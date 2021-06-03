First class trade at Pomeroy Mart, bullocks to £1250
Heifers selling to £1200/690kg, bulls selling to £1120/700kg, springing heifers selling to £1290 and cows and calves selling to £1100.
Bullocks
P Kelly £1250/590kg, £1190/560kg, £1180/570kg, £1170/550kg, C McNabb £1120/650kg, £1050/610kg, £1040/610kg, £1040/600kg, £1020/kg, £1020/590kg, £990/580kg, £990/570kg, £930/530kg, £900/550kg, S Clarke £1090/510kg, £1060/450kg, £880/420kg, £870/410kg, S Barnes £1080/510kg, £1060/560kg, £1020/620kg, £990/520kg, £960/590kg, F Hamill £1040/560kg, £920/460kg, C McCormack £1010/470kg, B McKenna £960/420kg, J Tanney £940/520kg, £930/510kg, E Conroy £910/350kg, £880/390kg, £870/380kg, S Mullin £890/470kg, S Moore £870/500kg and K McAleer £860/390kg.
Heifers
S Watt £1200/690kg, J McCallion £1110/620kg, £1020/450kg, £950/470kg, £950/470kg, £900/470kg, P Donnelly £1090/500kg, S McGurk £1050/450kg, £920/420kg, £840/380kg, S Clarke £910/470kg, £790/350kg, J O’Neill £900/440kg, R Burnside £860/400kg, £830/360kg, £830/370kg, £800/400kg, £800/380kg, £800/400kg, T McKeagney £850/390kg, P Campbell £840/390kg, £830/350kg, £810/560kg, £810/330kg, P Tally £830/360kg, £800/350kg, £790/350kg, B McCullagh £820/390kg, £810/360kg and B McKenna £800/410kg.
Bulls
P McGirr £1120/700kg, B McCullagh £850/370kg and K McAleer £780/420kg.
Springing heifers
A Coyle £1290, £1210, £1170 and C Rafferty £1240.
Cows and calves
D McVeigh £1100.