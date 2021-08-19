First Mass Liberation from Roscrea

The Larkin Bros took the Red Card in Portadown & Drumcree.

The race had been delayed from the weekend due to unfavourable weather conditions and race marking took place on the Monday evening. The Newry City area scored the best positions with 1st Open NIPA won by Sands & Rice of Ballyholland who were just ahead of Owen Markey from the same club.

NIPA Roscrea 480/12,988 – 1-1G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1663, 2-2G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1653, 3-3G Ron Williamson Newry & District 1638, 4-4G Ron Williamson 1636, 5-5G Sands & Rice 1629, 6-6G Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1627, 7-7G Mark Maguire & Son 1627, 8-8G Mark Maguire & Son 1626, 9-9G Owen Markey 1625, 10-10G Owen Markey 1625, 11-11G Owen Markey 1623, 12-12G Owen Markey 1617, 13-13G Sands & Rice 1617, 14-14G Sands & Rice 1612, 15-15G Sands & Rice 1612, 16-16G Sands & Rice 1611, 17-17G Owen Markey 1611, 18-1F Gordon Bros & Son Killyleagh Central 1611, 19-2F Gordon Bros & Son 1611, 20-18G Ron Williamson 1610.

Best in each NIPA Section:

David Love had the winner in the Portadown based Edgarstown HPS.

Section A 43/1221 – Tadhg Kelly Coalisland & District 1512, Brendan Morgan Coalisland & District 1506, Tadhg Kelly 1490.

Section B 86/2138 – S Gage Windsor Social 1549, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1515, S & N Maginty 1515.

Section C 82/1985 – J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1595, J & D Braniff 1594, P & M Travers Wheatfield 1592.

Section D 48/1333 – Lavery Bros Hillsborough & Maze 1599, P & C Carson Glen HPS 1597, P & C Carson 1594.

Jillian Clements holding the Harryville HPS winner timed by dad Roy, his new secret weapon.

Section E 98/3247 – Robert Buckley Annaghmore 1573, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1569, G Buckley & Son 1568.

Section F 26/585 – Gordon Bros & Son Killyleagh Central 1611, Gordon Bros & Son 1611, Gordon Bros & Son 1606.

Section G 40/1517 –Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1663, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1653, Ron Williamson Newry & District 1638.

Section H 57/962 – A Kelly Omagh & District 1466, R Witherow Limavady 1416, L Moran & Son Derry & District 1394.

Big early bird in Sect B for Windsor Soc Secretary Stephen Gage, also best in the Coleraine Triangle and winner of the V Ring Charity Race.

NIPA Race/Date

Roscrea Tuesday 10th August 2021 – Lib 10.30am wind Lt West

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – Tadhg Kelly 1512, B Morgan 1506, 1506, Tadhg Kelly 1490, M/M G Larmour 1486, Sean Hughes 1486, B Morgan 1473.

Bob Buckley from Annaghmore, first time 1st Sect E in the NIPA.

Coleraine Premier HPS 14/365 – B & D Coyle 1452, T & J McDonald 1419, J L Madden 1416, B & D Coyle 1412, J Hanson 1412, R McAlary 1409. Well happy with the win today to my new address winner today is off my old Danny Dixon & Alan Darragh lines. B & D Coyle takes the red card today.

Coleraine & County Derry - Terence McCrudden 1366, W & W Murdock 1333, David Platt 1311. Well Done T.

Cookstown Social – J Campbell & Son 1471, W Bleeks & Son 1427, 1427, 1415, 1394, G & S Smith 1387. Well done, Jason.

Dungannon – B Loughran 1397, J & J Sampson 1349, Eamon Bleeks 1342.

Windsor Social 10/223 – S Gage 1549, R & J Parke 1399, A & M Boyle 1372, C Parke 1362, 1358, B & R Watton 1351. Big winner for the club secretary Stephen Gage, well done. The bird of down off A Boyle’s Herman Ceusters birds. Father won 4 section B out of Goran Park (2018) for me. Mother is a sister to A Boyle’s 1st Section B winner.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Bertie Blair and grandson Jacob happy with 1st Mid Antrim Combine from Roscrea.

Amelia Earhart 8/81 - - M Rabbett 1341, E Quigley 1263, M Rabbett 1257, E Quigley 1256, Ray McMonagle 1230, 1176. Big well done to Mickley Rabbett, great flying.

Derry & District 8/194 – L & M Moran 1394.822, A McCrudden 1361.801, A McCrudden 1361.431, R Gallagher 1311.491, P Hegarty 1307.763, P Hegarty 1307.535 Winner was bred by Michael McCullough, Belfast

Foyle RPS 10/155 – Tony Bradley 1381, S Malone 1323, B Harte 1301, 1301, P Maxwell Jun 1292, P Maxwell Snr 1285. Well done, Tony.

Limavady – Ronnie Witherow 1416, 1256, 1256.

Londonderry PRS 4/72 – N Murray 1381, L Flanagan & Son 1355, 1309, 1301, 1276, 1220. Well done to Noel taking the top spot in the Waterside club in the race from Roscrea. Congratulations Noel.

Maiden City 5/60 – Pat McLaughlin 1309, T Rodgers 1304, 1258, F Ramsey 1255, 1253, T Rodgers 1251. Another tough one for the young ones, well done to the Club Sec taking top spot.

Mourne & District 2/57 – D Booth 1287, Troy Booth 1277, 1277, D Booth 1276, 1272, 1238. Well done, Davy.

Omagh & District – A Kelly 1466, Glen Quinn 1259, 1235.

Strabane & District – R McAteer 1313, E McGettigan 1296, 1261, T Ferguson 1256, F Patterson 1252, B McLaughlin 1232. Well done to Raymond McAteer winning the young bird race from Roscrea, another sticky race for the Section H birds.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 9/180 – Young McManus & Sons 1443, 1349, 1326, 1326, J Smyth & Son 1325, 1319. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – J Smyth & Son 1325, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1305.

Ballymena & District HPS 8/182 – Blair & Rankin 1453, 1453, 1446, 1443, 1443, 1443. The Ballymena & District members have been saddened to learn of the passing of Eva Service after a short illness, wife of Club Chairman Robert Service and mother of their hard-working Treasurer Robin. The family have a long association with the sport coming from the village of Kells and then raced for several seasons in Harryville where Robert was also Chairman, and he has filled the same role in the Mid Antrim Combine for several years. They are a family dedicated to the sport of pigeon racing. On behalf of the entire membership locally sincere condolences to the family circle and this very sad time. Homer.

Ballymoney HPS 10/399 – D Dixon 1438 1413, J McDowell & sons 1371, 1365, D & H Stuart 1332, 1325. This is the result for Ballymoney HPS race from Roscrea Dixon winner is a Mealy cock from Gary Gibson out of his Golden Pair and the second bird is a daughter of his own good Mealy cock, a full brother of the winner. The best of the Sticker Donckers.

Broughshane & District 3/30 – T & M Morrow 1422, 1406, D Houston & Son 1240, 1215, Smyth & Wylie 1092.

Cullybackey HPS – Alan Darragh 1413, Alan Darragh 1413, Gary Gibson 1402.

Crumlin & District 7/183 – Fleming Bros 1503, S Thompson 1484, McConville Bros 1471, Fleming Bros 1462, S Thompson 1432, 1432.

Harryville HPS 11/203 – R H Clements 1439, J Rock 1424, R H Clements 1424, J Rock 1422, K & K Kernohan 1405, J Rock 1398.

Kells & District HPS 6/92 – Surgenor Bros 1440, H Turkington 1370, 1364, H Boyd 1332, H Turkington 1330, Surgenor Bros 1296. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Turkington 1364, 1330, McFarlane & Agnew 1289, H Boyd 1214, A Barkley & Son 1197.

Muckamore HPS 6/150 – S & N Maginty 1515, 1515, D J Thompson 1485, S & J Bones and T Yates 1464, D J Thompson 1432, S & J Bones and T Yates 1431. Well done to Sam and Norman on winning today’s Roscrea race in Muckamore HPS.

Randalstown HPS 3/99 – John Millar 1439, 1401, 1388, Stewart Bros 1382, 1376, 1368.

Rasharkin & District – F Barkley 1390, T Whyte 1378, J & M Milliken 1369. Danny Dixon – 1438, 1413, 1400. Well done Freddie that’s a cracking YB 2 x 1st and a 3rd in 4 races.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – R Buckley 1573, G Buckley & Son 1569, G Buckley & Son 1568

G Buckley & Son 1568, G Buckley & Son 1567, G Calvin & Son 1549. Congratulations to Robert Buckley on winning today’s race from Roscrea. He won today by pipping his dad by 14 secs to secure the win. The Top Man Maurice Young manager for J & E Calvin were knocked off their perch after winning the first 3 races.

Armagh HPS 6234 – D C & P McArdle 1518, P Duffy 1513, D C & P McArdle 1507, 1499, 1488, R Parkes & Son 1483. Well done McArdle family.

Beechpark Social – G & P Lavery 1493, D Mawhinney & Son 1493, G & P Lavery 1483.

Blackwatertown HPS – R G & G Donaldson 1487, Collins & Douglas 1474, R G & G Donaldson 1444.

Bondhill Social – Capper Bros 1494, 1442, 1438.

Edgarstown 8/322 – D Love 1505, 1504, S & E Buckley 1504, D Love 1501, 1494, S Roycroft 1492. Side bet - S Roycroft , R Bell & sons. Well done Davy on a fine win and team performance, the door came in as he’s been knocking on it the past few weeks, well done to all in result

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1497, 1493, A Feeney & Son 1489.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1550, 1549, 1533, 1522, 1521, 1520.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1533, 1517, 1498.

Lurgan Social 14/359 – S Anderson & Son 1519, 1518, 1507, J Douglas & Son 1506, Ted Furphy 1501, Sean Curran 1493. Well done Seamy great card.

Markethill 5/121 – R McCracken 1537, 1537, 1513, M Bruce & Sons 1506, B & P Baird 1484. Well done Richard McCracken super flying.

Monaghan – K Allister 1521, R Mulligan 1483, K Allister 1471, 1470, 1470, 1469. Good pigeon to day Keith - Congratulations to Keith Allister who had a super race.

Portadown & Drumcree – Larkin Bros 1506, G Matchett 1496, Larkin Bros 1473, 1472, A McDonald 1454, J Gordon 1451. 2 Bird club - 1. Larkin Bros, 2. J Sterritt

Nom - 1. Larkin Bros, 2. J Sterritt. Well done to Larkin Bros winning today’s race from Roscrea and also well done to all members in the Top 10.

Wilton Cross 8/180 – H T & J Larkin 1512, Toman & Hamill 1499, 1488, H T & J Larkin 1476, William Millar 1475, G Douglas 1473. The Larkin boys taking the spoils from Roscrea today, well done to them, I’ll have something to listen to for the next few days! Congratulations to all in the result.

Dapper Performance from Bertie Blair at Roscrea

Roscrea in County Tipperary was the race point for the fourth young bird race of the season. The mass liberation of all sections was released at 10.30am on Tuesday 10th August in light west to south westerly winds. Ballymena & District’s Bertie Blair had an outstanding race winning the top three positions in the Mid Antrim Combine and a further five birds in the Top 20.

Bertie timed his mealy hen at 13.26pm flying 146 miles to record 1453ypm. The sire of the winner has also bred “Faith” Bertie’s Talbenny YB National Open winner of 2019 and the dam was from Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill. This hen was direct from Peter Stakenborg of Belgium and is a daughter of his foundation pigeon he calls “Poulidor” Bertie’s second bird a Blue hen is Stefaan Lambrecht from Ian Gibb of Glenavy x Vermerburgen bloodlines of Keith Kernohan of Harryville. His third bird is again Stefaan Lambrecht from Ian Gibb x Lambrecht from Gary Gibson of Cullybackey.

Other local winners include Young McManus & Sons of Ahoghill 1443, Surgenor Bros of Kells 1440, old hand Roy Clements best in Harryville 1439, John Miller who has won all four young bird races in Randalstown on 1439, Marcus Morrow best in Broughshane on 1422 and Freddie Barkley the Rasharkin winner on 1390. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Roscrea 42/885 - Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1453, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1453, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1446, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1443, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1443, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1443, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1443, Surgenor Bros Kells 1440, R H Clements Associate 1439, John Miller Randalstown 1439, D Dixon Rasharkin 1438, C & D Jackson Ballymena 1436, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1433, J Rock Associate 1424, R H Clements Associate 1424, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1424, J Rock Associate 1422, T & M Morrow Associate 1422, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1422, D Dixon Rasharkin 1413, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1407, T & M Morrow Associate 1406, C & D Jackson Ballymena 1404, G Gibson Associate 1402, J Miller Randalstown 1401, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1400.

MacMillan Cancer Race – S Gage Windsor Soc 1549, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1409, J McDowell & Sons Ballymoney 1365, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1355, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1347, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1341, D Platt Coleraine & County Derry 1333, B & D Coyles Coleraine Prem 1329, 1329, F Barkley Rasharkin 1315. Well done Stephen Gage, well out in front super pigeon down this end and a nice we £800 to go with it.

Foyle Valley Combine Roscrea 49/749 - L & M Moran (D&D) 1394.822, N. Murray (L/D) 1381.953, T Bradley (Foyle) 1381.52, A McCrudden (D&D) 1361.801, A McCrudden (D&D) 1361.431, L. Flanagan & Son (L/D) 1355.747, M Rabbett (A/E) 1341.747, S Malone (Foyle) 1323.32, R McAteer (Strabane) 1313.140, R Gallagher (D&D) 1311.491, P McLaughlin (M/C) 1309.916, L. Flanagan & Son (L/D), 1309.196, P Hegarty (D&D) 1307.763, P Hegarty (D&D) 1307.535, A McCrudden (D&D) 1307.031, L & M Moran (D&D) 1305.849, L & M Moran (D&D) 1305.737 T Rodgers (M/C) 1304.314, D Canning (D&D) 1302.627, L & M Moran (D&D) 1301.586. Well done Michael Moran powerful flying lad.

City of Derry Federation Roscrea – L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1394, N Murray Londonderry 1381, T Bradley Foyle 1381, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1361, A McCrudden 1361, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1355, M Rabbett Snr Amelia Earhart 1343, S Malone Foyle 1323, R Gallagher Londonderry 1311, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1309.9, L Flanagan & Son 1309.1.

Coleraine Triangle Roscrea – S Gage Windsor Social 1549, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1452, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1419, J L Madden Coleraine Prem 1416, B & D Coyle 1312, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1312, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1409, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1409, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1407, J L Madden 1405, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1404, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1399, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1372, J L Madden 1386, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1366, A Parke Windsor Soc 1362, 1358, Newton & Quinn Coleraine Prem 1359, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1358, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1358, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1357.

1st Sect A Roscrea Tadhg Kelly from Coalisland & District holding his Cheq hen.

Young Danckaert cock bird. 1st Monaghan Pigeon Club 385 birds and 29th NIPA Sec E 3,247 birds Roscrea for Keith Allister.