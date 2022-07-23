First-ever Korean-bought Skipton working sheep dog settles in

South Korea’s Jaehoon Lee is pictured with one of his working sheep dogs previously bought and imported from the UK.

Jaehoon Lee, who is based in Namhae-gun, a county in South Gyeongsang-do Province, located in the far south-east corner of the Korean peninsula, paid £6,900 second top call for the 15-month-old black and white Dog, Wyverne Max, offered for sale by Southern Finland’s Ian Dodd, of Mustajoentie, Laylianen.

It was a multi-international transaction that clearly illustrated and again cemented the power of the online selling system and its ability to match dogs with vendors and buyers globally.

Mr Lee’s new acquisition is a well-bred son of leading Welsh handler and breeder, Kevin Evans’ Derwen Doug, a European Nursery Champion and dual Welsh and International Brace Champion, out of David Meek’s Wyverne Meg, herself a daughter of a twice International Champion. David runs Wyverne Border Collies in Maesteg, near Bridgend in Mid-Glamorgan.

As on many occasions at previous Skipton dog sales, both live and online, Mr Evans, of Brecon, was again top dog on price in June when claiming £7,000 with an 18-month-old Derwen Doug daughter.

Mr Lee, who farms close to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Haeinsa, a Buddhist temple that attracts many tourists, explained: “I have bought a lot of dogs from England. I am trying to be the best in the world and there is only one reason why I bought Max. His ability seemed very good and I thought he would be the dog I needed.”