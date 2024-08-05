First Sustainable Farming Incentive agreements live for 2024
Commenting on the milestone reached today, Farming Minister, Daniel Zeichner said: “This government recognises that food security is national security. We said we would provide stability for farmers and we are delivering on this commitment by confirming that the first Sustainable Farming Incentive agreements are now live.
“This is the first step to increase farmer confidence, as part of our new deal for farmers, to boost Britain’s food security, restore nature and support rural economic growth. We will optimise Environmental Land Management schemes so they produce the right outcomes for all farmers - including those who have been too often ignored such as small, grassland, upland and tenanted farms.
“We will protect farmers from being undercut in trade deals, make the supply chain work more fairly, prevent shock rises in bills by switching on GB Energy and use the government’s purchasing power to back British produce.”
