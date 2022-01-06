First human case of avian influenza confirmed

The person had been in close contact with infected birds, the UK Health Security Agency said.

“The person acquired the infection from very close, regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period of time,” an agency spokesperson commented.

While the exact location of the person has not been revealed, they are understood to live in south west England.

News

Anyone who has been in close contact with the individual has been contacted, including visitors to the premises.

So far, there is no evidence of any onward spread of the infection.

The individual in question is well and currently in self-isolation.

“The risk to the wider public from avian flu continues to be very low,” the UKHSA stated.