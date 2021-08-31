First official Dutch Spotted sale to be held in province

DSS UK Artnagullianewe lamb

The breed is surpassing all expectations since it’s introduction into the UK a few years ago.

The breed has an appeal for smallholders who want a few quiet sheep that are easy to look after but commercial sheep farmers are now realising the benefits of Spotties as an excellent finishing lamb with excellent growth rates and conformation.

The pedigree sales over this last year has seen prices on a continuous rise with a new record price a few weeks ago at a sale in Worcester when a superb, aged ewe changed hands at £20,000.

A typical Dutch Spotted ram lamb

Buyers at Beattie’s are assured of a good selection of stock with around 90 animals catalogued from local breeders.

Key points of the breed for the farmer:

r Thrive on a grass-based system producing a quality meaty carcase

r Light boned with a large frame

r High killing out %, lean meat and a unique taste

r Ewes high yielding with plenty of milk

r Easy to handle with a curious and inquisitive nature

Andrew and Hayley Clarke run the Williams flock based in Hevington near Norfolk and are connected to the UK’s prime lamb marketplace as well as having their own flock of Dutch Spotted Flock.

Since 2017 they have been using Dutch Spotted rams on Blue Texel X Zwartbles ewes to upgrade females and also on Suffolk X Mules to see how the lambs perform as a commercial sheep.

All ewes lambed easily with only assistance required for abnormal presentations.

Andrew is the managing director of G H Blake’s abattoir near Norwich processing 800-1000 lambs per week for mainly supplying to butchers’ shops in the area.

These lambs are all sourced from local farmers who Andrew advises on breeding and feeding to produce consistent top-quality lambs, weighing 20-25 kgs deadweight and target grades of R or better.

Dutch Spotted rams have been used in two large commercial flocks, where the lambs have been identified and assessed throughout their life and on to slaughter.

One of these producers, Alan Peck, who finishes more than 5,000 lambs per year for the abattoir, off grass, turnips and other forage crops, has used Dutch Spotted rams on an assortment of commercial sheep including ewe lambs.

He has had excellent results with extremely easy lambing and fast growing, resulting in easy finishing lambs and will continue to use Dutch Spotted rams.