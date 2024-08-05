The first Sustainable Farming Incentive agreements for 2024 are now live as the government starts to deliver on its commitment to restore stability for the farming sector by continuing the controlled rollout of the scheme.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the milestone reached today, Farming Minister, Daniel Zeichner said: “This government recognises that food security is national security. We said we would provide stability for farmers and we are delivering on this commitment by confirming that the first Sustainable Farming Incentive agreements are now live.

“This is the first step to increase farmer confidence, as part of our new deal for farmers, to boost Britain’s food security, restore nature and support rural economic growth. We will optimise Environmental Land Management schemes so they produce the right outcomes for all farmers - including those who have been too often ignored such as small, grassland, upland and tenanted farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will protect farmers from being undercut in trade deals, make the supply chain work more fairly, prevent shock rises in bills by switching on GB Energy and use the government’s purchasing power to back British produce.”