First meeting of season for Muckamore ladies

With Covid restrictions easing it was with great delight that the members were able to meet up and enjoy the evening.

President Elizabeth Gray welcomed everyone and after a little light business the ladies tucked into their supper which was enjoyed by everyone.

Afterwards a few competitions were held. The Birthday girl gift was presented to Ethel Younger.

The monthly competition ‘Count your buttons’ was won by Marie Johnston, 2nd Irene McCullough 3rd Liz McConnell.

Embarrassing moments throughout Covid were told by members with the winning story spoken by Evelyn Fleming.

It was with great delight to hear that treasurer Lesley had secured a grant. This project was kindly commissioned by Impact Network through the Public Health Agency Making Life Better funding programme.

Members each received a Wellbeing pack “5 steps to wellbeing”. With many interesting literature facts and useful products.

The next meeting will be the ACWW walk. Members will be informed of the details.