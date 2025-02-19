First Harper Adams University’s open days of 2025 offers taste of campus life

Campus life and student experiences are set to form the heart of the first Harper Adams University open day of 2025

Campus life and student experiences are set to form the heart of the first Harper Adams University open day of 2025.

The university’s Edgmond campus will be opening its doors to hundreds of prospective students on Saturday, March 1.

Academics, professional services staff and current students will all be on hand to answer any queries which prospective students may have – and university Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan will be holding two welcome talks, one in the morning and one in the early afternoon.

At these, he will set out more about Harper Adams University and its work – and how that work is making a difference.

There are also campus tours, course talks, a whole range of course-related activities and exhibits and more planned for the day.

Head of student recruitment Carl Mansell-Griffiths said: “Many of our current students tell us that one of the deciding factors for them in choosing to study with us was the visit they made to us on open day.

“With our fantastic facilities and our on-campus Future Farm – whose staff have just secured a historic win in the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers’ Gold Cup – there’s certainly a lot to see and enjoy.

“We’re also welcoming a selection of some of the many student clubs and societies that exist at Harper – giving prospective students the chance to ask more about campus life outside the lecture theatre.”

With many students having recently submitted their university applications after the January UCAS deadline, there will also be a dedicated event for confirmed applicants during the day.

Carl added: “At the moment, around a quarter of the prospective students hoping to join us have already made an application – so we’ll be holding a special session for these applicants as well as having staff on hand throughout the day to answer their questions. We’ll also be supporting students looking to apply to join us this September with guidance on the day.

“There is, of course, plenty of time for those who are still considering their options to find out more too – which is always at the heart of our open days.

“Whether you’ve applied or are thinking of applying; be it as an undergraduate, a postgraduate, an apprentice, or are thinking of a taking a foundation course - our doors are open and we can’t wait to see you on March 1.”

To find out more or book your place, visit harper.ac.uk/HAOpenDay