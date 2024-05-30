Tom Cairns & Son Kingsmoss, winners from Roscrea

The final week in May saw the first double header of the year for the mighty NIPA.

The next race saw the first Inland National Race being flown from Skibbereen coinciding with a comeback race from Roscrea instead of the previous stated Fermoy.

First up in my report is the Roscrea comeback race. A total of 454 members sent 10,451 birds to Roscrea in County Tipperary for the sixth race of the N.I.P.A. Old Bird Season. With unfavourable weather conditions forecasted for the weekend the race was moved to the Bank Holiday Monday along with the Skibbereen Inland National. The birds in Roscrea were liberated at 10:15am with high clouds in a 10 Mph South West Wind at the liberation point with great racing conditions present throughout the day.

The winning bird from the sixth Old Bird Race belongs to Ron Williamson of Newry & District H.P.S in Section G.

Abernethy & Turner, Winners of Harmony H.P.S. from Roscrea

Firstly, Ron would like to thank Joe McParland for all his help as he would not be racing in Newry only his help and Gary McLoughlin. The Roscrea 3 Open Winner from 10,451 birds will be named 'Joe’s Boy’.

He is a Blue Yearling Cock and is a Son of 2nd Open Bude winner who was beaten by loft mate. When paired to 1st Open Talbenny winner to his Bondhill loft.

2nd Open Winner is ‘656’ also a Blue Yearling Cock. He has previously won 3rd Open in 1st Kilbeggan, 82nd Open Roscrea 21,469 birds and now 2nd Open on from this Race from Roscrea 3 from 10,451 Birds. The sire was bought from good friend Michael Atcheson. He is a direct son of 'LEEUW' from Marcel Wouters stock loft picked specially by good friend Paul Gregg. Also, this cock has bred Section winners for Michael. Dam of ‘565’ direct Dtr of his famous ‘Double Heartbreaker’ 1st, 2nd, 6th, 9th & 28th Open NIPA and half-brother of ‘Millennium Superstar’ 1st, 1st, 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 16th Open NIPA. Both of these cocks won Bird of Year NIPA & RPRA Irish Region winners 0 to 250 RPRA Irish Region winners any distance and both RPRA British Region overall winners 0 to 250 and any distance.

SECTION C REPORT

D&J Campbell's East Antrim Amalgamation winner from Roscrea 3

The winner of Section C (46/886) from Roscrea 3 was Mr & Mrs Robinson of Carrick Social H.P.S. The partnership are on top of the Carrick Social Result (157 Birds) proudly claiming 1st Section C (886 Birds) and a fantastic result in finishing 6th Open N.I.P.A. (10,451). The Section Winner is a Blue Cock Yearling Cock raced on the roundabout system. The Sire was purchased from F.B.I. Flanders Collection and the Dam is a winner herself of 12th Open, 3rd Section and winning over £1000. Geordie was short of hens so put her to stock the same year and that is her second first prizewinner rared. Both her parents are direct from Sheldon Leonard which are super birds for Geordie and many others.

Ballycarry & District: (5/103) 1st S. Beattie & Dtr 1780; 2nd N J Arthurs 1773; 3rd N J Arthurs 1773; 4th N J Arthurs 1772; 5th N J Arthurs 1746; 6th N J Arthurs 1746

Ballyclare & District: D/S

Carrick Social: (7/157) 1st Mr & Mrs Robinson 1875; 2nd D&J Armstrong & Son 1844; 3rd D&J Armstrong & Son 1844; 4th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1825; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1822; 6th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1819

Billy Leckey Ards H.P.S, winner from Roscrea 3

Doagh & District: D/S

Eastway H.P.S: (2/71) 1st Grattan Bros 1809; 2nd D. McElhone 1805; 3rd D. McElhone 1805; 4th Grattan Bros 1802; 5th Grattan Bros 1800; 6th Grattan Bros 1795

Glenarm & District: (7/128)

Horseshoe H.P.S: (2/18) 1st K&D Hagans 1768; 2nd K&D Hagans 1766; 3rd K&D Hagans 1766; 4th J. Hastings 1694; 5th J. Hastings 1589; 6th J. Hastings 1481

Geordie Robinson, Carrick Social Winner from Roscrea 3 being congratulated by Hugh Bigger, Skibbereen winner in Carrick Social

Kingsmoss: (2/13) 1st T. Cairns & Son 1807; 2nd PR Wilson 1657; 3rd PR Wilson 1651; 4th PR Wilson 1616; 5th T. Cairns & Son 1602; 6th PR Wilson 1549

Larne & District: (7/78) 1st Crawford & Robinson 1813; 2nd R. Mills & Son 1797; 3rd Rea & Magill 1777; 4th Crawford & Robinson 1777; 5th Rea & Magill 1776; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1767

Ligoniel & District: (21/404) 1st Bingham & Seaton 1869; 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1857; 3rd C. McManus 1855; 4th Bingham & Seaton 1837; 5th Bingham & Seaton 1836; 6th McMurray & Anderson 1823

East Antrim Amalgamation: 1st D&J Campbell 1814, 20 Points; 2nd Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1812, 19 Points; 3rd D&J Campbell 1812, 18 Points; 4th D&J Armstrong 1812, 17 Points; 5th G&R Lawrie 1807, 16 Points; 6th G. McKenna 1807, 15 Points; 7th D&J Armstrong 1804, 14 Points; 8th C. Campbell 1803, 13 Points; 9th D&J Campbell 1802, 12 Points; 10th D&J Campbell 1802, 11 Points; 11th D&J Campbell 1802, 10 Points; 12th Crawford & Robinson 1795, 9 Points; 13th Crawford & Robinson 1795, 8 Points; 14th D&J Campbell 1791, 7 Points; 15th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1791, 6 Points; 16th Crawford & Robinson 1786, 5 Points; 17th A&T Agnew 1784, 4 Points; 18th G. McKenna 1784, 3 Points; 19th Grattan Bros 1779, 2 Points; 20th G. McKenna 1779, 1 Point

East Antrim Amalgamation

Skibbereen O/B National

Crawford & Robinson, winners of Larne & District. Winner is a Van Rijn Cock flying on the roundabout system. Its Sire was 2nd Open and Dam was in the top 10

27/5/24

There are names that are synonymous with pigeon racing in this great country of ours and indeed beyond. One of these names is none other than this week’s EAA winner Davy Campbell. (D&J Campbell Eastway). Davy has churned out countless winners at all levels and distances, I view him as (with respect) and old school fancier who has embraced the evolution of our sport and continues to achieve the optimum results into the Fernlea lofts. Ironically the winning pigeon is bred from Davy’s good 05/06 lines! after a brief chat I’m informed this pigeon has been in the section result no less than 4 times racing on full widowhood. Davy also tells me the pigeon that came along with him was another cracker bred from the classy Micheal Acheson pigeons he acquired.

Sire of the Amal winner is a Glen McNeilly

Dam daughter of 05 x 06

Special mention this week goes again to another Micheal Acheson pigeon, Hugh Bigger’s open winner is 2nd Amal this week again and wins the Carrick club for a third time!

Jonny Baxter EAA Press Officer

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (53/1,473) from Roscrea 3 was Lavery Bros of Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. The brothers had a great result winning their club (272 Birds) taking home the accolade of winning 1st Section D (1,473 Birds) along with a top 10 Finish in the Open with an 8th Open position (10,451 Birds). The Section Winner is bred from a pair of latebreds obtained from John Gregory & Sons of Colin H.P.S.

Colin H.P.S: (4/164) 1st O&M Monaghan 1841; 2nd J. Gregory & Sons 1827; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1826; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1824; 5th O&M Monaghan 1821; 6th P&K Braniff 1818

Derriaghy: (6/153)

Dromara H.P.S: (3/64) 1st C. Rooney & Sons 1818; 2nd D. Aiken 1778; 3rd C. Rooney & Sons 1775; 4th C. Rooney & Sons 1775; 5th D. Aiken 1773; 6th D. Aiken 1772

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (6/239) 1st P&J Boal 1834; 2nd P&J Boal 1833; 3rd R. Keegan & Son 1832; 4th P&J Boal 1829; 5th P&J Boal 1828; 6th P&J Boal 1809

Glen H.P.S: (4/74) 1st J&D Braniff 1822; 2nd J&D Braniff 1814; 3rd J&D Braniff 1810; 4th J&D Braniff 1777; 5th J&D Braniff 1774; 6th J&D Braniff 1771

Glenavy & District: (5/113) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1821; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1810; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1806; 4th G&S Owens 1801; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1797; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1797

Harmony H.P.S: (14/296) 1st Abernethy & Turner 1846; 2nd M. McClure 1845; 3rd M. McClure 1841; 4th Abernethy & Turner 1838; 5th W. White & Son 1808; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1806

Hillsborough & Maze: (7/272) 1st Lavery Bros 1873; 2nd I. Rollins & Son 1852; 3rd J. Greenaway 1836; 4th J. Greenaway 1831; 5th Lavery Bros 1828; 6th G. Marsden 1823

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (8/183) 1st Spence Bros 1821; 2nd Spence Bros 1816; 3rd Spence Bros 1805; 4th R. Topping & Son 1803; 5th R. Topping & Son 1795; 6th R. Topping & Son 1791

South Belfast H.P.S: (3/62) 1st T. McNally 1803; 2nd T. McNally 1780; 3rd Lavery, Lavery & Nesbitt 1753; 4th T. McNally 1748; 5th T. McNally 1747; 6th T. McNally 1731

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (5/140) 1st P&K McCarthy 1839; 2nd P&K McCarthy 1839; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1823; 4th P&K McCarthy 1823; 5th P&K McCarthy 1822; 6th P&K McCarthy 1812

SECTION F REPORT

The Winner of Section F (78/1,606) from Roscrea 3 was Gordon Bros & Sons of Cloughey H.P.S. The lads take the top 2 places in their club (270 Birds) and also being crowned 1st Section F from Roscrea 3 (1,606 Birds) and also 34th Open for their efforts (10,451 Birds).

Ards: (9/145) 1st W. Leckey 1835; 2nd W. Leckey 1832; 3rd W. Leckey 1801; 4th W. Leckey 1781; 5th McGimpsey Bros 1780; 6th W. Leckey 1778

Annalong: 1st K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1835; 2nd K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1835; 3rd K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1824; 4th K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1824; 5th K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1821; 6th K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1812

Bangor R.P.C: (11/174) 1st R. Moore & Son 1835; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1824; 3rd R. Moore & Son 1821; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1798; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1797; 6th R. Moore & Son 1795

Cloughey H.P.S: (6/102) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1841; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1784; 3rd C&H Cully 1778; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1775; 5th Chris Angus 1772; 6th Chris Angus 1764

Comber Central H.P.S: (3/54) 1st W&L Robinson 1815; 2nd W&L Robinson 1763; 3rd W&L Robinson 1761; 4th W&L Robinson 1753; 5th G. Marshall 1740; 6th W&L Robinson 1729

Corrigs: (8/249) 1st R. Shaw 1757; 2nd R. Shaw 1756; 3rd G&P Toner 1718; 4th Toner Bros 1715; 5th R. Shaw 1713; 6th R. Shaw 1712

Crossgar: (7/270) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1821; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1809; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1809; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1800; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1797; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1797

Downpatrick Premier: (7/190) 1st Telford Bros 1813; 2nd J. Crossan 1813; 3rd J. Crossan 1812; 4th P. McCullough & Dtr 1801; 5th T&G Black 1779; 6th J. Crossan 1777

Killyleagh Central: (8/165) R. Watson & Son 1780; 2nd P. Murray 1773; 3rd McComb Bros 1762; 4th P. Murray 1759; 5th P. Murray 1751; 6th R. Watson & Son 1742

Killyleagh & District: (7/130) 1st K. Murray 1819; 2nd K. Murray 1814; 3rd D. Grieves 1802; 4th D. Grieves 1790; 5th J. Pirie 1786; 6th D. Greives 1780

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (9/76) 1st Rainey Bros 1794; 2nd Rainey Bros 1725; 3rd Rainey Bros 1718; 4th Rainey Bros 1718; 5th Rainey Bros 1713; 6th Rainey Bros 1713

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (40/1,367) from Roscrea 3 was Ron Williamson of Newry & District H.P.S. Ron wins Newry & District Club along with 1st, 2nd, & 4th (351 Birds), having a great day at the races with 1st, 2nd, 5th Section G (1,367 Birds) and ultimately finishing off with a top prize of winning 1st, 2nd & 5th Open plus many more placings (10,451 Birds).

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (5/160) 1st Owen Markey 1880; 2nd Owen Markey 1848; 3rd Owen Markey 1847; 4th Owen Markey 1844; 5th Owen Markey 1842; 6th Owen Markey 1841

Banbridge H.P.S: (5/191) 1st McCracken Bros 1806; 2nd T. Mallon 1800; 3rd T. Mallon 1798; 4th McCracken Bros 1784; 5th T. Mallon 1763; 6th T. Mallon 1762

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (12/367) 1st S. Ogle 1856; 2nd W. McDowell & Son 1834; 3rd McGrath & McParland 1822; 4th McGrath & McParland 1819; 5th D&K Mallen 1814; 6th McGrath & McParland 1814

Millvale: (4/144) 1st JJ McCabe 1809; 2nd N. Murtagh 1807; 3rd JJ McCabe 1807; 4th N. Murtagh 1762; 5th N. Murtagh 1753; 6th N. Murtagh 1752

Newry City: (6/214) 1st Gary Hughes & Son 1817; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1813; 3rd C. Duke & Sons 1779; 4th Donnelly Bros 1771; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1766; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1766