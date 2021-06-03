First class trade at Pomeroy Mart, bullocks to £1250

News you can trust since 1963

Poll reveals strong majority prioritise protecting farmers over new trade deals

Ballymoney Show organisers receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Barclay Bell named White’s Grower of the Year

Ewes selling to £187 at Saintfield Mart

McCulla Transport biogas plant to go live next month

Birthplace of champion Blelack Aberdeen Angus cattle launched to the market

Co Armagh beef finisher invests in next-generation slurry management system from Easyfix

A Coyle £1290, £1210, £1170 and C Rafferty £1240.

P Kelly £1250/590kg, £1190/560kg, £1180/570kg, £1170/550kg, C McNabb £1120/650kg, £1050/610kg, £1040/610kg, £1040/600kg, £1020/kg, £1020/590kg, £990/580kg, £990/570kg, £930/530kg, £900/550kg, S Clarke £1090/510kg, £1060/450kg, £880/420kg, £870/410kg, S Barnes £1080/510kg, £1060/560kg, £1020/620kg, £990/520kg, £960/590kg, F Hamill £1040/560kg, £920/460kg, C McCormack £1010/470kg, B McKenna £960/420kg, J Tanney £940/520kg, £930/510kg, E Conroy £910/350kg, £880/390kg, £870/380kg, S Mullin £890/470kg, S Moore £870/500kg and K McAleer £860/390kg.

Heifers selling to £1200/690kg, bulls selling to £1120/700kg, springing heifers selling to £1290 and cows and calves selling to £1100.