns Ballinatone Show Stopper, 34,000gns Mullinvale Magnum, 30,000gns Salopian Scuderia, 31,000gns Cloontagh Chieftain, 26,000gns Forkins McCoy, Lakeview Rodney and Birness Freedom, 25,000gns Frongoy Rocket and 15,500gns Stockton Sniper Son to name a few of those represented.

Left to right: Ben Lamb, Vice Chairman Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch, Paul Clingen, Danske Bank Representative, Orla Butler, Branch Secretary and Patrick McVerry, Branch Chairman.

The outlook for the Suffolk breed in Northern Ireland is the envy of many other branches and clubs throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe. With so many enthusiastic young breeders this is why Northern Ireland Suffolks are at the forefront of the market and NI breeders have led the way in sourcing the best genetics the breed has to offer and ultimately producing top quality lambs with proven characteristics of superior growth, rate early maturity and excellent conformation giving commercial customers a healthy return in tight times.

Paul Clingen representing lead sponsors Danske Bank said: “Danske Bank has enjoyed a long tradition of supporting the agri community in Northern Ireland and we are once again delighted to be able to sponsor the NI Suffolk Society’s premier show and sale in Ballymena.

“The event showcases some of the very best bloodlines of Suffolk stock in Northern Ireland and will no doubt attract major interest not only from those already involved in the breed but also those wishing to commence production. The show and sale provides the opportunity for breeders and buyers to come together and share knowledge and experiences that will help develop the future of the breed in the years ahead. We would like to wish all exhibitors the best of luck in the show and good fortune in the sale ring in what will surely be another highlight of the local Agri calender.”

Judging under the knowledgeable eye of Galway breeder Gerry Killilea, of the Carragh Flock gets underway at 2pm on Friday 15th July with the sale commencing at 10.30am on Saturday 16th July.

All sheep will be eligible for immediate export to Southern Ireland, UK and Europe on the day of the sale. Transport will be available.

Online bidding available through Marteye. To get registered or approved log on to ballymena.martye.ie or contact Ballymena Livestock Mart Office PH: + 44 28 25633470