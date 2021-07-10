First class Suffolks for Ballymena Premier Export show and sale

2020 Top priced ram lamb from Fred Smyth, Limavady sold for 2,800gns to Michael and Marie Jennings, Co Mayo

Commenting on the forthcoming sale NI Branch Chairman Alastair Barkley said: “The NI Branch Premier Export Show & Sale on the 17th July gives the commercial farmer and breeders the first opportunity to select from the top pick of NI Suffolk Breeders ram lambs. This year also sees the inclusion of top quality Suffolk females for sale.”

Looking at the catalogue, ram lambs included for sale are sired by some of the breed’s top rams namely 45,000gns Boreland Buddah, 36,000gns Solwaybank Major, 32,000gns Benedyglen Boomerang & Birness Bees Knees, 31,000gns Cloontagh Chieftain, 30,000gns Birness Playboy & Salopian Scuderia, 26,000gns Birness Freedom, Forkins McCoy, Solwaybank Rock Solid and Lakeview Rodney to name but a few of those represented.

The outlook for the Suffolk breed in Northern Ireland is the envy of many other branches and clubs throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe.

With so many enthusiastic young breeders this is why Northern Ireland Suffolks are at the forefront of the market and NI breeders have led the way in sourcing the best genetics the breed has to offer and ultimately producing top quality lambs with proven characteristics of superior growth, rate early maturity and excellent conformation giving commercial customers a healthy return in tight times.

Seamus McCormick representing lead sponsors Danske Bank said: “The Premier Show and Sale is a showcase event for Suffolk breeders in NI and enables all breeders to display their superb stock.

“Being the first year to have both males and females, the event not only represents an excellent opportunity for those already involved in the sheep production to improve their bloodlines, but also provides an opportunity to those wishing to commence sheep production with a highly commercial domestic breed which has long been recognised as having the desired traits to meet the demands of end consumers.

“Danske Bank is delighted to be sponsoring the Suffolk Society’s premier show and sale in Ballymena. In the absence of local summer shows this year the sale represents a great opportunity for breeders and buyers to come together and continue the success of previous Premier Sales. We would like to wish all exhibitors the best of luck in the show and good fortune in the sale ring. The success experienced over the years has assisted with the continuation of superb Suffolk breeding across the province and in the development of their businesses into the future.”

Judging under the knowledgeable eye of Welsh breeder Paul Delves, of the Bridgeview Flock gets underway at 4pm on Friday 16th July with the sale commencing at 10.30am on Saturday 17th July.

All sheep will be eligible for immediate export to Southern Ireland, UK and Europe on the day of the sale. Transport will be available.

Online bidding available through Marteye. To get registered or approved log on to ballymena.martye.ie or contact Ballymena Livestock Mart Office PH: + 44 28 25633470